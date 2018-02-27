Latte artists find their niche at Little Goat

Grace McKenna/THE REVIEW

Little Goat Coffee Roasting holds first ever Latte Art Throwdown.

Surrounded by free beer, pizza, coffee and raffle tickets, the crowd at Little Goat Coffee Roasting had plenty to keep themselves occupied while they waited for the start of the latte art competition on Thursday.

The event, called the Latte Art Throwdown, was a competition for baristas and local coffee shops to get together and test their skills at creating images in lattes, which were handed to the crowd after each pair of competitors finished their round.

Little Goat co-founder, Olivia Brinton, was there to witness the throwdown and pass out the free beer. She was also collecting money for the raffle tickets, of which all the proceeds would go toward helping the “Keep Wooden Wheels Service Alive” fund.

“Wooden Wheels bike shop closed their doors about a month ago and some of the employees are trying to reopen the bike shop, so we’re raising money to help them out,” Brinton says.

Employees from Saxby’s, Brew Ha Ha!, Brandywine Coffee Roasters, Philter and many other local coffee shops were there to represent their shop and try and win the prize: a $25 gift certificate to El Diablo and $80 cash — the total amount of money earned from each participant paying a five dollar entry fee.

Beginning with 16 competitors, the bracket style competition was soon down to the last two. Announcing for the evening was Director of Operations for the cafe, Jordan Maguire, who is also a guitarist and singer for the local band, Carrier.

With humor, suspense, character and determination, Maguire rolled out the red carpet for all of the competitors, announcing every name, interviewing the three judges and showing support for all the local coffee shops.

“We’ve got the best coffee athletes out here!” Maguire says, as the last two competitors step up to the bar and begin to pour their lattes.

The champion of the throwdown was Dan Borkoski, who is currently unaffiliated with a coffee shop but is the research apiary technician for the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the university.

As he’s been keeping with his intense job of beekeeping, Borkoski was surprised to find that he won the competition, since he’s been out of practice for a few years.

“I’ve done maybe a dozen latte art competitions before,” Borkoski says. “This is the best, it’ll always be fun to me, as long as I’m passionate about coffee and while Little Goat is the best coffee shop in Newark.”

The crowd never seemed to thin, with more and more people cheering on the participants and buying the raffle tickets. Prizes consisted of baskets of goodies from local restaurants, boutiques, stores and coffee shops.

Local, in this case, also meaning coffee shops and restaurants that were in operation in the Maryland and Pennsylvania area, as Philter is a coffee shop operated in Kennett Square and Brandywine Coffee Roasters is in Wilmington.

“We’re trying to join the whole Northern Delaware and Pennsylvania coffee community together, rather than look at each other from afar,” Brinton says.

The togetherness and support from every coffee shop created a welcoming and fun atmosphere. Students, employees and university professors alike all agreed to meet up again and bond over their support for local businesses and latte art.

“There’s something that’s disappearing from the town faster and faster, due to internet sales and other major corporations,” Maguire says. “We just want these local places to be more of a household name, we want to think about the little guys.”