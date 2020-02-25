Journalist Julie Brown reveals how she took down sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein



Brown, invited to campus by her long-time friend, journalism professor Dan Biddle, shared her story with students on Thursday in Gore Hall.



In November 2018, when Julie Brown and her partner Emily Michot touched down on the tarmac in Nashville, Tennessee, they had no idea what was waiting for them. After more than half a year of correspondence, they had finally secured a meeting with Michelle Licata, a woman who became the first of many powerful voices in the story “Perversion of Justice” that reopened the case against Jeffrey Epstein.

During the car ride from the airport, Brown said she still had no idea what she was in for. She received a call earlier in the year asking if she had sent out a letter that Licata received: a request to meet and discuss the harrowing events of over a decade prior when Licata and other women like her were defrauded by Florida prosecutors and their abuser was virtually allowed to walk free.

When they finally met, Licata not only agreed to an interview but agreed to appear in front of a camera as well. Brown said she was shocked.

“[Licata] told us how everything in her life had fallen apart,” Brown said. “She was betrayed by the prosecutors, by her lawyers, by her family. So many things to face at such a young age, she cried throughout the whole interview.”

Before she met Epstein, Licata was a straight-A honors student. She was a star cheerleader, played the trumpet in the band and said things were going “well.” Like so many other victims, everything fell apart after she was coerced into giving what was supposed to be a massage for $200 in Epstein’s gated mansion.

“After the interview, my partner Emily and I got back in the car to the airport and we were just silent, we were just like ‘wow,’” Brown said.

A long time investigative reporter, Brown was used to stressful interviews and overwhelming emotional situations, but she said this time was different. Then, the phone rang. It was Licata. Brown asked if she was OK , as part of talking to victims comes with the worry about how sharing could affect their well-being.

“[Licata] told us, ‘I can’t tell you how great I feel,’” Brown said. “‘This is what I have wanted to tell the world for so long.’”

In 2008, Jeffrey Epstein pled guilty to two counts of intent to solicit prostitution. Due to a plea deal, he served 13 months in county jail with work release. It was considered a shockingly light punishment despite evidence that suggested Epstein was one of the worst predator pedophiles in the history of the American legal system, said the lawyer of victim Victoria Roberts.

The prosecutors had purposely labeled dozens of underaged victims “paid prostitutes,” Brown said.

Epstein’s prison sentence was served in a county jail house in a separate, private wing. Every day he was allowed to leave and drive to his luxurious Miami office, to “work” for 12 hours a day, Brown said, under the guard of one plainclothes officer who stood outside while Epstein entertained guests.

Right before the #MeToo movement began in 2017, Brown said she had heard whispers of the original case as she worked as an investigative reporter for the Miami Herald. As she looked into the story, she said she was shocked how more than 100 girls from the ages of 13-17 were molested not only once by Epstein, but twice by a prosecution system that betrayed them.

Further, Alex Acosta, the Florida prosecutor who arranged the secret closed-door deal with Epstein, was in the process of being named U.S. Secretary of Labor, about to be directly overseeing sex trafficking enforcement. Meanwhile, Epstein was free and traveling the world in his private jet.

Brown also found a lawsuit filed against the Florida prosecutors in 2014 by two of the victims, who claimed their rights under the Crime Victims Rights Act were being infringed in 2008 : that they were not present at the sentencing and therefore, the plea deal was unconstitutional. Brown asked herself how this seemingly simple case had been tied up and ignored.

Brown’s investigative work would succeeded not by focusing on the celebrity or the sensationalization of the story, but how the humanity of the victims was injured.

She went to work piecing together thousands of pages of court documents to track down the names of these young women, adults by that time, with some in their 30s.

“Because they were all minors, they were only named ‘Jane Doe No. 1,’ ‘Jane Doe No. 2,’ and so on, until ‘Jane Doe No. 143,’” Brown said.

However, Brown said that luckily, when courts redact names, they sometimes make mistakes. She created an enormous grid-like puzzle, gathering information to form the web of Epstein’s terror. She searched similar court documents, hospital records and connected the dots through Facebook looking for common friends to ones she had found. Girls who were “wafer-thin,” blond and blue-eyed and of course, underaged: Epstein’s type.

“These were not girls anyone was going to believe,” Brown said. “They targeted vulnerable girls that came from trailer parks. One girl told me she just thought to herself, ‘I’m going to go in there and give this guy a massage for $200 and finally be able to buy a new pair of shoes.’ She had been wearing the same shoes for three years, and they no longer fit.”

After this work, Brown was able to track down a list of complete names. These women were now spread out across the world, from different backgrounds. Some were nurses or actresses, some were mothers. Many had been through the corrections system, some had been through cycles of addiction. Some had died.

Brown wrote 60 letters reaching out to these women. She asked the victims to speak with her, to tell their stories of their betrayal by the very system that was supposed to protect them.

Licata was the first to respond. Soon, there were eight women willing to talk, four of whom agreed to appear on camera. Along with the women were interviews with lawyers, police chiefs and prosecutors that said they had finally had enough with the corruption of the case.

