Letter from faculty, graduate students and staff to the UD community

The election for the 45th president of the United States is over. Regardless of the candidate for whom we voted, this last election and its aftermath have the potential to divide us by race, religion, ethnicity, class, region, gender and levels of education. We are aware that many people in our community are concerned that racism, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia will worsen in the near future. We also know, deeply and without reservation, that our University must be the place that counters these fears. Our university is one place in our divided world where our differences are the basis for strength and empathy. Every day in our classrooms and in our conversations, we create a civil society. This is perilous, difficult and uncertain work — but it is also absolutely necessary if we are to move forward as a free nation. It is why the University exists.



We will foster a spirit of unity and inclusion on our campus, where we appreciate the dignity and worth of every single human being. We unambiguously condemn any hateful or violent acts that people commit against members of under-represented groups on this campus and in our community, including the recent hate speech in the dorms (http://udreview.com/racial-slurs-posted-on-bulletin-board-in-west-tower/). These behaviors will not be tolerated; we will do everything possible to prevent these acts from happening, prosecute those who engage in such behavior and promote safe spaces for people affected by such acts.

We affirm our right to dignity and safety. We affirm that free speech means standing up against any person or group eager to take our dignity or safety from us. We call upon our UD administrators to work with us to make these rights a reality for all in our community. Thus, we pledge to staunchly defend the rights and dignity of our black, Muslim, Jewish, LGBTQ+, Latinx, Asian and Native American communities, along with people without papers, people with disabilities, women and girls, the impoverished, and immigrants and refugees. We cannot accomplish our mission as a University without diversity. There is no University and no civil society without inclusion. As Americans, we are inheritors of a long and brave tradition in which we strive, and at times suffer, to find the best and fairest way to live. We are never alone in this struggle. Even when (and especially when) we face adversity, we are in the best of company.

