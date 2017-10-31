Lecture series addresses populism in the Philippines



As part of the university’s Global Populism lecture series, independent scholar David Timberman came to discuss the populist predicament in the Phillipines. .

Populism has been a major buzzword in the news recently. It has been used to describe many leaders and countries around the world. The Philippines in particular, is facing what many view as a populist government with the election of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Independant scholar, David Timberman, spoke on Wednesday as a part of the Global Populism Lecture Series. In his talk, he discussed the rising populism movement in the Philippines and how it relates to Duterte. In the past, Timberman has done work for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID’s work mainly involves improving health, education and overall environment in developing countries. They also support good governance and democracy in developing countries, an area that Timberman’s work focused on.

Timberman said that populism has recently become a global phenomenon due to trends caused by the breakdown of liberal democracies and how well they function.

“There’s a decline in the belief that liberal democratic values and practices are the best and that those are unrivaled,” Timberman said.

Populism is defined through multiple core elements, according to Timberman. Populism does not recognize competing groups in society, is anti-elite, has an assertive moral authority based on ruling in the name of the people and has a “malleable” ideology.

Timberman said that populism often involves a charismatic leader, a mass party movement, mass clientelism and redistributive economic policies. And in the Philippines, a country where there is a resilient business elite, a growing urban middle class, high level of income inequality and a high rates of poverty, the movement’s growth has become more evident.

According to Timberman, Duterte ended up winning the election in the Philippines by tapping into an anti-elite sentiment and running a campaign based on two issues: crime and change. Timberman said that Duterte’s personality was also very appealing in that he was authentic, machismo, crass and unpredictable.

Timberman discussed a the ways in which Duterte parallels President Donald J. Trump. He said both Duterte and Trump won their elections through flaws in the system. In the Philippines, there are not meaningful political parties and only five people ran for President. In the United States, Trump did not win the popular vote but won as a result of the electoral college.

“In terms of the social context, in both countries you have in particular middle classes who feel frustrated and insecure or forgotten,” Timberman said.

Timberman also said that both Duterte and Trump used populist messages, which, in effect, made a lot of simplistic promises about what they as individuals, and not as a government agency, would accomplish for the people.

Duterte’s priorities as president include the war on illegal drugs, economy, infrastructure, federalism, peace agreements with communist and Muslim insurgents and independent foreign policy, Timberman said. Duterte’s war on drugs has resulted in many deaths, with the victims being predominantly poor males in urban slums.

Timberman said the war on drugs in the Philippines has been criticized by many countries, international human rights organizations and the international media. Duterte, however, is prepared to ignore the concerns, according to Timberman. And that makes him dangerous.

“In the case of Duterte, my own view is he is so committed to his own particular approach to this that unless there is serious economic consequences I do not think international pressure will affect his approach,” Timberman said.