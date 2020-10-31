Joe Biden: Once a Blue Hen, always a Blue Hen

Before campaigning, Joe Biden frequently visited the university, never too busy to connect with his fellow Blue Hens.

​

​Photos courtesy of Alyssa Hartstein, Allie Miller and Alex Loyola, collaged by Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

As a presidential candidate, the university’s very own Joe Biden dominates conversations across the country. Before campaigning, he frequently visited the university, never too busy to connect with his fellow Blue Hens.

Biden’s presence on campus is welcomed by the community, and those who spot him know he is always willing to stop and chat. Countless students experienced meeting Biden during his 2016 vice presidency and during the “Biden is Back” campaign on campus.

Like many other students, Alyssa Hartstein, an alumnus of the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration, said she was determined to meet Biden during her time at the university.

“It had been my mission, like many others on campus, to meet Biden before graduation,” Hartstein said. “It wasn’t so hard that semester — he was on campus a lot.”

As Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and busy schedule prevents him from visiting campus, those who previously met him reminisced on their encounters.

Alex Loyola, a current junior, recalled leaving early for her exam and catching Biden right by Mentor’s Circle.

“I was definitely just in the right place at the right time,” Loyola said. “Although, after his photo with the student in front of me, Secret Service told me they were running really late for another event and [said] no more photos, but Mr. Biden was nice enough to take an extra second for a selfie!”

Loyola said that after meeting him, she felt humbled by the opportunity he lent her and took it as a good luck sign for her exam.

Before entering the campaign trail, Biden made appearances at various events hosted by the Biden Institute.

Olivia Davis, a graduate of the class of 2019, recalled hearing Biden speak to her and a group of other students outside after attending an event at the Biden Institute.

“He spoke to us in-depth about the importance of education and maintaining knowledge of the political sector as we are a generation that has the ability and will to completely change the outcome of our future,” Davis said.

Many students said they consider Biden to be an inspiration. To them, he is the common success story of the university, and when given the opportunity, people are often starstruck by their interactions with Biden himself. He is considered to be not only a national celebrity, but a celebrity on campus as well.

“I was standing next to the former vice president of the United States, shellshocked, thinking, ‘Should I buy a lottery ticket?’” Harstein said. “I didn’t end up doing that, but it still very much crossed my mind.”

Hartstein described meeting Biden as a “gracious and warm encounter.” She said the man behind a “firm handshake” is willing to go the extra mile to make students feel heard and appreciated.

In 2016, Biden, then acting vice president, was on the university’s campus to plan what would be the beginning of the Biden Institute. Allie Miller, at the time a freshman sitting in her PSYC100 class, received a text from a friend that Biden was in Caesar Rodney Dining Hall, merely minutes from Smith Hall.

In what Miller described as “not the most academic of choices,” she decided to leave her 200-person lecture and try her best to meet Biden.

Biden stopped his tour after noticing Miller and called her over, where she said they chatted for about five minutes at Mentor’s Circle.

“We chatted about how his wife and I had gone to the same high school [Upper Moreland High School] and how proud I was to call him the vice president of our country,” Miller said.

She said she felt that due to the circumstances, he was really kind to stop and take the time that he did to talk with her, even acknowledging that his wife, Jill Biden, would be “so excited” to hear he met a Golden Bear.

Miller said she left their talk feeling inspired by Biden speaking with her, leaving her with a quote she remembers to this day.

“Keep aspiring to make the world a better place. That is what Blue Hens do,” Biden said to Miller.