“Jeopardy! All-Star Games”: The trivia tournament you haven’t been waiting for



Maya Walker/THE REVIEW

Maya Walker, pictured here, at a taping of Jeopardy! with a cardboard cutout of Alex Trebek.

BY

Senior Reporter

Over the past few months, competition enthusiasts nationwide have been gearing up for the most anticipated televised team event of February: the “Jeopardy! All-Star Games.” The tournament celebrates the 35th season of the classic game show hosted by Alex Trebek.

The start of the tournament gave rise to an all-new format for the show: teams of three competing as one in lieu of the standard solo match.

Back in September, I watched in unshared anticipation as 18 of the show’s most renowned past contestants took part in a live draft that put the NFL’s to shame. Among those contestants were Ken Jennings, the winningest champion, with a streak of 74 consecutive games; Brad Rutter, the highest all-time money winner, who lost only to AI overlord IBM Watson; and Roger Craig, a university alumnus and Daily Double legend.

Not always falling into the realm of binge-worthy television for young adults, the tournament expands upon the show’s older target audience by evoking nostalgia for traditional tournaments, while simultaneously sparking a new wave for the game show with an unprecedented format.

But it’s not just for the older crowd. Believe it or not, “Jeopardy!” can be exhilarating — even non-tournament events. Pretending to measure up to contestants who are 10 times smarter than you’ll ever be, while vaguely self-esteem-destroying, is also captivating and inspiring for a fleeting 20 minutes.

“Jeopardy!” might not make you smart, but it’ll at least leave you with a pseudo-intellectual high when you can confidently yell out the answer to a question — or, better yet, the questions that stump all three players. Give yourself a leg up at your next trivia night by testing your knowledge and learning facts that are puzzling some of the best “Jeopardy!” players of all time.

If you’re in the mood for some cerebral satisfaction and don’t have cable, every episode is posted on the r/Jeopardy! subreddit nightly. If you’re living on campus, you can also easily watch with XFINITY On Campus on ABC at 7 p.m.

Let the echoes of Trebek’s tender voice lull you to sleep on weeknights with world geography, wordplay and women in U.S. history. The tournament ends March 5.