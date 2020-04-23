“I’m scared to even leave my house”: What life is like in Newark with no health insurance



Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

Christine Winslow, 19, is a Newark resident and DoorDash employee. She decided not to pursue an education following her graduation from high school. She chose to move out of her grandparents’ house in West Grove, Pennsylvania and moved to Newark on her own last August.

“I’ve been on government assistance all my life, both of my parents were out of the picture growing up, so I automatically received benefits through the state of Pennsylvania,” Winslow said.

But when she moved to Delaware, she did not qualify to receive assistance. She applied for Medicaid but was rejected.

“I currently don’t have any health insurance, no protection,” Winslow said. “If I get sick enough that I have to go to the hospital, that bill is on me and as a DoorDash driver I won’t be able to support myself and pay my hospital bill.”

But with the recent escalation of the coronavirus pandemic, Winslow does not even feel safe leaving her home for work. Working as a delivery driver puts her in contact with dozens of different people a day.

However, the necessity of paying her bills contradicts her intense desire to stay home and quarantine.

“I’m so scared to even leave the house, but obviously my bills need paying and my pets need feeding so I’m forced to go outside,” Winslow said. “I wash my hands religiously, I sanitize religiously, but I haven’t been able to buy masks yet. But I’ve been doing everything in my own power to keep myself safe and healthy.”

Winslow is coping as much as she possibly can, but the medicine she has access to is not nearly enough to quell her coronavirus anxiety.

“Even before the coronavirus, I was essentially using over-the-counter drugs as my pharmacy,” Winslow said. “I worried about getting strep throat and needing the antibiotics for that and having to potentially pay for it. Every cough, sore throat, and upset stomach made me worry about the idea of going to the hospital. I don’t have a primary care doctor so it’s a medical aid

unit or the emergency room.”

Not only does the lack of a health insurance plan limit what Winslow can do to seek aid, but it limits where she can go. Even without a pandemic, she would only have those two options if she were to ever get severely ill or injured.

“I mean at the end of the day I’m going to have to do what I have to do to get by,” Winslow said. “I don’t wanna be evicted so I have to keep working but I’m going to continue to take the many precautions I do to keep myself safe. I’m hoping that the emergency expansions on Medicaid will allow me to have access to some form of affordable healthcare.”

Winslow is going to continue working in the face of the hardships set against her. She will take every precaution she can to prevent herself from getting sick and continue applying for Medicaid in the hopes she will get accepted.