Is pumpkin spice actually nice?

NUSHI MAZUMDAR/THE REVIEW

Has the pumpkin spice trend gone too far?

BY

Staff Reporter



Is there such a thing as too much pumpkin?

Are there simply too many unnecessary products featuring our favorite fall flavor? Has the world truly gone over the edge with this absurd obsession over pumpkin spice?

As a lover of fall and all the traditions that accompany this time of the year, I concede I am obsessed with any and all things pumpkin spice. Honestly, I am the definition of a basic person. Every fall, I must sip on a classic Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, which is admittedly delicious.

I am obviously not alone in my love of the classic fall flavor, with legions of fans supporting and praising the Starbucks drink and the other pumpkin-flavored foods it inspired.

With popular treats such as peanut butter, ice cream and cereal incorporating pumpkin spice, it seems impossible that pumpkin spice could go awry. However, this pumpkin spice craze stemming from the popular drink may have gone too far with rather bizarre products, including food and beauty products, becoming available to the fall-loving public.

It seems almost impossible for pumpkin-flavored foods to go wrong with the slight sweetness and warm flavors that offer a true autumn experience. However, food companies often exploit the pumpkin spice craze and pair some questionable foods with the beloved seasonal flavor.

For instance, if you have ever craved the pairing of sweet pumpkin and savory foods such as chips and meat, companies gladly cater to such “interesting” cravings. Both Pringles and Trader Joe’s offer pumpkin-flavored chips, which can be boosted in pumpkin flavor by dipping into Trader Joe’s pumpkin salsa or hummus. For the truly daring pumpkin spice lovers, there are pumpkin spiced sausages and salmon when it is essential to include pumpkin into every meal of the day.

However, these fall foods are not only marketed toward humans, but also dogs, so no one is safe from the pumpkin revolution. Humans often enjoy a tasty pumpkin spice cake or pie, so shouldn’t animals be able to join in the fun? To resolve this dire problem, there is now puppy pumpkin cake mix with frosting and pumpkin-flavored dog treats available on Amazon.

When it is not enough to ingest pumpkin, beauty products offer a solution with face masks, lip balms and moisturizers. To give your face that classic pumpkin glow, there is a Pumpkin Spice Loose Latte Highlighter by Sydney Grace. To look even more orange, there is a Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Eye Palette Collection, so every girl can achieve the squash look. There is even a lip balm by Burt’s Bees, catering to those who want lips that smell like a pumpkin spice latte without having to take a sip. When you cannot pour a pumpkin spice latte over your head and body but still want a strong whiff of pumpkin spice all over you, there is pumpkin spice shampoo and shower gel by Philosophy.

There are even the most random of pumpkin spice products such as pumpkin spiced beard oil and dishwasher soap. These questionable products were truly designed for the hardcore pumpkin spice lovers, such as those wishing for their facial hair to smell more like Thanksgiving or anyone willing to lick their plate clean and receive a pumpkin aftertaste.

Unfortunately, it is becoming more evident that companies simply seek to profit from the pumpkin spice craze by selling unnecessary products labeled as pumpkin spice to gain more customers. So, think twice before leaping at any pumpkin spice product in the name of fall and maybe stick to pumpkin spice lattes instead. I know I will.