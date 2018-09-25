Joe Biden makes appearance on campus for National Voter Registration Day



Joe Biden made a surprise appearance at the University of Delaware for National Voter Registration Day.

Students flooded into the Trabant University Center this Tuesday afternoon, as they always do, but this time they were not seeking out food — they were looking for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden arrived along with his sister, Valerie Biden, for the UD Make It Count voter registration drive, coinciding with National Voter Registration Day. The Biden Institute hosted the event, which promoted students enrolling in TurboVote to keep informed on important voting deadlines. Biden made his appearance around 11 a.m., when the event began. It runs until 5 p.m.

During the event, the former Delaware senator stressed the importance of voting regardless of party affiliation.

“I don’t give a damn how you vote,” he said, addressing the crowd of students surrounding him. “Just vote. Claim back that power.”

He also mentioned the significance of younger voters registering and actively being engaged in politics.

“This next election, this off-year election in 2020 — not a joke — is in your hands,” Biden said. “Between you and millennials, you make up the single largest percentage of the population.”

