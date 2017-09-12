International students mix and mingle



Grace McKenna/THE REVIEW

Students mix and mingle over coffee hour dedicated to international students.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

As students tossed frisbees around, ate pizza, took photos, drank coffee, laughed and danced, Old College Hall buzzed with a multitude of accents and dialects of students from different countries across the globe for the weekly International Coffee Hour.

For the past five years, the Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS) has opened its doors to students every Friday afternoon for a coffee hour. The coffee hour serves as a place for students, international and domestic, to meet, mingle and learn.

Travis Pocta, international student advisor and programming coordinator at OISS, started the coffee hour with the intention of helping international students practice their English and meet more people, because it is hard to adjust to life in a new cultural environment for many students.

“It’s a chance where students can come here and meet everybody all at once, in one place, the environment is organic and laid back where everyone is here to share their story and they don’t feel like they have to present anything,” Pocta says.

The majority of students regularly present at coffee hour reflect the on-campus international population. Students come from China, India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other Middle Eastern countries. The program started with just 75 students in attendance, but has since doubled in size over the years.

Zeina Al Nobani, a graduate alumni from Jordan, who also once held a position with OISS as Program Coordinator with Marketing and Outreach/Graduate Assistant, has been attending this coffee hours since it first began, helping Pocta organize the coffee hour. Nobani says she feels as though the event has been more than helpful for international students to meet new people and make friends.

“It was the best thing I could dream of doing, developing the ideas for this event,” Al Nobani says. “I have made a lot of friends and whenever I’m in town I’ll do this for my first thing on a Friday.”

The majority of domestic students in attendance seem to be Delaware Diplomats, a club on campus for students looking to fundraise in order to study abroad. They earn credit by attending international events and taking photos to prove they were there for at least an hour. Nevertheless, international students mix and mingle all afternoon, with little pauses in between.

“We’re always trying to bridge that gap,” Pocta says. “Creating a more open environment for international and domestic students.”

Aun Zaidi, a Pakistani graduate student earning a Professional Science Master’s degree in Biotechnology, has been coming to coffee hour almost every Friday since he started here in the summer of 2015.

“I think I’ve met a lot of people through this, it has provided me with the ability to meet and connect with a whole lot of people, especially those from different cultures since I’ve met people from Turkey and I’ve met people from Iran,” Zaidi says, balancing a pizza and a cup of coffee in hand. “Obviously I also enjoy the free food aspect of it.”

This Friday was a particularly special. The event was the final destination for the UDash Campus Challenge, hosted by the Lerner International Students Association (LISA). Students ran all over campus trying to find as many buildings as they could, with a reward of $250 in cash to those who finished first.

Throughout the chatter and celebrating, new and returning students held meet and greets, introduced new friends to old professors they loved and learned dialects in the English language. For many of the students there, they seemed to share a thought that Zaidi had emphasized.

“This is one of the most important places I come to,” Zaidi says.