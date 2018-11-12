Is self-care too “basic”?

Creative Commons

With self-care arising on social media, it’s important to unerstand what’s really good for you, and what’s not.

BY

Staff Reporter

When the hashtag “#self-care” is found on social media post captions, it’s usually accompanied by a picture of a bath bomb or a mirror selfie in workout clothes. The hashtag also applies to healthy eating habits such as having a green juice in the morning.

But what many people on social media know is that not everything is what it seems. That green juice that a healthy beauty guru might have had was only for the picture.

The self-care trend has skyrocketed over the past few years with the rise of social media. Everything from funny animal face masks to staying in on a Friday night can be deemed as self-care. This trend, by far, is one that has been beneficial to students both for their physical and mental health. It has shown others that self-love is important when it comes to taking care of themselves.

But with self-care comes consistency. In order for a habit to be effective, it needs to be done more than once to be considered favorable for one’s health.

Michael Mackenzie, an assistant professor of behavioral health and nutrition at the university, says that the practice of self-care cannot be defined because it all depends on the individual. He wishes that there would be a specific type of self-care routine that others could follow, but every person has a different method that works for them.

“It is best to be consistent when it comes to health,” Mackenzie says. “Many students here, as I say it, have Ph.D.’s in Google — they are able to search for self-care methods quickly but since there are so many options, they don’t seem to stick with one method.”

Many students enjoy the new trend, and everyone approaches it differently. When asking Roma Majmudar, a freshman majoring in nutrition and dietetics, about her own personal opinions on the fairly new trend, she knew that some people just jump on the bandwagon when it comes to self-care.

“Baths, gyms and yoga can be considered as self-care for some people, but from what I have seen, it depends on the person’s interests.” Majmudar says. “To me, the term “self-care” is putting your physical and mental health first and being able to prioritize yourself before anything else.”

But some students such as Lauren Burkett, a senior who is also a nutrition and dietetics major, is a part of the yoga club here on campus. Burkett says that exercise in the form of yoga is her way of practicing self-care. She also describes getting enough sleep and watercolor painting as “super trendy.”

“I find that yoga helps me relieve any stress that is bothering me, even if it’s only for a quick forty minutes,” Burkett says. “Yoga club is offered to anyone on campus usually on Wednesdays.”

In the end, when it comes to self-care, it matters how the student reacts to the specific routine, whether it’s with watercolor painting or getting enough sleep. While the self-care trend is still popular among social media, the different methods found on pages such as Pinterest and Instagram vary depending on a person’s mind and soul.

Before switching from one routine to another, test out the waters and see for a few weeks if it is the right method for you. Remember — there is no right way to go about the self-care trend.