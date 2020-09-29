In memoriam: Robert Gore



On Sept. 17, Robert Gore passed away at the age of 83.​

Gore was most well known for his discovery of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE), the polymer used to produce GoreTex. He also served as president of Gore and Associates, a major chemical company based in Delaware, from 1976 to 2000.

“We’ve lost a great one,” Levi Thompson, the current dean of the College of Engineering and a professor of chemical engineering, said. “History will record his presence on this earth as important, because he made a mark on people. He made a mark on technology, so we’re gonna miss him for sure.”

Robert Gore was the son of Bill and Vieve Gore, who started the chemical company W.L. Gore and Associates in 1958. Robert’s father, Bill, was employed by DuPont throughout Robert’s childhood, often working with the chemical polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), otherwise known as Teflon.

According to a press release from Gore and Associates, Robert Gore had a “rather ordinary teenage life.” He played the trombone, participated in sports and served on the student government while in high school.

In 1955, Gore began his freshman year at the University of Delaware as a student within the chemical engineering department. During his sophomore year, Gore helped his parents develop the MULTI-TET Cable, which became popular in the growing computer industry. This development prompted his parents to found W.L. Gore and Associates.

“My suspicion is that while maybe we were talking about some classic chemical engineering kinds of things back then, he was probably thinking, ‘What can I do to make things better, to innovate?’” Thompson said.

After finishing his undergraduate degree at the university, Gore attended graduate school at the University of Minnesota. He graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering in 1962 and took on a greater role at his parents’ company.

In October 1969, Gore discovered ePTFE by stretching PTFE, the chemical his parents worked with at DuPont. The discovery was almost accidental. Gore originally attempted to stretch PTFE by heating it and slowly stretching the material by about 10%. In a desperate act fueled by exacerbation, Gore suddenly yanked the heated PTFE, causing it unexpectedly to stretch by 800%, thereby transforming into ePTFE.

“PTFE existed before, but he found a way to modify its structure so that it has enhanced properties that are incredibly valuable for a number of different applications,” Thompson said.

Some of these applications include use in electrical cables, medical implants and textiles. According to Professor of Chemical Engineering and former dean of the College of Engineering, Babatunde Ogunnaike, Gore’s discovery of ePTFE was not his only significant contribution to the world of engineering.

“In terms of just the principles and practice of engineering, he showed us how to do it, especially for chemical engineers who are prone to industrial research practice — how do you do industrial research? Research that has an end use?” Ogunnaike said.

Ogunnaike said that problem solving was “like second nature” to Gore, “almost as if he could see things other people don’t see.”



In 1976, Gore succeeded his father as president of Gore and Associates. According to the press release from the company upon his passing, Gore was a proponent of innovation. The press release included a statement from current Gore CEO Jason Field.

“Bob Gore appreciated that innovation can arise from many different places if entrepreneurial spirit is encouraged and fostered,” the statement read. “Innovation as activity, doing things with your hands, experimenting, testing and observing, was instilled in our Enterprise consistently and productively throughout Bob’s tenure as both president and chairman.”

Ogunnaike described the workplace environment at Gore and Associates as being horizontal rather than hierarchical.

“Gore was a very flat organization, and making decisions was very, very quick,” Ogunnaike said. “In later years, as I got to know Bob better, I finally understood why Gore was that way. I think organizations like that, no matter how small or big they are, tend to take on the character of its leader, and so to a certain extent Bob was not the sort of red tape type person — have an idea? Just go do it.”

During Gore’s time as president, Gore and Associates became a billion-dollar industry and now harbors more than 3,400 inventions. According to the press release, Gore has more than 10,500 associates and generates an annual revenue of $3.7 billion.

“I don’t know if you know what [Gore] is worth, but [he] and [his wife] Jane are wealthy,” Thompson said. “But they drive up in this Ford Escape. And you’re thinking, ‘Wow, they could buy any car they want. They could have someone drive them…’ just down to earth, very modest, wonderful people.”

Thompson also described Gore as being “totally comfortable in his own skin.”

Gore stepped down as president and CEO in 2000 but maintained heavy involvement within the company. Gore was also deeply involved with the university’s chemical engineering department since graduating in the 1950s.

