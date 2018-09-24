Letter: Ever wanted a Nicotine addiction?

THE REVIEW



Probably not, but it’s what the kids are into these days. Commonly known as Juuls or Suorins, vapes are the new fad. Users can go through a pod a day, the nicotine-equivalent to an entire pack of cigarettes.

It’s not just the nicotine intake that’s problematic. They’re easily-preventable cash guzzlers. With a four-pack of pods costing as little as $15.99 and as much as $20, purchases can add up, and budgeting is already difficult for college students still figuring out how a checking account works. These vapes, rampant at the university, are aesthetically alluring, and the sheer availability of products makes vulnerable teenagers more susceptible to the insidious effects of nicotine. Vaping began as an alternative for weaning smokers off nicotine to prevent life-threatening illnesses, but it’s devolved into a means of looking cool in lieu of a healthy lifestyle.

It goes like this: You’re at a party, and someone offers you a hit on their juul. Although you’ve never consumed nicotine, you say yes, either unwitting or uncaring. Next time, you say yes again. You start saying yes so often that it’s becoming a weekly activity. You buy one for yourself — it’s only forty dollars, after all. It’s become a daily activity. Your friends start to worry. When they express their concern, you say, “I could quit at any time,” but sometimes the insatiable urge demands that you leave halfway through class to take a hit.

This is addiction. It’s expensive now, and it’ll be even more expensive later.

