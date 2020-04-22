“I’m going to try to give them some sense of normalcy”: How Delaware public schools are dealing with coronavirus





Coronavirus has shut down many public schools throughout the country for the remainder of the school year.

Coronavirus has shut down many public schools throughout the country for the remainder of the school year. In Delaware, districts are turning to online learning to finish out the year. Due to issues with internet and technology access, however, most teachers cannot teach any new material, take official attendance or grade work submitted.

Kathleen Swierzbinski teaches British literature for 12th graders and college preparatory American literature for 11th graders at Caesar Rodney (CRHS) High School. She is focusing on helping the juniors with college searches and applications and preparing the seniors for life after high school.

“Even though it’s not graded work I still think it’ll be beneficial,” Swierzbinski said. “I’m trying to find meaningful assignments, like the whole college and career and military stuff, that whole process. I think it’s going to interest them, and they’ll just be curious enough to want to complete the activities.”

CRHS requires teachers to go live on Zoom with their classes at least once a week. Swierzbinski has been holding class on Zoom every day. Along with college prep, she has been trying to incorporate some lessons about the pandemic.

“I’m thinking maybe we might look at some articles for bias about the pandemic to talk about different perspectives and what can we learn from these different perspectives,” Swierzbinski said.

Swierzbinski said CRHS has provided students with Chromebooks and other materials needed to complete their schoolwork. The school has also opened up their Wi-Fi to the parking lot, so students without internet access at home can come to the school and sit in the parking lot to do their work.

Many other schools and locations are opening up hotspots throughout the state as well. The Lt. Joseph Szczerba Police Academy (also known as the Kimberton Police Academy), Kirkwood Library and the Bear Library in New Castle County are all offering free Wi-Fi hotspots. The University of Delaware is also partnering with K-12 technology colleagues to set up access to eduroam Wi-Fi in parking lots throughout the Cape Henlopen School District.

When the school closed its doors, CRHS students had to make appointments to retrieve anything important out of their lockers in order to prevent crowding in the hallways. Teachers were also assigned specific times to come back to get any materials they needed out of their classrooms.

“When we walked out of school on the 13th, I sincerely thought we were going to be back on Monday,” Swierzbinski said.

Jay McCormick is also a teacher at CRHS. He teaches several Advanced Placement (AP) classes including U.S. Government and Politics, Microeconomics and European History.

The AP exams are still scheduled but have been pushed back one week and will be entirely online. Therefore, the College Board can’t prevent students from accessing information while taking the exam, so they’ve geared this year’s exams to be skill-based rather than content-based, with no multiple choice questions and all free response. And, since teachers cannot teach any new material, they have reworked the exam to fix that issue as well.

“The College Board was very cognizant of that and felt that might be an issue,” McCormick said. “So what they did is they actually restricted the information that is going to be on the exam to what they said represents what most students should have learned through early March.”

For the rest of the year, McCormick is working with his students to refine their test-taking skills and become more familiar with the information. He is holding a review on Zoom every day.

“I’m actually going live with them every assigned session that I have with every period,” McCormick said. “I’m giving them actual practice questions that I’m having them answer, in the form of a Google Doc, and then going over that. And giving them feedback and sort of what I would do in class when we would be going over those things anyway.”

McCormick says attendance to the Zoom sessions have been near 100%.

“My approach has been, I’m going to try to give them some sense of normalcy,” McCormick said. “So if two or three days a week they’re able to log in, they’re able to see me, they’re able to hear my voice … It gives them the ability to kind of distance themselves from that reality.”

The younger the students, the more difficult the job can be. Angela Tier teaches eighth grade science at Laurel Middle School and said participation in her class is a mixed bag.

“There were some parents who told me that they’re kind of picking and choosing what assignments they want to do or like subjects they want to do,” Tier said. “It’s harder to try to think of lessons that kids can kind of do on their own at their own pace, knowing that they’re not going to get graded for it.”

Tier said this could also be due in part to feelings of uncertainty in students. Seeing all of their assignments for each class pile up all at once on Schoology, the platform Laurel Middle School is using to assign work online, can be daunting for young teens.

“They’ve never really been taught time management or how to structure things just because school has always been so structured for them,” Tier said.

Tier and other eighth grade teachers hold office hours together on Zoom from 12 to 2 p.m. every weekday, where they discuss problems they may be running into with their classes and talk to students and parents who join the meeting to ask questions. Students and parents can also message teachers through Schoology or call their Google Chat number.

“It’s rough trying to come up with stuff, especially for science because they want us to have one like lab activity or like an experiment that the kids do at home once a week,” Tier said. “So I’m trying to think of activities that they can do that require like the minimum amount of materials.”

Laurel Middle School is offering paper packets to pick up at the school or have mailed for kids without internet at home.

Those with perhaps the hardest job during this time are elementary school teachers. One elementary school teacher in Kent County (who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the district instructed all staff not to speak to the media) said much of his job is communicating with parents.

“It was, I think, very overwhelming for parents at the very beginning,” he said. “We were sending out Zoom invites all the time, and then I heard from a lot of parents it was also very overwhelming with having more than one kid at the house and they’re getting emails from all their teachers and trying to keep all of that straight.”

The teacher said that they and other teachers put together paper copies of six-week work packets, which are not mandatory but are encouraged. He also holds Zoom meetings where the class will do read-alongs with him and a “math problem of the day.”

“The kids actually do like it, it’s more so for them,” he said. “Being able to check in with their friends, they want to share their pets so it’s more social and keeping up-to-date with their friends.”

Their school has also been trying to do virtual field trips to keep kids engaged. One teacher did a virtual tour of a chicken farm, another teacher showed off his aquaponics farm and the superintendent led a cooking demonstration online.

The third marking period is all testing for kids in elementary school and the fourth marking period mainly consists of field trips and fun activities, so the shutdown of normal classes has not interrupted the most crucial learning periods.

“Most teachers just really would like to get back, especially the end of the year,” he said. “That’s the time that we get to have fun and do field trips and things like that. That’s the upsetting part that we’re not going to do that.”