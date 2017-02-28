Languages, dreams and graduation dates: How students choose a study abroad location



Wondering how to decide which study abroad program is best for you? Look no further.

Countries like Dominica, Tanzania, Martinique and Spain were all showcased at the Study Abroad and Global Studies Fair last Thursday. Hosted by the Institute for Global Studies at the university, students attended the fair to peruse all the different countries and cities presented.

For some students, deciding where to study abroad came down to the choice of which country they want to visit the most. Margaret Elkins, a freshman majoring in art conservation, cannot decide between three places she’s always wanted to visit.

“I’m deciding between Florence, Paris and London,” Elkins says. “I’d go to Florence because of all the beautiful art they have there, but I think going to Paris will help with the next language I’m going to learn, which is French. But I might go to London because I speak English and I could get a job or internship there.”

Other students feel like they need to align their major or minor with their study abroad program. Christina Gulla, a senior biology major, studied in Siena, Italy.

“I picked this program because I didn’t want to fall behind in my other classes, they’re mostly labs and they don’t offer all of those abroad all the time, so having a winter semester class helped me not miss any of my semester courses but still get the experience,” Gulla says.

Another student who went on the same study abroad trip is junior Andrew Chapdelaine, a three language major. He chose Siena for many of the same reasons that Gulla did.

“I also did this so I wouldn’t fall behind in classes,” Chapdelaine says. “I changed my major late, so studying abroad actually would have put me a year behind, but now I’m back on track.”

But he still had the aspect of adventure during his travels, rather than having to focus completely on picking a program that allowed him to graduate on time.

“I had this dream of traveling, and it finished up the Italian part of my major, which was fantastic,” Chapdelaine says.

Matthew Anderson, a freshman triple-language major, also focuses greatly on picking a country that will work best with the languages he is studying.

“I’d prefer to do a homestay to supplement my triple language major, so I’m definitely looking for a program that offers that,” Anderson says. “I’ll get a better language experience living with people who speak the language.”