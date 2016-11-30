Letter from faculty, graduate students and staff to the UD community

The election for the 45th president of the United States is over. Regardless of the candidate for whom we voted, this last election and its aftermath have the potential to divide us by race, religion, ethnicity, class, region, gender and levels of education. We are aware that many people in our community are concerned that racism, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia will worsen in the near future. We also know, deeply and without reservation, that our University must be the place that counters these fears. Our university is one place in our divided world where our differences are the basis for strength and empathy. Every day in our classrooms and in our conversations, we create a civil society. This is perilous, difficult and uncertain work — but it is also absolutely necessary if we are to move forward as a free nation. It is why the University exists.
We will foster a spirit of unity and inclusion on our campus, where we appreciate the dignity and worth of every single human being. We unambiguously condemn any hateful or violent acts that people commit against members of under-represented groups on this campus and in our community, including the recent hate speech in the dorms (http://udreview.com/racial-slurs-posted-on-bulletin-board-in-west-tower/). These behaviors will not be tolerated; we will do everything possible to prevent these acts from happening, prosecute those who engage in such behavior and promote safe spaces for people affected by such acts.
We affirm our right to dignity and safety. We affirm that free speech means standing up against any person or group eager to take our dignity or safety from us. We call upon our UD administrators to work with us to make these rights a reality for all in our community. Thus, we pledge to staunchly defend the rights and dignity of our black, Muslim, Jewish, LGBTQ+, Latinx, Asian and Native American communities, along with people without papers, people with disabilities, women and girls, the impoverished, and immigrants and refugees. We cannot accomplish our mission as a University without diversity. There is no University and no civil society without inclusion. As Americans, we are inheritors of a long and brave tradition in which we strive, and at times suffer, to find the best and fairest way to live. We are never alone in this struggle. Even when (and especially when) we face adversity, we are in the best of company.
Aaron Fichtelberg, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Aaron Kupchik, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Abby Hill, University Student Centers, Staff member
Abigail Clarke-Sather, Fashion & Apparel Studies and Civil & Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Abigail Donovan, Art and Design, Faculty member
Abraham Lenhoff, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Faculty member
Adam D. Cantley, Office of the Dean of Students, Staff member
Adam Fleischhacker, Business Administration, Faculty member
Adam G. Marsh, School Marine Science and Policy, Faculty member
Adarsh Sethi, Computer & Information Sciences, Faculty member
Adina Seidenfeld, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Staff member
Adrielle Tobias, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Adrienne Lucas, Economics, Faculty member
Afton Clarke-Sather, Geography, Faculty member
Agnes Ly, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Airelle Giordano, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Ajay Prasad, Mechanical Engineering, Faculty member
Akilah S. Alleyne, Sociology & Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Alan Fox, Philosophy, Faculty member
Alba Fano-Trabanco, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Graduate student
Alberto Delgado, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Alenka Hlousek-Radojcic, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Alex Keen, University Student Centers, Staff member
Alex McKee, English, Faculty member
Alex Minalga, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Alexander Schroth, Geography, Graduate student
Alexandra Garney, Residence Life and Housing, Staff member
Alexis Convissar, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Alice Ba, Political Science & International Relations, Faculty member
Alice Boone, English, Faculty member
Allen A. Jayne, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Allison Crook, Disability Support Services, Staff member
Allison Hutson, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Allison Karpyn , Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Allison Tharp, English, Faculty member
Alvina Quintana, Women & Gender Studies, Faculty member
Alyssa Benjamin, College of Health Sciences, Staff member
Alyssa Griffith, Psychological and Brain Sciences , Staff member
