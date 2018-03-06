The intricacies of National Women’s History Month in 2018: How do we celebrate?

Creative Commons

March celebrates all the empowering achievements women have made.



March is National Women’s History Month — a month in which we are encouraged to celebrate women and their contributions and influences in our history, as well as in the modern day. This past year has been a whirlwind for women. From the #MeToo movement in Hollywood to the #SayHerName movement advocating for Black female victims of police brutality to the female voices in the #NeverAgain movement on gun control, women are being heard now more than ever.

University professors and students have been speaking out about this year for women. Where there have been strides, there have also been rollbacks. Where there has been advancement, there has also been oppression. And on a college campus, the opinions are endless. Hearing from both professors and students, we can recognize the many complexities of Women’s History Month.

Margaret Stetz is the Mae and Robert Carter professor of Women’s Studies and a professor in the Department of English at the university. She discusses her experiences as a young woman protesting the Vietnam War compared to the young women protesting the mass shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Though both protests advocated for peace, the anti-Vietnam War protests were led by men. The Parkland protests are being spearheaded by young women.

“There was such a clear gender divide in terms of how young women were a very important part of this movement, but women were not seen as leaders,” Stetz says. “When I think about what’s going on in 2017 – 2018, it’s the fact that very young women are vocal, are being heard, are being listened to, that the media is reporting what they say, and that young women like Emma González are turning up all over television, radio and social media.”

Stetz has noticed that the recent political climate has affected the ways in which her students have become more engaged in these movements. She believes strongly in the academic study of activism and how it inspires her students.

“It is encouraging them to believe that what they think, what they do, what they get involved in is important,” Stetz says.“Activism and a greater hopefulness that activism is effective can actually make a change.”

Pascha Bueno-Hansen is a professor in the Department of Women and Gender Studies at the university. She has published works on femicide, women of color feminism and other important social movements. She too has felt a difference in her students in the years 2017 – 2018.

“There is a sense in the classroom of urgency in this last year, It’s the first time that I’ve felt students have a sense of urgency about wanting to get their questions answered and about wanting to grapple with the complex issues that they’re seeing play out in our society,” Bueno-Hansen says. “This last year, 2017, students have really been thirsty and engaged, seeing the relevance in a way that is markedly different.”

Students like sophomore Sarah Bernstein’s views have shifted in the last couple of years. Going back to the presidential election of 2016, which elected Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States, many women, including Bernstein felt a new kind of importance when it came to their roles in society.

“It was the first time that I felt really defeated as a woman,” Bernstein says about Trump’s election to office. “I know that women before me have felt defeated time and time again, but this was the first time that I really felt that let down and heartbroken. It changed my career path.”

Many young women felt this way in the aftermath of the election, but for other university students, National Women’s History Month is something that reaches outside just the United States. Isabella Rimpton, for instance, is a sophomore studying entrepreneurship and technology innovation at the university, as well as an athlete, from Sweden.

“In Sweden, everything is very equal,” Rimpton says, “I don’t think there’s the same strive in the states to have that. There’s a different view on equality here.”

This take expands the role of Women’s History Month as not just an opportunity to celebrate the immense achievement of women, but to bring more difficult or uncomfortable conversations to the forefront.

“There’s a lot of people thinking ‘he’s a sexual predator, how could you vote for him?” Professor Bueno-Hansen says. “What that tells me is that the majority of White women who voted, their allegiance to White privilege is stronger than their rejection of sexual predation.”

Bueno-Hansen also discussed this month as a platform for the reevaluation in how we define and accept the notion of a woman.

“There are discussions that are important when thinking about femininity, women and gender in broader ways that aren’t exclusive,” she says. “Radical transfeminist politics brings in another angle when thinking about Women’s History Month.”

Bernstein weighed in on this issue as well, describing her experience at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. this past January.

“I went to the march in January, and while it was very exciting, I had to have a critical eye and ear about the whole process,” Bernstein says. “It wasn’t completely inclusive to all women.”

So, how do we celebrate? The combined ideas of students and professors alike have reflected these ways in which we should use this month as a platform for discussion. For starters, we study our history in order to prevent previous problems from repeating again in our society. Then, we must use Women’s History Month as a kickstarter to advocate for all women and reevaluate our concept of women. And finally, we must not limit that education and discussion to just one month out of the year.

“I think this is something we need to focus on year round,” says Megan Masterson, a senior studying International Relations at the university, says. “ I think we can use Women’s History Month to kind of break that seal and talk about these issues at first, but it goes far beyond a month, it goes years and years and years.”