Junior guard Paris McBride powers women’s basketball to marquee win over Pittsburgh

Courtesy of Alex Mowrey, Pittsburgh Athletics

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

In their first road game of an unorthodox season, the women’s basketball team pulled off an impressive win versus Power Five opponent Pittsburgh, by a score of 85-79. The Blue Hens now sit at 2-0 after a blowout win at home against Salem last week.

Defensive turnovers and clutch three-pointers fueled Delaware’s second win of the season Sunday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. The Blue Hens forced 24 turnovers by the Panthers offense and knocked down 10 three-pointers at a 37% clip.

Despite getting outrebounded 47-34, the Blue Hens offset that deficit by hitting five more free throws than Pittsburgh, having 14 fewer turnovers and 25 points off of Panther turnovers.

Junior guard Paris McBride led the offensive firepower with a career-high 29 points and four assists. McBride shot 9 for 14 from the field, 4 for 8 from three-point range and hit all seven shots from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, star forward Jasmine Dickey had 20 points, four steals and nine rebounds with five of those coming on the offensive end. Dickey was coming off a career day against Salem with 31 points and played a key role once again in Sunday’s matchup.

Senior Tee Johnson was third for the Blue Hens in scoring, with 13 points off the bench. Fellow senior Lizzie Oleary and redshirt junior Ty Battle played key roles in the paint with six rebounds each.

The win was Delaware’s first win against an Athletic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent and Power Five school since 2013 when they won over Wake Forest.

The Panthers struggled to gain traction during all four quarters with Delaware leading the majority of the game. The Blue Hens did not trail until Pittsburgh pulled ahead 45-44 with 6:54 left in the third quarter.

Down 53-46, McBride erased her team’s largest deficit of the game with back-to-back triples. Johnson and freshman guard Tyi Skinner both had their own three pointers in the late third quarter to help tie the game at 62 heading into the final ten minutes.

From there, Delaware’s point guard took over. McBride scored 12 of the team’s 23 fourth-quarter points, including a layup with a foul and two crossover jumpers.

Despite efforts by Pittsburgh to make up a late deficit of eight points, the Blue Hens were able to hold them off with free throws and solid defense, including a late inbound deflection by Oleary. The Panthers’ hopes of a comeback were completely derailed following a technical foul for having six players on the court with under one minute left.

Following this marquee win on the road, the Blue Hens will look to finish their out of conference schedule on a strong note. While more games may be added, a road matchup versus George Washington on Dec. 20 stands as the Blue Hens next and final out-of-conference test.