Amanda Bullough, Business Administration , Faculty member
Amanda Costello, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Staff member
Amanda Czik, School of Education, Graduate student
Amanda Jansen, School of Education, Faculty member
Amanda Jennings, Economics/School of Education, Graduate student
Amelia Arundale, Biomechanics and Movement Science, Graduate student
Amelia Chaney, English, Graduate student
Amne Harrington, University Student Centers, Staff member
Amy Griffin, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Amy L. Eyre, Morris Library Access Services/Library Diversity Committee, Staff member
Amy Otto, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Amy Trauth, Professional Development Center for Educators, Faculty member
Andrea Baraldi Cunha, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Andrea D. Kelley, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Andrew Cretella, University Student Centers, Staff member
Andrew Gray, Sociology & Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Andrew Sprague, Department of Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Andy Lam, Biological Sciences, Graduate student
Aneesa Baboolal, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Angela DiNunzio Seguin, Student Wellness & Health Promotion, Staff member
Angelia L. Seyfferth, Plant and Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Angie Miller, Physics and Astronomy, Staff member
Anja Leefeldt, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Anjana Bhat, Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Ann Ardis, English, Faculty member
Ann M. Aviles, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Ann Marie Cochrane, Library, Staff member
Anna Klintsova, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Anna Wik, Plant and Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Annabel Feider, Residence Life, Staff member
Anne Bowler, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Anne Colwell, English, Georgetown Campus, Faculty member
Anne M. Boylan, History (retired), Faculty member
Anne Morris, School of Education, Faculty member
Anne Owen, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Anne Terrell, Integrated Science Learning Laboratories, Staff member
Annette Giesecke, Languages, Literatures and Culture, Faculty member
Ann-Thomas Moffett, Dance Minor, Faculty member
Anthony S. Dandridge, Black American Studies, Faculty member
Anthony Seraphin, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Anu Sivaraman, Business Administration (Marketing) , Faculty member
April Howarth, Disability support services, Staff member
April Veness, Geography, Faculty member
Araya Debessay, Accounting & MIS, Faculty member
Ardeshir Faghri, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Arline N. Wilson, English, Graduate student
Arthi Jayaraman, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Faculty member
Arwen Mohun, History, Faculty member
Ashleigh Bothwell, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Ashley Elizabeth Dembeck , Physical therapy , Graduate Student
Ashley Mancik, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Asia Friedman, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Asima FX Saad Maura, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Asli Basoglu, Accounting and MIS, Faculty member
Auiles Iglesias, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Faculty member
Aviva Heyn, Professional and Continuing Studies, Staff member
Babak N. Safa, Mechanical Engineering, Graduate student
Bahira Trask, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Barbara Habermann, Nursing, Faculty member
Barbara Ley, Communication and Women & Gender Studies, Faculty member
Barbara Morris, English Language Institute (retired), Faculty member
Barbara Romero Petidier, DLLC, Graduate student
Barret Michalec, Sociology, Faculty member
Barry Joyce, History and Social Studies Education, Faculty member
Belinda Orzada, Fashion and Apparel Studies, Faculty member
Ben Nassau, Mathematics, Graduate student
Ben Parrell, Linguistics and Cognitive Science, Faculty member
Ben Yagoda, English, Faculty member
Benjamin Bruening, Linguistics and Cognitive Science, Faculty member
Benjamin Fleury-Steiner, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Bennett A. Maruca, Physics and Astronomy, Faculty member
Bernard Kaplan, English, Faculty member
Bernard McKenna, English, Faculty member
Bert Tanner, Mechanical Engineering, Faculty member
Beth Mineo, School of Education & Center for Disabilities Studies, Faculty member
Beth Morling, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Bill Shafarman, Institute of Energy Conversion, Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty member
Bintong Chen, Business Administration, Faculty member
Bob Hampel, Education, Faculty member
Bonnie Robinson, Career Services Center, Staff member
Brad Glass, School of Education, Faculty member
Brad Wolgast, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Brenda Shaffer, Fashion and Apparel Studies, Faculty member
