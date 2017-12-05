Leaf it to Frett: Professor teaches plant identification

BY

Staff Reporter



Unlike chemistry or geology labs, “Woody Landscape Plants”, a course taught by John Frett, a professor in the College of Agriculture & Natural Resources and director of the university Botanic Gardens, does not meet in a familiar over-sized classroom with black counter tops. Instead, students wander the university Botanic Gardens — rain or shine.

Frett wears the same outfit nearly every day: jeans, sturdy shoes and a collared shirt. Even in the cold, Frett goes without a jacket.

One Thursday, the Fischer Greenhouse Laboratory was a balmy 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The topic up for discussion? Broad-leaved evergreens. But before learning the new material, Frett led 16 students around the Botanic Gardens for a 10-question plant identification quiz. The quiz took exactly an hour and some plants were hundreds of feet apart.

Blue jays and white-throated sparrows called from nearby trees as students hunched close to their quiz specimens, often rubbing leaves between their fingertips or leaning in for a sniff (some plants have characteristic odors). Quiz plants included heavenly bamboo and anise, the plant which supplies the spice “star anise.”

Throughout the quiz, students talked with Frett. Not about the contents of the quiz, or the identification of a plant, but nearly everything else.

A student mentioned a nearby cafe which makes “amazing chicken pot pies.”

“Nothing that comes out of there is amazing,” Frett quickly responded.

Growing up in Illinois, Frett admitted he did not always know what he wanted to study, or that he wanted to study plants, but he said that he has always had a love for nature. He confided that, originally, he wanted to be a vet, but the low success rate of getting into veterinary medicine schools dissuaded him.

“You don’t wake up one day and say ‘Ah, I’m gonna do plants,’” he laughed.

He attributes his interest in plants to his enjoyment of research, his high school job at a nursery garden center and having “amazing” college professors. Frett has a bachelor’s degree in ornamental horticulture from the University of Illinois, a master’s degree in plant science from the University of Maine and a doctoral degree in horticulture from the University of Georgia.

Frett has been a professor at the university for 31 years and the director of the university’s Botanic Gardens since 2002 — the first year of the existence of the position. He sees his job as director as another opportunity to work with plants and to curate the best outdoor laboratory for his students to interact with their environment.

“I really do feel that people need to be in touch with their environment so much more than they are, and I feel that in general society is going the other way and it’s really too bad,” Frett said. “But, that’s why I like teaching because hopefully I can provide information that’s going to entice students to do more.”

His favorite part about teaching is watching the students get interested and seeing them enjoy learning.

“The challenge is the students that don’t get interested,” he said.

In addition to the outside laboratory, the course has a lecture that meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He noted that students who are not as interested in the subject often do not attend the lectures regularly, despite the high financial burden of the lectures themselves. According to Frett, each lecture is worth about $100.

“That to me is extraordinarily frustrating,” Frett said, especially in regard to students for whom the class is a major requirement, such as wildlife ecology and conservation and insect ecology and conservation students.

“I don’t care what you’re studying, whether it’s insects, or snakes, or mammals, or birds or whatever — ultimately, they’re all dependent on plants,” Frett said. “Whether they’re herbivores and they actually eat the plants, or they’re predators and they live within the forest, prairie, wherever it is they live: they’re eating animals that eat the plants. So, if you can’t understand the plants, which is basically the habitat, you can’t understand the animals. But I don’t think a lot of students make that connection.”