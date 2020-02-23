Less than 30% of students who applied will have a spot in Courtyards, students explore off-campus housing

​

Th​e university sent out an email on Feb. 4 informing students that around 30% of those who applied for a spot in the Courtyards would receive one.​

Due to the large number of students requesting residency in the on-campus Courtyard Apartments for next year, the university sent out an email on Feb. 4 informing students that around 30% of those who applied for a spot in the Courtyards would receive one.

According to the email, while the university can guarantee a spot somewhere on campus, it cannot guarantee that all students will be provided the type of on-campus living they desire.

“The Courtyards, the apartment-style housing, is only 25% of our upper division housing for returning students,” Michele Kane, senior associate director for Assignments and Business Services, said. “When you know that more than half of the people want it, you know that only a teeny-tiny bit are going to get it.”

The selection process for which students get to choose their room for next school year is based first on their academic year, followed by the number of credits the student has accumulated. The university predicts that 40% of rising sophomores living on campus will be able to select their room during designated selection periods. The rest will be assigned rooms by Residence Life & Housing.

The large volume of students who will not be able to occupy an apartment-style space prompted the university to waive the $200 fee for those who opt out of their contacts before Feb. 28.

“I recognize that this is a disappointment,” Kane said. “But that’s why I wanted people to have some options. I’ve given you some more realistic expectations for what you’re heading into so you can opt out if you really want to opt out.”

Many students have taken advantage of this penalty-free opt out period and have begun exploring off campus alternatives to the Courtyard Apartments.

“I like [apartment-style living] because I want a space that’s more my own and I was hoping for that in the Courtyards,” Charlie Alt, a freshman business major, said. “You definitely get that style in an apartment more than a dorm, so if I can’t get an apartment here, I might as well get something like that somewhere else.”

To help students find off campus options, the university hosted a housing fair last Monday, which allowed property managers to come to the university and pitch their available spaces to students. Eight different property groups were in attendance, and it was free for all students to attend.

“[The fair] did exactly what we hoped,” Kane said. “It provided students a one-stop shop instead of having to figure out what’s available.”

Among the students who attended was Matt Bowen, a freshman biology major. Bowen said he initially planned to live on-campus, but went to the fair to look at other options.

“I stopped in, got some brochures from the various off-campus realtors,” Bowen said. “The majority of on-campus housing is dorms, so if most people would rather live in an apartment, the university just isn’t able to satisfy them.”

While many students appreciate the fact that the university decided to reach out and warn students that they would probably not get their preferred housing option, some feel as if more time should have been given to make a decision about the matter.

“It did seem a little rushed,” Bowen said. “If this email had been sent two weeks earlier that might’ve helped.”