Breonna Martin, Interdisciplinary Science Learning Labs, Staff member
Briana Haut, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Staff member
Bridget Duda, School of Education, Staff member
Bridget Macaluso, Residence Life and Housing, Staff member
Brittany Acosta, New Student Orientation, Staff member
Brittany Overstreet, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, Faculty member
Bruce Finnie, Prof. Emeritus in English, English, Faculty member
Bruno Thibault, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Burton Abrams, Economics, Faculty member
C. Taylor Cahill, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Caitlynn Coster, Human Development and Family Studies, Staff member
Callie E. Tyner, Center on Assessment Research and Translation, Department of Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Cara Cuccuini-Harmon, HDFS, Graduate student
Carl Suddler, Black American Studies, Faculty member
Carla C. Morris, Associate in Arts Program – Dover, Faculty member
Carla Guerron Montero, Anthropology, Latin American and Iberian Studies, Women and Gender Studies, Black American Studies, Faculty member
Carlos Asarta, Economics, Center for Economic Education & Entrepreneurship, Faculty member
Carlos Moffat, School of Marine Science & Policy, Faculty member
Carly Pacanowski , Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Carmine Balascio, Plant & Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Carol A. Rudisell, Library, Staff member
Carol Henderson, English and Black American Studies, Faculty member
Carol Phipps, Education, Staff member
Carol Wong, Education, Faculty member
Carolee Polek, Nursing, Faculty member
Caroline Abbott, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Caroline Roben, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Staff member
Carolyne King, English, Graduate student
Carrie Foeller, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Carrie G. Johns, Behavioral Health & Nutrition, Staff member
Casey Impagliazzo, Division of Student Life, Staff member
Catherine Kirn-Safran , Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Catherine R. Matsen, Art Conservation, Faculty member
Catherine Wojewodzki, Library, Staff member
Cecilia Arighi, Computer and Information Sciences, Faculty member
Chad Forbes, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Charlene Bunnell, English, Faculty member
Charles A MacArthur, School of Education, Faculty member
Charles Hohensee, School of Education, Faculty member
Charles Pavitt, Communication , Faculty member
Charles R. Link, Economics, Faculty member
Chelsea Mondock, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Staff member
Chenesia Brown, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Chien-Chung Shen, Computer and Information Sciences, Faculty member
Chisa Hutchinson, English, Faculty member
Chris Williams, Entomology and Wildlife Ecology, Faculty member
Christian A. Williams, New Student Orientation, Staff member
Christin Cooper, Music, Graduate student
Christina C. Durborow, English, Faculty member
Christine Delbeau, Music, Faculty member
Christine Hanna-Ronald, School of Nursing, Faculty member
Christine Hirt, Marine Policy, Graduate student
Christine Peters Cucciarre, English, Faculty member
Christine Virion Cook, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Staff member
Christine Yang Schultz, Honors Program, Staff member
Christopher A. Knight, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, Faculty member
Christopher J. Roberts, Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Faculty member
Christopher Lynch, Finance, Faculty member
Christopher Materna, Biology, Graduate student
Christopher Price, Biomedical Engineering, Faculty member
Christopher S. Raymond, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Christy Mannering, MPA, Graduate student
Chrysanthi S. Leon, Sociology, Faculty member
Cindy Holland, Career Services, Staff member
Claire McCabe, English, Faculty member
Claire Rasmussen , Political Science , Faculty member
Colette Gaiter, Art & Design, Faculty member
Cristina L. Archer, CEOE, Faculty member
Curtis L. Johnson, Biomedical Engineering, Faculty member
Cynthia Schmidt-Cruz, Languages, Literatures & Cultures, Faculty member
D. Blake Smith, Music, Faculty member
D. Chanele Moore, Associate in Arts (Sociology and Criminal Justice), Faculty member
D. Heyward Brock, English, Faculty member
Dallas Hoover, Animal & Food Sciences, Faculty member
Dan Biddle, English, Faculty member
Dan Feldman, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Graduate student
Dan Freeman, Business Administration, Faculty member
Dana Perry, Office of the Provost, Staff member
Dana Veron, Geography, Faculty member
Daniel Kinderman, Political Science & International Relations, Faculty member
Daniel S. Weile, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Faculty member
Danielle Barefoot, Residence Life and Housing, Staff member
