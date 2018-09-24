Letter: Conservative political thought from a former college professor

THE REVIEW



Over the past 40 years, I have tried to become an expert on conservative political thought. I believe it is important to share with readers the one important finding I have learned.

There now appears to be a much larger number of conservatives who are essentially “survival-of-the-fittest” social Darwinists than there were during the 1950s through 1970s.

This means, I believe, that they want to abolish and eliminate all federal government safety-net programs including social security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, and college student loans.

You will find many of them in the U.S. Congress within the House Freedom Caucus, the old Tea Party and the movement conservatives. You will find a heavy dose of such thinking in conservative think tanks such as Americans for Prosperity, the Heritage Foundation and the Cato Institute.

While some of these groups are open and transparent about their beliefs, many use stealth tactics to influence public opinion and political decision-making. Others can do the same research I have done, and will likely come to the same conclusion. I highly recommend the

books “Dark Money” by Jane Mayer and “Democracy In Chains” by Nancy MacLean.

P.S. I wrote this because I do not want to see any of the safety-net programs abolished or cut. It is my hope that one day college student loans will be turned into scholarships.

Stewart B. Epstein is a retired college professor of Sociology and Social Work and has taught at West Virginia University and Slippery Rock University. He can be reached at phenom51@mail.com