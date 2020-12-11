In a back and forth affair, Delaware knocks off its second straight Power Five opponent

Coming off a victory against ACC opponent Pittsburgh, Delaware had only a four-day turnaround to prepare for its matchup with the Big East’s St. John’s.



Jasmine Dickey’s 29 second half points helped Delaware move to 3-0 on the season.

Coming off a victory against ACC opponent Pittsburgh, Delaware had only a four-day turnaround to prepare for its matchup with the Big East’s St. John’s. The Blue Hens had another strong showing offensively, with the Hens pulling out a 93-88 win.

The win moves the Blue Hens to 3-0 on the year and continues the best start for the team since the 2016-2017 season.

Head Coach Natasha Adair described her initial thoughts on her team’s performance in it’s third straight win to start the year.

“They’re resilient, they show that they are just better together,” Adair said.

For the third game in a row, Delaware had multiple players finish with double-digit points. Jasmine Dickey finished with 31 points, breaking her previous career-high of 30 that was set in the team’s opener against Salem. Alongside Dickey, Tyi Skinner and Ty Battle set new career-highs this season in scoring as well, combining for 37 points.

The first half saw Dickey struggle from the field, going 1-9 and only having two points to show at the end of the half. Despite her struggles, Ty Battle and Chyna Latimer finished the half with 11 and eight points, while shooting 4-for-8 and 5-for-7 from the field respectively.

Dickey said that she noticed her teammates were attacking the basket in the first half, and she wanted to follow her teammates. Dickey knew that eventually the looks she wanted would eventually come her way.

“It was just a matter of slowing down and calming down and letting things come to me instead of trying to rush,” Dickey said.

Dickey’s strong second half was indicative of a game that was full of both teams going on scoring runs throughout, with no team finding a true safe lead.

In the first half, Delaware held its largest lead of 11 at the beginning of the second quarter. St. John’s was still able to close the gap with a strong end to the second quarter, with the game tied at 36 heading into the break.

The beginning of the second half saw St. John’s go on runs of its own and with just under four minutes to play in the third, St. John’s led Delaware by 11. Two short 6-0 runs for Delaware however, including a 4-point swing off back-to-back St. John’s turnovers gave the Hens a 2-point lead at the beginning of the fourth.

Delaware pushed its lead to 13 with just over three minutes to go in the game; however late pushes by St. John’s cut the lead down to as little as two with under a minute to play, before a Jasmine Dickey layup with a foul sealed the Delaware win.

Adair talked of the team’s adjustments in the second half, including adjustments that were made in the midst of the second half.

“[St. John’s] exposed the gaps in the zone; they were overloading the zone, so we made adjustments on how we wanted to guard,” Adair said. “So we came out, and then we made a decision to go back to man; and we challenged them defensively.”

In the second half, Delaware outscored St. John’s 57-52, while shooting an impressive 65% from the field and 60% from the 3-point line. St. John’s also shot well from the field in the second half, shooting 58% from the field and 50% from beyond.

Leilani Correa led St. John’s in scoring, putting up 35 points, while shooting an impressive 12-24 from the field.

The Blue Hens are expected to visit the Atlantic-10 conference’s George Washington next Sunday, Dec. 20.

Coach Adair touched on her team’s motto they have had since the start of the season, action over words.

“We just go out there fearless, you know our motto is ‘actions over words,’ and before we leave and huddle up to take the court, we say ‘all action,’” Adair said. “It doesn’t matter who gets the accolades; we just want to make sure, as coaches, they are prepared and ready to go.”