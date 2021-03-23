Krinsky makes 15 saves as Blue Hens fall to No. 2 North Carolina 5-0

Delaware fell to 2-2 on the year in its 5-0 loss to the No. 2 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Sarah Boekholder/Delaware Athletics

BY Senior Sports Reporter

Delaware’s women’s soccer team fell to the No. 2 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels Saturday afternoon by a score of 5-0. However, junior goalkeeper Lauren Krinsky had a career day in just her fourth career start.

Krinsky made 15 saves on 20 North Carolina shots on goal. In the three previous games this season, she had 12 combined saves.

Throughout the game, Krinsky was busy and involved as the Tar Heels attack was relentless. The visitors totaled 30 shots and nine corner kicks.

On the other end, the Blue Hens struggled to maintain possession and put pressure on the North Carolina defense. They only had three shots, with two of those coming in the early minutes.

Freshman Lea Panagiotidis and sophomore Anna Diffendal had early shots on goal in the 16th and 24th minutes. Tar Heel goalkeeper Claudia Dickey was able to corral both shots, though, to keep the game scoreless.

In the 27th minute, freshman Talia Dellaperuta gave her team a 1-0 lead with her third career goal. Shortly thereafter, Krinsky bounced back with three saves in the span of four minutes.

North Carolina continued to pressure the Delaware defense but missed shots and Krinsky saves kept the game at 1-0 heading into halftime. Three minutes before the break, Krinsky made a crucial save off of a Ruby Grant shot from a few feet outside the goal.

The second half was a completely different story, as the persistent offense of North Carolina wore down the Blue Hen defense and their clearing ability.

Freshman defender Abby Allen put the game at 2-0 with her first career goal in the 48th minute. Once again, though, Krinsky bounced back with a bevy of saves. From the 52nd to the 59th minute, Delaware’s goalkeeper added six more saves to her total.

A few Tar Heel shots sailed high of the net, and then from the 64th to the 70th minute, Krinsky saved three shots from becoming goals. In the 75th minute, the game went to 3-0 thanks to a Brianna Pinto goal — her seventh of the season.

Dellareputa added a second goal on the day in the 78th minute to increase her team’s lead to 4-0. In the final ten minutes, Delaware continued to struggle to possess the ball and maintain possession on North Carolina’s side of the pitch.

Krinsky added a handful of saves to her total, including a highlight one in the 83rd minute. Pinto had an open shot from a few feet out, but Krinsky dove and extended upwards to block a ball heading for the top right corner of the net.

Just four minutes later, forward Alexis Strickland capped the game off with a fifth goal of the game for North Carolina, which was her first of the year.

In addition to a lack of scoring opportunities, Delaware also struggled in the foul department, racking up 14 to North Carolina’s seven.

North Carolina (12-1) has four games left in their regular season before they look to contend for an Atlantic Coast Conference Championship and a NCAA title. In 2019, the Tar Heels lost in the title game versus Stanford.

For Delaware (2-2), conference opponent Hofstra is up next on Saturday in Newark. Then, the Blue Hens will travel to Towson and return back home for a game against Drexel to close out the regular season.