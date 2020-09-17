Independent journalist, Daniel Thompson, discusses taking a stand against protest coverage headline



Daniel Thompson took a stand for journalistic integrity when he quit his newspaper in Kenosha, Wisconsin over a headline he called “grossly negligent.”​

Thompson, 30, is an award-winning independent journalist. He took on many roles during the eight years of his career, serving as a reporter, editor, publisher and multimedia manager for the Kenosha area.

On Sept. 9, Thompson was a guest speaker for University of Delaware journalism students, video chatting casually from the front seat of his car. He offered his advice to students based on his personal experiences with community support and journalistic integrity.

“Thompson recommended to his boss that he shouldn’t cover BLM stories because he found his bias shining through,” Rachel Ornstein, a junior at the university said. “He felt he had to be away from a topic he was passionate about, as to not attach his opinion towards it.”

On Aug. 29, Thompson attended a rally for Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old man who was shot by Kenosha police and left partially paralyzed. He said he was shocked when he returned home and saw a headline that did not accurately reflect the rally.

The headline in question quoted a speaker who said, “If you kill one of ours, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.” The speaker currently remains unidentified.

Thompson felt that the headline did not capture the peaceful rally that he had attended, and immediately texted Bob Heisse, the executive editor of Kenosha News, to confront him about it.

Heisse defended the headline and refused to change it. Within 20 minutes, Thompson had sent in his resignation.

“When everything happened, it was that breaking point of, ‘I couldn’t live with having one more moment that will haunt me for the rest of my life, for my career,’” Thompson said. “So, I quit.”

After his comment on the headline, his story went viral. He appeared in newspapers, such as the New York Times and on social media platforms like Twitter.

“If you take the leap, if you have treated your community right, if you have told their story factually, and with integrity, and with dignity, your community will catch you,” Thompson said. “They’ll support you. And that’s what happened to me.”

The headline of the original story was changed after Thompson quit. It now reads, “Kenosha speaker strays from message at rally.”

After his resignation, Thompson created a fundraiser called “Invest in new Kenosha media” on GoFundMe, a popular crowdfunding platform. Thompson’s original goal was to raise $5,000 but has since received more than $40,000 — half of which he plans to donate to Uptown, Milwaukee. Thompson said that the focus is usually on the downtown area, so he wants to help Uptown. Journalists all over the world, from New Zealand to the United Kingdom, have contacted him to show their support.

“Everyone you talk to, everyone who is older than you always says, ‘Don’t do anything drastic; Don’t do anything unless you have something lined up,’” Thompson said. “I always kind of stuck with that, but that left me through many years of times when I didn’t speak up. Maybe I did have the power to change the situation, but instead, I chose my own comfort over actually changing something for other people for the better.”

His words struck a chord with associate professor of communication, Lindsay Hoffman. Hoffman herself said via the Zoom chat, “I, too, wish I had been willing to burn bridges.”

Ornstein agreed, saying, “ In doing this, he was putting the ethics of journalism above his passion; again which was so powerful.”

This was a defining moment in Thompson’s life as an activist and career as a journalist. Making the transition as a corporate journalist to cultivating his own independent platform, he encourages those studying journalism to be bold in their pursuits and to speak up for what they believe in.