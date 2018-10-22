Is the university as diverse as it claims to be?

RACHEL ORNSTEIN

While I am a Blue Hen through and through, I was a Panther at POLYTECH High School, a Delaware high school that is significantly more diverse than the university. I will admit that diversity was not at the top of my list when choosing a college or university, but during my first year at the university, I noticed that the minority representation at the university pales in comparison to Delaware’s demographics.

According to dictionary.com, diversity is defined as the inclusion of individuals representing more than one national origin, color, religion, and socioeconomic stratum, sexual orientation, etc. But is the university really as diverse as it claims to be and is what we see while walking around campus truly a reflection of diversity?

In 2017 and 2018, the university won the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. This award measures an institution’s level of achievement and intensity of commitment in regard to broadening diversity and inclusion on campus through initiatives, programs, outreach, student recruitment, retention, completion and the hiring practices of the faculty. But interviews with university faculty and students alike tell another story.

Delaware currently has a population of 961,939 citizens and the demographics for minority citizens are significantly greater than the minority student population at the university. Caucasians make up 69.7 percent of the population, African Americans make up 22.8 percent and Hispanics or Latinos make up 9.3 percent of Delaware’s population. In comparison, the university has a Caucasian population of 72.4 percent and a Hispanic population 7.8 percent, while African-Americans comprise around 5.9 percent. As Delaware’s oldest state school, why isn’t the university’s minority population more reflective of Delaware’s demographics?

The university currently has Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) that actively support minority students, such as Black Student Union, Delaware African Student Association, HOLA, Caribbean Student Alliance and the Asian and Pacific Islander Student Association. These programs are seek to raise awareness for minority students on the university’s campus by hosting events and initiating dialogues.

While these organizations serve a purpose of outreach and inclusion for the university community, is what one sees with their eyes truly a reflection of diversity? Interviews with university faculty and students indicate that the university may not be diverse enough.

According to Jill Flynn, an English professor who has taught at the university for 10 years, university students learn better while engaging in a diverse community and, the university still has a ways to go.

“The school is more diverse now compared to when I first came here and I think in my time here there has been more attention to the lack of diversity on campus,” Flynn says. “On paper we are diverse but, we need to continue to have institutional commitment, we need to recognize that diversity is valuable.”

Flynn was not the only individual that recognizes that the university’s diversity could improve. Jill Cleveland, a graduate student majoring in material science and engineering, believes that the university is actively working on their diversity but it has yet to reach an acceptable goal.

“UD is more diverse than a lot of places, I previously went to schools in Montana and Maryland and there was a lack there. But we could do better,” Cleveland says. “As long as UD realizes that they are on the right track after receiving the diversity award and they do not say okay this is enough then that’s fine.”

On the other hand, there are some students that feel strongly about the university’s lack of diversity. Bryona Wilmer, a sophomore medical diagnostics major, recognizes the lack of minority representation in her classes.

“I don’t think UD is diverse — I think a majority of the student body is composed of Caucasian students and I could easily be one of two black students in a 30 student class,” Wilmer says. “A majority of students come from the same demographics and the few that are different are spotlighted and boasted about to portray a diverse system, while, in reality, probably less than 10 percent of students that are minorities.”

While some students are recognizing the university’s efforts to increase diversity, the university still has strides to make in the near future. Becca Reinstein, a sophomore elementary education major with a minor in urban education, is pleasantly surprised that the university won the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award.

“I’m a little surprised that we won the award. I don’t really see that walking around campus,” Reinstein says.“I think it would be super cool if the university had a multicultural organization that involves everyone, regardless of nationality, religion, etc., in order to bring everyone together.”