Danielle Dixson, School of Marine Science and Policy, Faculty member
Danielle Dolan, Human Development and Family Studies, Staff member
Danielle Ford, Education, Faculty member
Danielle M. Whitaker, Residence Life & Housing, Staff member
Danielle Nantais-Wenzel, Career Services Center, Staff member
Danilo Yanich, School of Public Policy & Administration, Faculty member
Dannagal G. Young, Communication, Faculty member
Darryl Flaherty, History and Asian Studies, Faculty member
David Blacker, School of Education, Faculty member
David Coker, School of Education, Faculty member
David E. Black, Economics, Faculty member
David Edwards, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, Faculty member
David J. Kim, English, Faculty member
David Kirchman, School of Marine Science and Policy, Faculty member
David M. Muir, Business Administration, Faculty member
David M. Stone, Art History, Faculty member
David N Winkler , Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
David P. Bellamy, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
David R. Shearer, History, Faculty member
David R. Stockman, Economics, Faculty member
David Redlawsk, Political Science and International Relations, Faculty member
David S Tulsky, Center on Assessment Research and Translation and Department of Physical
Therapy, Faculty member
David Satran, Associate in Arts, Faculty member
David Seckel, Physics and Astronomy, Faculty member
David Suisman, History, Faculty member
David Teague, Associate in Arts, Faculty member
Dawn Berk, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Dawn Byrd, Professional and Continuing Studies, Staff member
Dayan Knox, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Deb Cohen, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Deb Sage, KAAP, Staff member
Debbie Allen, College of Health Sciences, Staff member
Deborah B. Steinberger, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Deborah Bieler, English, Faculty member
Deirdre Lilly, School of Education, Faculty member
Delphis Levia, Geography, Faculty member
Denis Atadan, Library, Staff member
Denise G. Burgher, English, Graduate student
Dennis Jackson, English (retired), Faculty member
Dennis McBrearty, University Student Centers, Staff member
Desmond Toohey, Economics, Faculty member
Devon Miller-Duggan, English, Faculty member
Diane Chugani, Communication Science and Disorders, Faculty member
Diane Codding, Education, Graduate student
Diane L. Ferry, Business Administration, Faculty member
Diane Rogers, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Diane Rudolphi, Nursing, Faculty member
Dianne Pearce (Mrs. P.), English, Faculty member
Dilia Lopez-Gydosh, Fashion and Apparel Studies, Faculty member
Donna L. West, Office of the Dean of Students, Staff member
Dora Lucy Marin, Languages, Literatures and Cultures , Faculty member
Doris Miklitz, Library, Staff member
Doug Buttrey, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Faculty member
Dr. Bernadette Racicot, Business Administration, Faculty member
Dr. Susan L. Miller, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Dr. Talia Coleman, Office of Graduate & Professional Education, Staff member
Dr. Theodore J. Davis, Jr., Department of Political Science and International Relations, Faculty member
Dr. Vicki Cassman, Art Conservation, Faculty member
Dustin M. Frohlich, Library, Staff member
Dustyn Roberts, Mechanical Engineering, Faculty member
Dylan Audette, Interdisciplinary Sciences, Staff member
E. Fidelma Boyd, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
E. Mark Schrader, Chemistry and Biochemistry, Staff member
Edgard Sankara, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Edward Larkin, English, Faculty member
Edward Lyman, Physics and Astronomy; Chemistry and Biochemistry, Faculty member
Eleanora S. Bell , English Language Institute, Faculty member
Elena Kokkoni, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Eliana Waite, Office of Admissions, Staff member
Elise Colomb, HDFS, Staff member
Elizabeth Bayley, Economics, Faculty member
Elizabeth Farley-Ripple, School of Education, Faculty member
Elizabeth M. Perse, Communication, Faculty member
Elizabeth Orsega-Smith, Behavioral Health & Nutrition, Faculty member
Elizabeth Soslau, School of Education, Faculty member
Ellen Erbe, Library, Staff member
Ellen Pifer, English, Faculty member
Emerald L. Christopher-Byrd, Women and Gender Studies, Faculty member
Emily Aiken, Geography, Graduate student
Emily Bange, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Graduate student
Emily Brodsky, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Emily C. Soriano, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Emily Davis, English, Faculty member
Emily J. Hauenstein, School of Nursing, Faculty member
Emily R. Johnston, English, Postdoctoral Fellow
Emma Jean Joseph, Associate in Arts Program and the Department of Sociology and Criminal
Justice, Faculty member
Eric Benson, Animal and Food Sciences, Faculty member
