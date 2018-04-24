Learning through performing: FREN456 French theater workshop

BY

Since 1995, students in the university’s French department have been given the opportunity to enroll in a course that challenges their language, performance and pronunciation skills. This course, FREN456: French Theater Workshop, is pulling out all the stops this semester as they prepare for their upcoming performance on May 3.

Students in the class learn all about French theater and experience what it’s like to perform on their own. They are given a script and learn the lines of each character, all while practicing their pronunciation and learning the messages behind each phrase.

This year, the students are performing “Quelqu’un” (French for “somebody”) in which there are a variety of characters, many with vague names like “La fille qui cherche ses clés,” which means “The girl who is searching for her keys.” It’s a short performance with comedy, love, sadness, loss and everything in between.

Riley Thomas, a senior with double majors in art conservation & anthropology, says the class was all about exploring different acting techniques, as well as reading through plays to discover which one they liked the best, until they finally decided upon “Quelqu’un.”

“It’s a comedy and it’s kind of a bunch of separate scenes that don’t seem to connect, that take place in this unspecified theater,” Thomas says. “It’s very strange and ironic the whole time, but then there are several threads that connect each scene.”

She says this course has been great for helping her leave her comfort zone, as she did drama club in high school but mostly stayed behind the scenes with stage crew Thomas adds that acting in “Quelqu’un” has helped improve her on-stage performance abilities, and she has really enjoying playing the role of “La dame au petit chien” (The lady with the little dog).

Another senior in the class, Michael Gray, a French studies and international relations double major, also has a role in the play where the character doesn’t exactly have a name, but rather a description assigned to him.

“It’s kind of absurd a little bit, it’s pretty much about life and trying to find somebody,” Gray says. “I am ‘The guy who found the keys.’ There are a lot of characters like that. I pretty much find the keys and as mysteriously as I came in, I go out.”

The professor of the course, Deborah Steinberger, says that over the years, their relationship with the theater department has grown, in that the department has been generous with their sharing of space and props for the performances, and have also visited her class to provide suggestions on movement and voice.

“It’s a joy to teach this class, seeing camaraderie and confidence develop over the course of the semester,” Steinberger says. “It’s very hands on and different every time I teach it, the students work together to create something unique.”

While in the past she’s focused on well-known French playwrights, such as Eugene Ionesco and Molière, this year and in the 2016 course, she has centered on lesser-known artists. In the future, she’d like to try a full bilingual production, perhaps with alternating scenes in French and Spanish, as she did once in a collaboration with the Italian department for a festival.

“The students often comment that this course takes them out of their comfort zone,” Steinberger says. “It enables them to achieve something they never thought they could. Watching this transformation is very gratifying.”