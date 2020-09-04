“It’s always a stressful job, and it is more stressful these days.”: The first responder experience mid-pandemic



​Justin O’Toole​/THE REVIEW

​Justin O'Toole​/THE REVIEW

America is in the midst of multiple national emergencies. The economy has dipped to lows not seen since the Great Depression. Climate change has exacerbated hurricanes, wildfires and other forms of extreme weather. Thousands of citizens are out in the streets seeking redress for decades of percolating racial tensions. On top of all that, the country is one of the hotpoints of the most pervasive global pandemic seen since the Spanish flu.

Even with all of these national emergencies, however, someone still has to put out the fires, save the people from choking and respond to the millions of emergencies that continue to crop up daily. Volunteer firefighters from the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company in Newark, for example, must brave both flames and the virus alike when they go out on call now.

“At the end of the night, you’re definitely worried if you’ve had a lot of interactions with people,” Kira Mathis, an EMT and a firefighter at Aetna Station 7 in Newark, said. “I live with my girlfriend, and she works in a hospital. I’ve had to stop seeing my mother, my grandmother; I don’t want to put them at risk. My girlfriend’s family all had the virus, and so we had to stop visiting them too.”

According to Klaire Mitchell, a volunteer firefighter, she usually works with upwards of 10 others in the station. Mitchell says they wear masks during their whole shift and practice social distancing as much as possible.

“My fiancé and I were pretty worried when the pandemic started,” Mitchell said. “He’s an essential worker too, he works in pest control. So both of us are constantly around people, but we just have to trust the process and trust the [Personal Protective Equipment]. So far, we’ve done very well.”

Earlier this year, the Newark Police Department instituted a policy assigning each officer to patrol in their cars alone in order to limit physical contact between officers. Firefighters, however, have to work in groups due to the nature of their job. Social distancing inside a fire truck, for instance, is not feasible. According to Mathis, new EMTs who had not passed a certain degree of field training before the pandemic were prohibited from riding in ambulances in order to minimize the amount of people inside.

Mitchell runs training sessions on Wednesdays, but she has had to move them outdoors and reduce the number of participants in order to comply with social distancing regulations. On scene, firefighters either wear surgical masks or company-provided cloth masks. If they have to move inside a building, however, they upgrade to a full self-contained breathing apparatus.

“If we’re going into someone’s house, whether as an EMT or for fire, we’re wearing eye protection, our entire bodies are going to be covered,” Mathis said. “We once went to a call at a hotel, and some people there weren’t wearing masks, were trying to come up to us, trying to talk to us. You don’t want to be rude, but at the same time, you don’t want to be close to those people.”

All firefighters must complete a health screening before beginning their shift, according to Mitchell. If a firefighter reports coronavirus symptoms, or if they go to an emergency where someone has a confirmed case, they have to avoid the firehouse and quarantine for the next 14 days.

According to Mathis, fire departments have had staffing issues recently because many have chosen to stop volunteering for fear of bringing the virus home to their families.

“Sometimes people live with people who are high-risk for COVID, and so it’s not worth it to them to potentially spread it to their entire household,” Mathis said. “Especially in the beginning of the pandemic, we were all so worried. It’s always a stressful job, and it is more stressful these days.”

Dispatchers are able to tell the first responders if the site they are going to has anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Before entering a home, EMTs have a series of questions they will ask in order to determine if the home or the occupants pose any threat.

“Before the pandemic, you get a call, you hop out of the truck, run into the house and give CPR,” Mathis said. “Now, there’s so much you have to do before you can go to help someone, so much time goes by, but it is necessary. We’ve started dividing jobs on the way to calls, so that each person can take care of different things once you get to the house, and everything can go much quicker.”

According to Mitchell, public support for firefighters and other first responders has become more vocal during the pandemic.

“We always got a lot of support from the public,” Mitchell said. “If you’re out at the store or something, someone always stops you and says thank you for what you do. I think we’ve definitely got more support recently. Whenever we have a company meeting, we’ll read notes from the community. Recently, there have been so many notes that’ll say ‘thank you for protecting us, thank you for what you do for the community.’”