Gore is perhaps best known on campus by the buildings named after him: Gore Hall and Gore Recital Hall, but both Thompson and Ogunnaike attest to the fact that he has made many more contributions outside of the financial realm.

“He’s been involved on advisory councils,” Thompson said. “He’s been a trustee at the university. He’s been a donor. He’s been an advisor, a confidant.”

Thompson elaborated that Gore helped the College of Engineering bring in new faculty members. He also said that Gore’s contribution of his time was another way in which he has helped the university.

“He’s just been a tremendous contributor … of his time, which many will tell you is even more important than the financial contributions that he’s made — the time that he’s shared with our university, with our college, with our faculty,” Thompson said.

Ogunnaike first met Gore in 2002, when he transitioned from working at DuPont to his professorship at the university. Ogunnaike recounted that Gore approached him while at an advisory council meeting.

“Gore came over to me and said, ‘Welcome to the department. I’m glad that you’re here,’ and expressed good wishes and things like that and that he was very happy that somebody will be bringing industrial experience to the faculty,” Ogunnaike said. “This was 18 years ago, and I still remember that.”

According to Ogunnaike, Gore believed in keeping the links between industry and academia strong.

When Ogunnaike reluctantly accepted the position as interim dean in 2011, his relationship with Gore deepened. He remembered meeting Gore at an event at then-President Harker’s house.

“We arrived at the entrance at the same time … and he said, ‘Thank you for accepting to be interim dean. This is because the college needs somebody like you at this time.’ And I thought, ‘That’s interesting. How would he know?” Ogunnaike said. “But that’s an indication of how emotionally invested he was in the University of Delaware, the College of Engineering. He really was deeply, emotionally invested in our success.”

When they were walking back from the event, Ogunnaike asked Gore if he would be open to meeting once per semester so that Ogunnaike could get advice from Gore.

“I told him something that I eventually found out later that it really touched him deeply,” Ogunnaike said. “I said, ‘If my father were alive today’ — my father was a physicist, and was a very wise man — ‘I would be only calling him to get advice from him.’ But I said, ‘He’s not alive today, so would you do that for me?’ And the two of us stood there, probably a few seconds. And something happened, something transpired. And he said, ‘I will be delighted to do that.’”

Ogunnaike said that he felt a sense of relief in that moment.

“I did not know who to trust,” Ogunnaike said. “It was a major, major thing that I had to do, and I didn’t know who to trust; and he was somebody that I could trust. I didn’t need money from him. I needed his wisdom at the time.”

Throughout Ogunnaike’s time as dean, Gore fulfilled his promise and met with Ogunnaike every semester to talk about current challenges.

“Not once did he come right out and tell me what to do: you do this or you do that. No. He was too wise for that,” Ogunnaike said. “I would ask him a question, and then he would turn around and ask me a question; and from the questions and the way things went, it would become clear to me what I need to do, and he would get this smile on his face.”

While he was only supposed to serve as interim dean for two years, Gore encouraged Ogunnaike to “finish what [he] started.” Ogunnaike stepped down from the position in 2018, but his friendship with Gore remained. They often met up to have dinner, and Ogunnaike frequently sent messages to Gore’s wife Jane to check to see how Robert was doing. Not long after Ogunnaike stepped down, Gore’s health started to decline.

Ogunnaike described his feelings upon hearing about Gore’s death as “a knot at the pit of [his] stomach.”

According to the press release from Gore and Associates, Gore is survived by his wife, Jane, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and four siblings. In addition, both Thompson and Ogunnaike believe that Gore’s legacy will continue to flourish.

“I would say it’s the people,” Thompson said. “The legacy is the people that were touched by the Gores either through their philanthropy or their advice or just a kind word.”

Ogunnaike believes that Gore made a lasting impact on his life and on the university. He said that Gore encourages him to live in a way that positively impacts others.

“It is impossible for me now to approach any problem without thinking about how Bob would have advised me to do so,” Ogunnaike said. “And in the end, isn’t that what life is about? Whatever you do for yourself is gone when you’re gone. What you do for others, what you deposit in the lives of others, that lives forever. And so what did Bob Gore do for me? He reinforced that thought.”

Although he has died, Ogunnaike believes that Gore’s impact will never disappear completely.

“His legacy lives on in the countless lives he has touched with his philanthropy and in the outsized footprints he left on the sands of time,” Ogunnaike said.