Keeping comfortable in the cold

When winter weather threatens, these cold-proof items beckon.



Courtesy of The Best Real Estate Blog/THE REVIEW

From weighted blankets to electric kettles, there are plenty of tools to defend yourself against the chills of winter.

BY

Staff Reporter

January has arrived. The cold weather has crept up on us, adding to the bleakness of quarantine. As people find themselves trapped inside more, trying to avoid the cold weather and COVID-19, sweatpants and blankets have become go-to options for contentment. Whether you need comfort items for yourself or gift ideas for the holidays, these options are some of my favorite things.

Weighted blankets are the new UGG boots. Everyone has one, and if they don’t, odds are they want one. They’re advertised as mitigating anxiety and insomnia, which may be a struggle for many during the pandemic. However, they are often quite expensive. The Room Essentials Sherpa Weighted Blanket (found at Target) is an affordable alternative to the expensive weighted blankets on the market and retails for around $40. Not only does it come in three different weights, it also has a soft and plush cover that can be removed for easy washing, making it a great gift for yourself or your loved ones.

I’ve been “blessed” with combination skin; never knowing whether to use hydrating or mattifying products. My skin often feels dry and flakey because of the cold weather. If you’re like me and are looking for a moisturizer to keep your skin looking smooth and soothed, the Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, which costs about $20 for a smaller jar, has become my holy grail and is effective for any skin type. It’s also a great moisturizer to use under makeup and won’t lead to caking or build-up. For a more affordable, drugstore option, the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is great for normal-to-dry skin and retails for around $12. It is also phthalate, aluminum and dye-free, making it a good option for sensitive skin as well.

Tea and coffee are staples in my pantry all year round but particularly during the cold months. However, the effort that boiling water requires is just too much for a lazy person like me. That’s why my electric kettle has saved my life. The water boils in seconds, and the kettle turns off automatically; so there’s minimal risk of causing a fire if you’re unlucky in the kitchen. My personal favorite is the Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle, which retails for about $20. My grandfather especially loves it for his daily cup of hot chocolate.

Feeling lonely and need a new best friend? Warmies are microwavable, lavender scented plush animals that provide comfort and can help relieve stress and anxiety. They come in a variety of animals and can even be put in the freezer to be used as a cold compress when the weather gets warmer. You can find them on Amazon for around $20, depending on which furry friend you choose. Who says adults can’t have stuffed animals too?

Last but not least, my absolute favorite things in the winter are fuzzy socks. I wear them every single day, and they keep me warm all winter long. My favorite ones are the cozy socks from Gap, but more affordable ones can be found on Amazon (or, a little secret, at the dollar store!). Fuzzy socks are also great little gifts, stocking stuffers or additions to larger gift baskets. For a cute version, try the YSense Fluffy Socks With Gift Boxes from Amazon. They come in packs of three for around $15 and are designed to be folded into cupcake shapes for cute gifting. There are also different colors to choose from!

These essential comfort items may bring some joy and excitement for people during the difficult circumstances that we are facing right now, and they may too become some of your favorite things!