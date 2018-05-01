Letter from the Editors

To our readers:

Ken Chang, Editor in Chief

The job of a student journalist is anything but easy. It comes at the expense of an erratic sleep schedule, a serious, if not vicious, caffeine addiction and a generalized fear of being without a phone, W.A.P. for short.

It’s taxing. It’s tiring. And, at times, it can feel trivial, all for naught. But then, a story like this drops. And then this. And this.

Almost immediately, you’re reminded of why you signed on the dotted line in the first place, and why it’s been worth each and every sacrifice since. Because, in addition to the privileges it grants you — the exclusive access to campus events, the nothing if not intimidating email signature and the perfect excuse for being late to just about anything — it gives you a drive, a sense of purpose.

Journalism of any form — student, independent or otherwise — with all of its perks and pitfalls, accompanies a rather serious, long-standing obligation: to hold all institutions — the powerful ones, in particular — accountable, both for their actions and inactions.

We’re not here to appease the comfortable, and we’re certainly not here to make any friends (just look at our comments section). It’s a lesson that I learned on my first day here in this old, dusty office in the West Annex of Perkins, and it’s one that I continue to carry with me as I sit here writing this letter on my last.

Since the beginning of my tenure as editor in chief, I’ve been asked, time and time again, ‘Why?’

A fair question, given my background in the outwardly divorced fields of neuroscience and psychology. But at the intersection of these three, if not all, areas of study is a shared desire, both to challenge our assumptions and to be challenged by them.

I first became involved with the newspaper in the fall of 2015 as part of an optional assignment in an offhandedly selected news writing course. What all-too-quickly followed was a three-year journey paved with grief, joy and just about every emotion in between.

In the time I’ve spent in this office, we’ve experienced, researched and reported on a wide and diverse range of stories. From possible hate crimes to student-led demonstrations to unexpected presidencies, we have put our printing press through the mill and back, often behind deadline.

And during each of those preceding ed board meetings, I was fortunate enough sit amid a circle of impassioned, motivated and intelligent staff members as they confidently, and carefully, dismantled every argument that had the misfortune of making its way to the floor.

Painstaking and irritating as it may be, this (often hilarious) social tradition proved to be doubly beneficial as it strengthened our growth as a group and widened the dimensions of our coverage.

All news agencies, regardless of their scale, are bottom-up in their organizational nature, and we are no exception to this rule. What we do here — what we’ve done — doesn’t happen without the collective contributions of each and every hire. So for every photo, every report, every print design, every copy edit, every unresolved comment and every WordPress post over the past year, I can’t thank my staff — the ones who made it happen — enough.

It has been nothing short of a pleasure working with you all, the quirky, ragtag group of bright-minded and bright-futured professionals that I’ve come to love. I only hope that you have gained as much from this opportunity as I have. Because of you, I not only found a drive, but a family to share it with, too.

Before signing off for the very last time, I have to pay homage, both to the alumni that have gotten The Review to where it is today and the future staff members that will undoubtedly take it to where it needs to go.

To Meghan and Matt –

Thank you for all of your guidance, support and trust … and for running my rhyming lede way back when (see: Senioritis: A tale of affliction told from the Grotto’s porch).

To Ali, Ryan, Will and Margaret –

For every RSBI and every conversation in between, thanks for the making the newspaper, in every sense of the word, a home.

To Mike –

It’s been a long road and we’ve shared a mountain of difficulties, and then some. That said, I’m glad we could experience it together, and I wish you all the best the next year and beyond. I’ll always have your back, just like I know you’ll always have mine.

To the journalism faculty –

Words can’t express how much we appreciate all of the advice, counsel and expertise you’ve offered us over the last year. The Review is incredibly fortunate to have such invested and credentialed experts behind it. We don’t acknowledge your contributions enough, but know that we benefit from them each and every day.

To Caleb and Brandon –

I can’t overstate how excited I am, both for you and road ahead for the newspaper. The Review is difficult torch to pass logistically and emotionally, but I feel secure leaving it in your ready and capable hands. I hope you’ll continue to make the newspaper the welcoming place that it’s meant to be, just be sure that everyone leaves their oxford commas at the door.