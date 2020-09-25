“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”: a pointlessly pointless film you can remove from your watchlist



Nikai Morales/THE REVIEW

The new Charlie Kaufman Netflix film might be better left alone.

BY

Staff Reporter

From the screenwriting mastermind behind “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Being John Malkovich” comes “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” a dissatisfying psychological romp into I don’t know what.

Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix Original centers around a young woman’s first visit with her boyfriend’s family.

Or does it? I’m still not quite sure, and I worry that explaining it further might spoil the plot somehow.

From the start of the film, the audience is offered glimpses into the woman’s streams of consciousness, as she repeats to herself “I’m thinking of ending things” with her boyfriend, Jake, as they drive to his parents’ farm. Such streams are frequently punctuated by conversations with Jake about poetry and philosophical quandaries.

During the awkward visit, spontaneous changes ranging from subtle alterations in outfits to outrageous shifts in the characters’ ages occur, and the film is periodically interrupted by seemingly mundane glimpses into an unnamed janitor’s life.

There are about a billion other minor elements I could mention, but needless to say, it’s complicated — overly so.

I’ll give it to the trailer editors — they did a better job entertaining me than the movie. I went into this expecting to be messed with, rattled to my core and thoroughly freaked out. I went out of it confused, dissatisfied and really, really annoyed.

I will concede that the first hour and 15 minutes were very good. It’s something of a gradual existential boil, as we are enveloped in an atmosphere of creepy contradictions. The film begins with shots of bright floral wallpapers and falling snow, a Debussy-esque harp and flute melody languidly playing in the background. An ultimately unnamed young woman begins speaking to no one in particular, as she summarizes her thoughts regarding her boyfriend.

However, there is an inexplicable unease beneath the soothing surface that boils over as soon as the pair reaches the boyfriend’s parents, whose unsettling mannerisms add to the overarching, disconcerting enigmas at hand.

The first half plays to the psychological phenomenon of change blindness, making us second guess ourselves with so many sudden shifts that you begin to question as to what you’re truly seeing. The dialogue is likewise superbly written, and its philosophical intricacies are only enhanced by the actors’ devotion to their unique characters. What’s more, we’re presented with a variety of trivial motifs that we can’t help but wonder if they’ll play some mind-blowing role later in the film.

Kaufman really could have stopped there and ended up with a confusing but fine film. Not necessarily an Oscar-winner, but one with a worthy upper-percentile ranking on Rotten Tomatoes for its thought-provoking, unorthodox plot.

However, beginning with an overly long conversation between the couple in the car after the otherworldly gathering, the movie descends into utter ludicrous, with theoretical dialogues and random situations that lead to nowhere.

There is a moment of hope with a spontaneous stop at an ice cream stand, but like basically every other motif in this movie, it ultimately ends up having no bearing on anything whatsoever. It seems as if, from about the 1 hour 15 minute mark, Kaufman got writer’s block, proceeded to think of the craziest, most nonsensical things possible and just ran with them.

What Kaufman forgets is that sometimes it’s ok to be a little predictable. Instead, he drags the viewer every which way, down paths and story arcs that are never resolved or explained.

Overall, the soundtrack, dialogue and acting were excellent. The plot? Not in the least. I would compare it to an unsolvable escape room: we are presented with a variety of what appear to be clues, but, try as we might, we have absolutely no way of determining what to do with them.

“I’m Thinking Of Ending Things” ultimately leaves you with more questions than answers, but not in the fun way. I do not watch movies with the expectation that I will have to conduct extensive research to get some hint as to their core meaning, and the multiple existential crises I had during the film were nothing compared to the extreme one I experienced afterwards when I realized I had wasted 2 hours and 15 minutes of my life for absolutely nothing.

Skip it. You’re better off studying… or doing absolutely anything else.