Eric Stewart, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Black Studies & History, Faculty member
Erica Litke, School of Education, Faculty member
Erika Clary, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Erin Bastien , English Language Institute, Staff member
Erin Brossa, English, Graduate student
Erin Burdwood, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Erin K. Knight, Public Policy & Administration, Faculty member
Errol Lloyd, CIS, Faculty member
Erwin Saniga, Dept Business Administration, Faculty member
Eve Buckley, History, Faculty member
Eve M. Ellis, Morris Library, Staff member
Everett Ramer, Physics and Astronomy, Staff member
F. Sayako Earle, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Faculty member
Fabrizio Sergi, Biomedical Engineering, Faculty member
Faith Muirhead, Professional Development Center for Educators, Faculty member
Fay Wood, School of Nursing, Staff member
Felix Lazebnik, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Fleda Brown, English (retired), Faculty member
Frances Haskins, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Staff member
Francesca Beavers, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Francis Kwansa, Hospitality Business Management, Faculty member
Franklin A. Newton, College of Health Sciences, Staff member
Franklin Hillson, English, Faculty member
Fred T. Hofstetter, Education, Faculty member
Freddie Patterson, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Gabriela Coleman, Career Services Center , Staff member
Gabriella Hermon, Linguistics and Cognitive Science, Faculty member
Gary Laverty, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
George Hadjipanayis , Physics and Astronomy , Faculty member
Gerald Turkel, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Gilberto Schleiniger, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Gina Hanley Pusey, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Gina Porter, CHS Dean’s Office, Staff member
Ginnie Sawyer Morris, Human Development & Family Studies, Graduate student
Giorgio Melloni, Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Faculty member
Giovanna Fiorentino, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Grant S. Wolf, ELI, Faculty member
Gregory M. Dominick, BHAN, Faculty member
Gretchen Bauer, Political Science and International Relations, Faculty member
Guy J. Scotolati, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, Faculty member
Gwen RoBison, Career Services, Staff member
H. Perry Chapman, Art History, Faculty member
Habibeh Syed, English, Graduate student
Hagit Shatkay, CIS, Faculty member
Haley Elizabeth Calhoun, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Graduate student
Hannah Bailey, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Hannah Kim, History, Faculty member
Hans Joerg Busch, Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Harry Shipman, Physics and astronomy, Faculty member
Heather Doty, Mechanical Engineering, Faculty member
Heather Welsh, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Helen Long, Physics and Astronomy, Staff member
Helene Intraub, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Helga Huntley, Marine Science and Policy, Faculty member
Hemant Kher, University of Delaware, Faculty member
Henry Glyde, Physics and Astronomy, Faculty member
Henry May, College of Education and Human Development, Faculty member
Hiral Master, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Holli Harvey-Dudlek, Office of Student Conduct, Staff member
Holly Michael, Geological Sciences, Faculty member
Holly Silvers-Granelli, Biomechanics and Movement Science, Graduate student
Howard Fishman, Associate in Arts / College of Arts & Sciences, Staff member
Hye-Shin Kim, Fashion and Apparel Studies, Faculty member
Ian Janssen, University Archives & Records Management, Staff member
Ida Stewart, English, Postdoctoral Fellow
Ikem Stanley Okoye, Art History, Faculty member
Ikram Masmoudi, LLC, Faculty member
Irene Vogel, Linguistics and Cognitive Science, Faculty member
Iris Busch, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Iryna Babik, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Isabel Hernandez, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Graduate student
Ismat Shah, Materials Science, Physics and ENEP, Faculty member
Ivan Sun, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
J. Scott Lykens, School of Education, Staff member
Jack Bartley, Associate in Arts Program, Faculty member
Jaclyn Schwarz, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Jacqueline L. Hilsenbeck-Fajardo, Chemistry & Biochemistry, Faculty member
Jacquie Truluck, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Staff member
James Angelini, Communication, Faculty member
James F. Alesi, Physical Therapy, Staff member
James K. Broomall, Professional and Continuing Studies (primary) School of Education (secondary and affiliate faculty), Faculty member
James Kendra, School of Public Policy and Administration, Faculty member
