Le’Andria Johnson gets real with audience at Gospelrama

From the moment Le’Andria Johnson took the stage, she connected with her audience as she changed out of her high heels and into red sneakers.



“I came, you know, to be cute, but I’m taking these off and putting on some real sneakers,” Johnson said. “This is how we’re gonna look tonight. Anybody ever had back problems?”

Johnson was the featured performer at Friday night’s “Gospelrama,” an annual event hosted by the Cultural Programming Advisory Board and the UD Gospel Choir. Other performers included the UD Gospel Choir and mime Zuri Uso.

Johnson found her fame after being crowned the winner of the BET competition show “Sunday Best” in 2010. At the time, she was homeless and a single mother of three. She eventually went on to win a Grammy Award in 2011.

Her career has not always been smooth, however. In an intimate moment with the audience on Friday night, Johnson addressed the mistakes she has made since her rise to fame.

“It’s been a rough journey, but I’m making it,” Johnson said.

She said her continuing struggles with alcoholism are the source of difficulty in her life. Johnson told the audience a personal story about missing her daughter’s birthday because she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

“It’s hard, especially when you have an addiction,” Johnson said. “I was abusing alcohol, and it was tearing up my life, and it was tearing up my family, and it was tearing up my career.”

Johnson also talked about the hardships associated with fame.

“I said to myself, ‘I’m tired. I’m tired of having the microscope, tired of being in everybody’s view. Everybody’s watching,’” Johnson said. “You get tired of that. And every little thing you do, somebody’s got something to say about it. You can’t live life how you really want to live.”

Johnson expressed that she was glad to have learned from her mistakes.

“All of that because I wanted to please my flesh,” Johnson said. “Some people say [my arrest and the drama surrounding it was] unnecessary, but I say it was necessary, because that officer and that judge and that probation officer, all of them helped get me to where I am right here.”

She was more than happy to share her story with the audience and connected with them more personally by telling it.

“I will never get tired of telling my story, but I’m telling you this because someone in here has an invisible bracelet on too,” Johnson said. “There’s nothing wrong with calling to get help. Stop running from who you really are.”

Throughout her performance, Johnson admitted to her flaws and mistakes that made keeping faith difficult, but continued to acknowledge that she must blame herself and take responsibility for her actions.

“I promise you though, I learned from it,” Johnson said. “That’s the good thing about it. I’m able to be alive to tell the story.”

Johnson also encouraged audience participation. She told the audience members to come forward if they were struggling, urged them to dance and often handed her microphone to specific audience members for them to sing. Johnson spent most of her performance in the crowd, interacting directly with the audience.

Her story of finding faith despite the realities of addiction and other hardships captivated the audience, many of whom yelled words of love and support to the artist.

Sonia Covington, a retired university employee and Newark resident, said she had been a fan of Johnson long before the event. She also discussed the other artists performing that evening.

“I used to come to the university for these gospel programs and the choir was much bigger, maybe about three times the size,” Covington said regarding the UD Gospel Choir.

Although the UD Gospel Choir is smaller these days, they still carried enough energy to bring the audience members to their feet.

Covington also talked about her background at a Baptist church where gospel music was regularly incorporated into worship.

“I enjoy all kinds of music, but gospel music really works me up,” she said.