Labyrinth in Wilmington, DE

Max Dooley saw his first labyrinth in 2001 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, which he described as a “tranquil experience.” After reading up on labyrinths, it got Dooley thinking about what to do with the 40-foot concrete area that resembled a stage at Old Swedes, the church he worships at in Wilmington.

When the hospital pharmacist returned to his home in Delaware, he wanted to bring back that experience to others. But no matter how many times he’s walked the labyrinth he created at Old Swedes Church, Dooley said he’s never felt the same magic.

From his home in Wilmington, Dooley discussed what sparked his interest in the craft, the design process behind the labyrinth he created, and his own personal experience walking the labyrinth where he compared himself to Moses.

Q: What was the experience that got you interested in labyrinths?

A: In 2001, my wife’s nephew got married in California, out in the wine country. I had been doing some readings about labyrinths and found that the pastor at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco was the nation’s authority on labyrinths, if you would. So we took a side trip to Grace Cathedral, and that is where I got the idea of the labyrinth.

What stood out to you the most from the design of the labyrinth at Grace Cathedral?

The simplicity of the design of two, circular, parallel pathways. As I recall, the lines were painted with a two-inch brush for uniformity. It took a lot of calculations and measurements to make it fit.

Did you walk the labyrinth at Grace Cathedral? If so, how did it make you feel?

Actually, the visit to Grace Cathedral was so long ago I do not recall if I walked it or not. I just remember the simplicity of the design and tranquil setting. I thought of our circular stage as an ideal location and setting.

You describe the labyrinth at Grace Cathedral as a tranquil setting. Can you help me see what you see?

I see a space unhurried, quiet, subdued lighting, a meandering trail which leads from the outside with all the anxieties, problems and confusions of our present world. Upon arrival in the center, leaving those feelings and issues and gradually returning to the present world, but refreshed and at peace. Our Old Swedes labyrinth has some of those qualities in that it is largely in the shade, it is in a relatively quiet neighborhood, and generally you’re alone.

Are all labyrinths designed the same way?

There are several different designs for a labyrinth. Labyrinths come in many different shapes and sizes but all have a circular path. Unlike mazes, which have dead ends, labyrinths have a continuous path to the center — then to get out, you reverse the path. There is a lot of back and forth turning, though.

What was the design process behind the labyrinth you created at Old Swedes Church?

In the summer of 2001, I got permission to start the creation of the labyrinth at Old Swedes Church, which I copied from the one I saw at Grace Cathedral as closely as I could. I would describe the design as a series of seven concentric circular pathways, truncated into quadrants, ultimately leading into then out of the circular center.

How did you get Old Swedes Church to agree on allowing you to build a labyrinth?

I had served as junior warden of the parish council and was familiar with the approval process. I submitted a proposal for the labyrinth’s construction and it was approved. I donated the paint and supplies.

Have you ever built anything like this before?

The only thing that comes close to building anything like this was when we lived on a 15-acre farm in Ohio, and I built a horse barn with the help of family and neighbors. Like old barns I had seen, we included our name “Dooley” and date “1976”on the roof.

Is there a certain way to walk a labyrinth?

The entrance is also the exit, then there are two paths as you are coming in and going out. It is a spiritual thing which cuts across all religions, but it has to do with how the individual feels along the way. The idea is walking into the center and hoping to experience those calm feelings, then exiting at peace.

What do you want people to feel when they walk through a labyrinth?

I really do not have expectations for the people who walk the labyrinth, as my satisfaction comes from providing the space and opportunity to do the walk, whatever their experience might be.

Can you share your personal experience while walking the labyrinth?

I will confess; I have actually tried it many times, and I have yet to have that deep feeling that we long for. I felt like Moses, because when Moses was shown the promised land from afar, he was greatly thrilled, but he never reached the promised land himself. I am going to keep walking the labyrinth in hopes of having that great experience.

Why do you think you have yet to have that spiritual experience?

Regarding my labyrinth experiences, quite probably because I was so intimately involved with the mechanics and construction, it had become a task to design and complete. Many times in trying to explain, I have used the example of Moses as he was leading the Israelites to the promised land. I am sure he, like me, derived a great deal of pride, satisfaction and blessing for his efforts and accomplishment.