James M. Brophy, History, Faculty member
James M. Jones , Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Jamie Kronberger, Residence Life and Housing, Staff member
Jamie Sutherland, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Janet Kim, Computer and Information Sciences, Faculty member
Janine Sherier, Plant and Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Janis A. Tomlinson, Special Collections and Museums, Staff member
Jason Gleghorn, Biomedical Engineering, Faculty member
Jason Hill, Art History, Faculty member
Jason Hustedt, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Jay Custer, Anthropology, Faculty member
Jean Pfaelzer, English, Women & Gender Studies, Asian Studies, Faculty member
Jeanine Chapman, English Language Institute, Staff member
Jeanne M. Cannavo, ELI, College of Arts and Sciences, Staff member
Jeanne Murray Walker, English, Faculty member
Jeff Spielberg, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Jeffrey Boys, Library, Staff member
Jeffrey Heinz, Linguistics and Cognitive Science, Faculty member
Jeffrey L. Richardson, Black American Studies, Faculty member
Jeffrey Rosen, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Jenifer Hummer, School of Education, Graduate student
Jenifer Laird, Career Services Center, Staff member
Jenni Buckley, Mechanical Engineering, Faculty member
Jennie Maslow, Student Wellness and Health Promotion, Staff member
Jennifer Biddle, SMSP, Faculty member
Jennifer Gallo-Fox, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Jennifer Joe, Department of Accounting and MIS, Faculty member
Jennifer K, Lobasz, Political Science & International Relations; Women & Gender Studies, Faculty member
Jennifer Lambe, Communication, Faculty member
Jennifer McConnell, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Jennifer Nauen, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Jennifer Parrott, Dance, Faculty member
Jennifer Saylor, School of Nursing, Faculty member
Jennifer Tomasetti, University Student Centers, Staff member
Jennifer Vu, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Jennifer Zellers, Biomechanics and Movement Science, Graduate student
Jeremy Cohen, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Jeremy R. Crenshaw, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, Faculty member
Jerry Beasley, English (retired), Faculty member
Jesse Erickson, English, Faculty member
Jessica E Galgiani, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Jessica Edwards, English, Faculty member
Jessica Estok, Student Wellness and Health Promotion, Staff member
Jessica Johnson, Biomechanics, Graduate student
Jessica King, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Jessica L. Cornwell, Residence Life and Housing , Staff member
Jessica L. Horton, Art History, Faculty member
Jessica Lee, Geography, Graduate student
Jessica Madiraca, Nursing, Faculty member
Jesus Cruz, History, Faculty member
Jewel Walker, Theatre, Faculty member
Jill Ewing Flynn, English, Faculty member
Jill Gugino Pante, Lerner Career Services, Staff member
Jillian Rosati, UD Center for Counseling and Student Development, Postdoctoral Fellow
Jillian Trabulsi, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Jim Burns, English and Associate in Arts Program, Faculty member
Jim Kirby, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Jim Weaver, English Language Institute, Staff member
Jissell Martinez, Physics and Astronomy, Staff member
Jo Gamble, UDPT, Graduate student
Joan Irving, Art Conservation, Faculty member
Joanna York, School of Marine Science and Policy, Faculty member
Joelle Wickens, Art Conservation, Faculty member
John Collins, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, Graduate student
John D. Morgan, Physics & Astronomy, Faculty member
John Ernest, English, Faculty member
John Frett, PLSC, Faculty member
John H. Antil, Business Administration, Faculty member
John H. McDonald, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
John Patrick Montano, History, Faculty member
John R. Jungck, Interdisciplinary Science Learning Laboratories, Faculty member
John Shipley, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
John Stocker, Finance, Faculty member
John W. Gillespie Jr., Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty member
John Xiao, Physics and Astronomy, Faculty member
Jorge Serrano, Black American Studies, Faculty member
Jorge Soares, Department of Economics, Faculty member
Joseph Fox, Chemistry and Biochemistry, Faculty member
Joseph Henderson, School of Education, Staff member
Joseph P. Feser, Mechanical Engineering, Faculty member
Joseph Zeni, Jr, Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Joshua P. Neunuebel, Psychological and Brain Sciences , Faculty member
Joshua Wilson, School of Education, Faculty member
Joshua Zide, Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty member
Joyce Henderson, Career Services, Staff member
Joyce Muller, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, Staff member
