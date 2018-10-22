Immigration: we’re not so different, you and I

FRANCISCA MORENO/THE REVIEW

The voyage from El Salvador to The United States can be very difficult, but it can be the same story for every immigrant in the U.S.

BY

Staff Reporter

Political rhetoric has created a narrative involving “us and them” regarding immigration policies and how to fix them. Do they need to be fixed? Or instead, do we need to start thinking of the individual lives being impacted, giving faces and platforms to these immigrants who “infest” the country, as President Trump said in one of his tweets.

I am one of those faces. My father fled from El Salvador following a coup and consequently the Salvadoran Civil War that left 75,000 civilians dead at the hands of government forces. The war itself lasted a total of 12 years, from 1980 to 1992.

My father, a very reserved man, does not talk about his childhood often, but there is one anecdote my mother told me and my sister that stuck with me. During the middle of the night, my father’s father and grandfather were kidnapped from their beds and, although they were found a few hours later, the traumatic event prompted my father and his brothers to flee the country.

In order to escape that same fate and to hopefully generate an income to send to back his family, my father left, at the ripe age of 13, and began his trek to the United States alone. He came to the U.S. on the basis of asylum, and eventually attained a naturalized citizenship many years later.

Talking about people you do not know or have never come into contact with is easy. It is easy to assign numbers to people’s families and history, to lack empathy for them. Let us not forget that this is hardly the first instance of the United States’ unwillingness to accept immigrants. It is a recurring theme. Every time there is a new wave of immigrants, there is pushback and defiance toward these new outsiders.

Freshman Yulimar Colόn, who came from Puerto Rico, has noticed some distinct differences between the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Physically, the streets are cleaner in the U.S. and there is more organization; she recounts having to wait one hour in line at the grocery store, while in the U.S. convenience is everywhere. Everything is faster.

FRANCISCA MORENO/THE REVIEW

Students and professors alike discuss the difficulties of immigrating to the U. S. .

She also noticed that even the way people greet each other is less intimate. While she is accustomed to hugging people as a way of greeting people, that kind of intimacy is not found in the U.S.

Recently, there has been a plethora of videos depicting people getting attacked or ranted at for speaking in Spanish while in public.

“There was this one time, it wasn’t really here, but in like the airport,” Colόn says. “We started speaking Spanish and these girls would be like, ‘Why do you have to do that? We can’t understand you.’”

Instead of focusing on the differences we share with one another, it would be more productive to foster an environment that recognizes and celebrates those differences and what we have in common.

Simply put, Colόn says, “They’re people, they’re the same as you.”

Ali Alalou, a professor of French and pedagogy, immigrated from southern Morocco in 1990. He came to the U.S. for his studies and to have a better life, as most immigrants do. He too noticed social differences as well as differences in values. In particular, Alalou noticed differences in the way families operate.

“Family can sometimes be overwhelming, particularly after living in the U. S. for so long. You have basically learned to live the American life and when I go back I feel invaded by my family members,” Alalou says. “You are part of the group, the group is overwhelming. People tend to say follow the group, the individuals are looked upon as weird.”

Social solidarity is common in other cultures while individualism is highly valued in the U.S., a difference Alalou appreciates.

“I love the country [United States], I have spent nearly 28 years here, I have grown up kids, I am very happy,” Alalou says.

Nonetheless, Alalou lso recognizes the turbulence surrounding conversations on immigration. Earlier this year images were released of younger children being kept in cages at the border in southern Texas. These images re-amplified an already burgeoning campaign to reform the maltreatment of immigrants.

Immigrating to the U.S, especially illegally, is risky. “Los Olvidados” is a film from 2014 about immigration and has become a common used phrase coined to mean “the forgotten” and it is used to narrate the people who never made it to the border, their family to never know what happened to them. There are also financial risks. A coyote is someone who smuggles people across the border and it costs a great deal of money. It is no surprise that people get taken advantage of and are scammed of their money and opportunity.

FRANCISCA MORENO/THE REVIEW

After many years, people will escape from the political turmoil of their own country in hopes for a better future elsewhere.

Songwriter Juan Luis Guerra’s song “Visa Para un Sueno,” captures the trepidation that immigrants feel while trying to attain the American Dream. There are many more films, novels and songs similar to Guerra’s that express similar sentiments.

There is no easy solution. This country was founded on people who immigrated here. Issues with immigration have been ongoing for centuries, and yet we still haven’t found a solution. In spite of this, one change we can collectively make as a country is to show more compassion. Show these people who have risked everything to come here to lead better lives some humanity. When all is said and done all of us are simply striving for happiness.

“You have hardworking people, people who work very very hard and they have families, they go to churches or synagogues or mosques, or wherever they go. Why would you look for trouble to harm them. This is horrible,” Alalou says. “You are basically farming people who are going to say ‘The United States doesn’t care about us, why should we care about the United States.’”