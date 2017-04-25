Journalist talks hate speech and technology

Kara Swisher. Photo Courtesy of Jenny Lambe

Milo Yiannopoulos was emailing Kara Swisher for a while. In summary, she said he called her a badass. Swisher looked at the audience and rolled her eyes. As a rule, Swisher hates what he says.

Monday night, Swisher, an award-winning journalist who covers the technology industry, sat down for a Q&A in Kirkbride Hall titled “Hate Speech and the Technology Industry.” Swisher is the executive editor and a cofounder of Recode, a technology news site under Vox Media.

She said people who feed hate speech such as Yiannopoulos want attention — “I always joked that they were not hugged as children enough.” The bulk of what Yiannopoulos does is stunts, Swisher said. She compared these stunts to performance art where the point is that “you should be able to say anything.”

“They don’t actually want to have a dialogue they want to have a fight,” Swisher said. “At the heart of what he’s doing — as much as you hate to agree with him — he’s got a right to do that.”



Milo Yiannopolous, former editor of Breitbart, spoke at the university in the fall. His attendance struck controversy around the issue of hate speech.

Swisher said in environments that support free speech, anyone can say what they want which means no one is saying anything meaningful.

“It either becomes really ugly and people remove themselves from the discussion — the real people that should be there — or it becomes stupid,” she said.

Swisher said social media, for example, has become weaponized for multiple reasons over the last couple of years, particularly the alt-right taking advantage of tools that “interestingly enough very liberal people have created.”

She said the world sees this same method manifest in the president, who she referred to as the “world’s best Internet troll.”

“He’s been using the medium to troll the entire United States and the globe in a really awful, terrible way,” Swisher said. “It doesn’t unify people, it divides people.”

Mark Zuckerberg initially started this year by saying that his company, Facebook, had no impact on the election at all, to the admittance of possible effects, to the announcement that action needs to be taken in the face of communities becoming separated.

“Of course his solution for too much Facebook is more Facebook,” Swisher said.

Swisher said inventions have consequences. She cited the recent “Facebook murder,” where a man killed someone and aired it over Facebook Live.

Facebook is in “a problematic position,” Swisher said. The heart of Facebook’s business is letting anyone say whatever they want on the platform. She said Facebook has explicitly promised that a person can post any crazy thing and they can’t stop it.

“That’s why they’ve gotten into all this trouble with fake news,” Swisher said. “Facebook should be able to say ‘we’re going to censor that.’ To me, it’s akin to spam.”

The second problem Swisher said Facebook has is that when they created this type of platform they did not anticipate that someone would do something awful — like kill someone. She said there should have been a plan in place instead of scrambling.

“You’re going to get the ugliness of humanity and they seem to pretend it doesn’t exist,” Swisher said. “They’ll take credit for their genious but when there are actual problems affecting people’s lives they act like it’s impossible and that to me is complete crap.”

She said social media companies need to take responsibility.

“They aggregate responsibility like the 12-year-old boys they are and they now have to pick up their clothes, clean up their rooms, square their shoulders and realize that these billions have thoughts,” Swisher said. “They’re so enamored with their own inventions that they don’t think about the implications and they don’t clean up their messes.”

A previous version of this article stated that Yiannopolous was texting Swisher and in the conversation he called her a “badass.” Yiannopolous was emailing Swisher and “badass” was not a direct quote from Yiannopolous. The previous version also stated that Swisher said she hated Yiannopolous. She has retracted this statement. Swisher hates what Yiannopolous says.

