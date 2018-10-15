In final non conference game Delaware field hockey shuts out Penn 2-0



Sophomore Lotte de Koning scored both goals for the Blue Hens 2-0 win against Penn.

Staff Reporter



Both the University of Pennsylvania Quakers and the Blue Hens came onto the field with 7-6 records, but it was the Blue Hens who managed to pull out the win.

Two minutes into the game, sophomore Lotte de Koning garnered the game’s first goal for what would be the only point on the board until she scored again at nearly the end of the game, with about two minutes left in regulation.

“When you get into the circle, and you get into the space, you have to get a shot off,” Koning later commented, shrugging, which was all she had to say about her goals. “I think we could have played better.”

The game seemed to deviate from the usual trend, with the Blue Hens only getting one penalty corner — with 6.21 per game being the average — while the Quakers, who played a feisty game, accumulated seven. Meanwhile, senior goalie Sydney Rhodes saved three shots which resulted in the final shutout.

While much of the game seemed to remain stuck in the midfield zone, the Blue Hens shifted to a more offensive focus towards the end and belted out an onslaught of shots. Koning finally found the back of the goal with two minutes left, her eighth goal of the season.

Nevertheless, despite Koning’s success and the final victory, she and her team seemed displeased with how they played.

“I’m happy we found a way to win it, but it’s also critical that the way we had to go about our business today was not the Delaware Hockey way that we are used to,” Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. “We had our moments, but we like to see more consistent play the way we like to play Delaware hockey. But hey, we went 2-0 this weekend which was our focus as we get ready for playoffs.”

This was the team’s last game before a series of four upcoming conference games starting this Friday against Towson.