Junior Mia DeRuggiero looks to assist Hens to CAA women’s lacrosse championship



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Delaware’s Mia DeRuggiero works against a Drexel defender in Delaware’s final home game of the 2018 season.

BY

Senior Reporter

When one thinks of high-profile athletes, normally the high scorers come to mind. Whether it’s Eric Carter scoring 32 points for men’s basketball or Pat Kehoe throwing for over 200 yards at Delaware Stadium, people notice the big scoring plays. However, a team needs someone to get those players their shots. And perhaps no one has embodied this role more than women’s lacrosse junior midfielder Mia DeRuggiero.

DeRuggiero led the team last year with 36 assists — the second-highest single-season total in program history. DeRuggiero accounted for half of the team’s 72 assists in 2018.

“I think that’s just like part of being a teammate,” DeRuggiero said of her high assist total. “I mean, I want to make my teammates look good and a big part of that is just like knowing when to get rid of the ball and like what to do with it. I think I enjoy my teammates getting goals more than myself to be honest. Seeing them happy, I’m happy.”

During her freshman campaign, DeRuggiero only started eight games. She knew that she had to outplay and outhustle everyone else in order to crack the starting lineup.

“I remember when I was a freshman I didn’t start the first half but I did start the second half and I think part of that was because I started doing things that no one really wanted to do, like redefending, chasing ground balls,” DeRuggiero said. “And that’s when I started assisting too because not a lot of people like to drive. So, I was like, ‘I’ll be the one who throws the ball in, help people get goals.’ I decided to do the things that we needed but weren’t necessarily the easiest or funnest things to do.”

Last season, Delaware went 8-10 overall with a 3-3 record in the CAA. The five seasons before that, they finished with a winning record, but Delaware is still in search of its first-ever CAA championship in women’s lacrosse.

The Review Sports Roundtable: What to expect this spring

Delaware opened up its 2019 campaign last Friday with a 7-4 victory against the Owls of Temple. The Hens did have 25 turnovers opposed to Temple’s 16, but only attempted 23 shots against Temple’s 29.

Delaware’s home opener is Feb. 16 against No. 10 Penn at Delaware Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

“It’s a really big confidence builder,” DeRuggiero said of the win against Temple. “We have Penn coming up, so I feel like it’s important that we go into the game with the confidence that we won, but also realize that this is an opponent that we lost to the past two years. So I feel like it’s a great start and it’s something that we can build off of, but we also just need to keep working hard and remember that we have some really tough competition coming up.”

As much as she contributes on the field, DeRuggiero was hesitant to give herself credit.

“I don’t think that it’s me, I think that it’s my teammates helping me and me helping them,” DeRuggiero said. “So I don’t think of myself as a big contributor I feel like it’s just the chemistry within the team and we’re all just helping each other.”