“Because so many reporters had tried to talk to [the police], they were very skeptical,” Brown said. “They said, ‘Even if you do this story, someone will call your publisher and say you can’t publish it.’”

Brown called up her editor and personally put her job on the line, saying she would quit before anyone kept her from publishing the story. Trust built up slowly, and soon Brown’s work and research would culminate in a three-part investigative series for the Miami Herald.

To Brown’s disbelief, countrywide outrage led to a reopening of the Epstein inquiry.

Brown was surprised at the resulting cry, in reaction to her work, for Epstein’s re-arrest. Brown found a litany of corrupt activities from the prosecution and Epstein’s lawyers, who she said were colluding and working together to draft a fraudulent plea deal.

“The lawyers told [the judge], ‘Well, he didn’t know how old they were,’” Brown said. “Even though you know they found a report card of one of the girls during the search of his apartment. I mean, one of the message pads had a note that said ‘so-and-so can’t come until after soccer practice.’”

The prosecutors, working under Acosta, collaborated with an all-star team of Epstein’s lawyers to create the plea deal, passing the document back-and-forth between the two parties for revisions, according to Brown. The plea deal included a secret clause that granted immunity from federal prosecution to Epstein, all possible collaborators or anyone indicated by the evidence of the trial.

Brown noted this was a clause likely added due to the connections between Epstein and world figures such as former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, who have flown on Epstein’s private jet and visited his private island. Some of the victims described being passed around to these high ranking members of society.

Brown went on to say that the judge was also “misled on purpose.” In accordance with the Crime Victims Rights Act, the judge asked the prosecutors if the victims were OK with the weak sentencing. The prosecutors said it was OK, when in fact they were purposely kept out of the loop, directly in violation of the law.

“There just happens to be a lawyer nearby that heard Epstein was nearby the courthouse,” Brown said. “He ran into the courtroom, and listening to this as a representative of one of the victims, he didn’t hear about it. He was thinking ‘my victim wasn’t contacted by about this.’”

Prosecutors on Acosta’s team had purposely violated the Act. “You could see it in their emails,” Brown said, they kept victims purposely in the dark. Some of the women found out through watching the evening news, that the FBI inquiry, their hope for a trial had disappeared. The judge was also hand chosen to give out a weaker sentence, according to Brown.

“It is very suspicious that the judge that handled the case that day was retired. The judge in charge of sentencing was allegedly sick,” Brown said. “I have been told by some legal people up in Palm Beach that it had to be a setup.”

According to Brown, the judge had no experience handling these types of cases. Because the criminal case was worked on for months by the defense team of lawyers, there was no way they would put it in front of a judge with any risk that the case would fail.

After these momentous findings came out, Brown’s story went national. Then worldwide. Soon, Epstein was rearrested and Acosta was removed from office, all due to old-fashioned journalism. In 2018, a New York City prosecutor was asked: Why now? Everyone in the courtroom turned to look at Brown.

“He said, ‘We were assisted by some amazing investigative reporting,’” Brown said. “And every camera turned to me, and everyone started asking me questions. I had no idea it was going to blow up like this, I was just focused on the victim’s stories.”

In the aftermath, the Miami Herald launched into a court battle with Florida prosecutors, trying to unravel the gag that wiped the court records. Brown said at the end, Epstein’s lawyers asked for the documents to be sealed. Without a second thought, the judge agreed, which is not how that decision is supposed to work.

On Aug. 10, 2019, the day after the Herald won the struggle and his web of implicated friends were released, Epstein turned up dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Brown and others watching the case were let down, as victims would never see their day in court as they had so hoped.

“He knew it was all unraveling, but I don’t think he committed suicide all by himself,” Brown said. “After working investigative reporting in Florida prisons for years, I know how they make it happen. He was either murdered or someone was paid some money and helped.”

Even after Epstein’s death, Brown continued to show the empathy that had helped her build a network of victim testimonies and trust. After hearing the news of Epstein’s death, she walked into St. Peter’s Church and lit a candle for Epstein.

“I don’t know why I did it, really I just feel like you have to kind of forgive,” Brown said. “Maybe he’s going to somehow do something good in heaven or hell. I’ve been through a lot in my life, I made it out the other side so I kind of have faith that there’s somebody up there keeping an eye on us.”

In the aftermath of a whirlwind investigation and the media response, Brown said she was having trouble adjusting to becoming a public figure. She was used to writing her 1000 words a day, not giving lectures on a tour of the country. But she did say she was happy to start saving for a 401k, due to the projected success of her upcoming book on her investigation.

Her work is also being adapted as an HBO series, produced in part by Adam McKay, the director of “The Big Short” and “Vice.” Brown said that it was strange to be soon choosing who will be playing her on the small screen.

While having lunch before her lecture, Brown was talking to journalism students along with professors Deborah Howlett and Dan Biddle. She received an alert on her phone, inviting her to a ceremony at Lincoln Center in New York City to be named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year.

A round of cheers and congratulations went up, and Brown was asked how she went from a college senior looking for a job to the person she is today.

“Well you know what I say,” Brown said. “How did this happen?”