International safety concerns contribute to study abroad fears



Courtesy of Tom Hall

While certain parents have been hesitant to send their students overseas after the acts of terror witnessed in recent years, study abroad professors feel that fear should not derail students from having an invaluable international experience.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

On the morning of March 22, Alexa Dorfman was sitting in her Italian class in Florence, Italy when she got a text from her mother about the Brussels bombings.

Dorfman was confused at what exactly happened until news started traveling around her school. Word traveled pretty fast in a small school of only about 100 American college students. The first thing that came to mind when she received her mother’s text was if she was going to be able to go on her Easter weekend trip to Paris and London.

“My mom was already nervous about me going away after everything that had happened in November with the Paris attacks,” Dorfman said. “My parents insisted I don’t go to Paris and London that weekend and I was extremely angry with them.”

With the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claiming responsibility for numerous attacks in the last year, it was pretty clear to Dorfman and the other study abroad students that ISIL was also responsible for the Brussels bombings. That turned out to be true.

There were three suicide bombings that morning in Brussels. One bombing was at a metro station and two were at the Brussels Airport. The bombings killed 32 civilians and injured 340. On Nov. 13, 2015, ISIL also organized the Paris terror attacks. These attacks killed 137 people and injured up to 368.

Because of this, many American students are fearful of studying abroad. Students at the university have canceled trips they were planning because their parents did not want to put their children in danger.

“I signed up to go abroad about six months in advance and was beyond excited for the experience to live in another country with three of my best friends,” junior Ricky Comis said. “Once the ISIL attacks happened in Paris, my mom called and the second I answered the phone she started hysterically crying. I immediately knew what it was about and she broke the news to me that I was no longer going abroad.”

Both Dorfman and Comis disagreed with their parent’s decisions. Dorfman argued with her parents for days.

“We went back and forth until the final seconds that my roommates were leaving and finally my mom agreed to letting me go,” Dorfman said. “She realized I was going to be in Italy alone that weekend, which wasn’t any safer. Paris itself ended up being one of my favorite places I traveled to while in Europe.”

Comis did not want to fight with what his parents felt was the right decision. He thought they were overreacting and that he was going to be completely fine, until he eventually got nervous himself.

“It took me a few weeks to really get over the fact that I wasn’t going abroad anymore, but looking back on it now my parents were only looking out for my best interest and if I was a parent I feel like I would have done the exact same thing,” Comis said.

It is true that there are many terror attacks going on in Europe and elsewhere, but there are also attacks that happen right here in the U.S.

The university’s Institute for Global Studies (IGS) is well-known for its winter session study abroad trips. They coordinate over 70 programs annually in a number of different countries. Other than parents fearing for their children to go abroad for a full semester, parents of students also cancelled winter session abroad trips for safety reasons.

IGS has procedures for notifying faculty directors of specific safety alerts and for guiding them to official U.S. State Department sources to be informed of safety concerns in specific regions.

“Faculty Directors must take careful consideration of the IGS safety alerts and the official U.S. Department of State safety alerts for regions in which UD study abroad programs are to be held,” Professor Louis Arena said. “When such alerts contain no compelling reasons not to proceed with a program, I think it is important to go ahead with the program otherwise; ‘terror’ and ‘terrorism’ would rule and prevail over the incredible benefits of overseas studies for our UD students.”

According to senior Lauren Barrese, studying abroad was the best decision she ever made regardless of the ISIL attacks in Europe and the safety alerts she heard prior to her trip to Italy and Spain.

“I know my parents were worried for my safety throughout the duration of my stay in Europe but also knew that living in fear of a possible attack wasn’t going to solve anything,” she said. “If I had not gone on my study abroad trip, I would miss out on seeing amazing cities, being introduced to unique cultures and meeting some of my now closest friends. It was truly an opportunity of a lifetime and one that holds some of my most valued memories.”

Students have different opinions on this topic, while study abroad professors feel that fear should not derail traveling and seeing the world.

“Studying abroad is extremely important for one’s overall education and every student should do it,” Daniel Green, a political science professor, said. “Twenty years from now you will probably still be able to remember almost every individual day of your time on your study abroad program, believe me. It is an intense, mind-opening, highly enriching experience unlike any other.”