J-P Laurenceau, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Juan Correa, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Judi Provencal, Physics and Astronomy, Faculty member
Judith W. Herrman, Nursing, Faculty member
Judy Celli , Languages Literatures & Cultures, Faculty member
Jules Bruck, Plant and Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Julia Bayuk, Business Administration, Faculty member
Julia Maresca, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Julian Yates, English, Faculty member
Julie Hubbard, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Julie Lopez, English Language Institute, Staff member
Julie McGee, Black American Studies, Faculty member
Julie Waterhouse, Nursing, Faculty member
Julio Carrion, Political Science and International Relations, Faculty member
Junbo Son, Business Administration, Faculty member
K. Eric Wommack, Plant & Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Kai Draper, Philosophy, Faculty member
Kali Kniel, Animal and Food Sciences, Faculty member
Kara Ellerby, Political science and international relations, Faculty member
Karen D’Apolito, Communication Sciences & Disorders, Faculty member
Karen Edwards, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Karen Holden, School of Nursing, Staff member
Karen Lofthouse, Student Services for Athletes, Staff member
Karen Quandt, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Karen Rosenberg, Anthropology, Faculty member
Karin Gravare Silbernagel, Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Karla A. Bell, Physical Therapy/co-chair LGBTQ Caucus, Faculty member
Kasandra Moye, Center for Black Culture, Staff member
Kassra Oskooii, Political Science and International Relations, Faculty member
Katalin Takacs-Haynes, BUAD, Faculty member
Kate Bailey, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Kate Copeland, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Katherine Morrison, Residence Life and Housing, Staff member
Kathleen D. Turkel, Women and Gender Studies, Faculty member
Kathleen G. Kerr, Residence Life and Housing, Staff member
Kathleen Licinski, Associate in Arts Program-Georgetown, Staff member
Kathleen Minke, School of Education, Faculty member
Kathleen Schell, Nursing, Faculty member
Kathleen Vodvarka, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Kathryn Coyne, Marine Biosciences, Faculty member
Kathryn Roth, Library, Staff member
Kathy Parlamenti, Student Wellness & Health Promotion, Staff member
Kathy S. Cephas, Library, Staff member
Kati Tilley, Education and Human Development, Graduate student
Katie Lindner, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Postdoctoral Fellow
Katie Rizzo, Office of the Dean of Students, Staff member
KaWansi Newton-Freeman, School of Nursing, Staff member
Kayla Raye Dickens, Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Graduate student
Kaylee Olney, English, Staff member
Keeley Powell, College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment, Staff member
Keith Decker, Computer & Information Sciences, Faculty member
Kelebogile Setiloane, Behavioral Health & Nutrition, Faculty member
Kelly Brand, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Kelly Cobb, Fashion and Apparel Studies, Faculty member
Kevin Kerrane, English, Faculty member
Kim Feldmann, Student Health Services, Staff member
Kimberly A Doucette, Interdisciplinary Science Learning Laboratories, Staff member
Kimberly A. Clark, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Staff member
Kimberly Zahm, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Kira Markus, Department of Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Kirsten Kervin, Biological Sciences, Graduate student
Kris Hollingsworth, Mathematical Sciences, Graduate student
Krista Urbaniak, Office of the University Registrar, Staff member
Kristen Black, Communication Sciences & Disorders, Graduate student
Kristen L. Abernethy, College of Health Sciences, Staff member
Kristen Poole, English and Undergraduate Research Program, Faculty member
Kristi L Kiick, Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty member
Kristin Bennighoff, Honors Program, Staff member
Kristin Wiens, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Kurt Norder, Business Administration, Faculty member
Kyle J Connelly, College of Health Sciences, Staff member
Kyle J. Emich, Business Administration, Faculty member
Kyong-Min Son, Political Science & International Relations, Faculty member
Lan Ma, Financial Services Analytics , Student
Lana Harrison, Sociology & Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Lance Winn, Art and Design, Faculty member
Latoya Watson, Associate in Arts Program, Staff member
Laura Cutler, Human Development and Family Studies, Graduate student
Laura Edmanson, Linguistics and Cognitive Science, Staff member
Laura Eisenman, Education, Disability Studies, Faculty member
Laura Glass, Education, Faculty member
Laura J. Ahlstrom, Economics, Graduate student
Laura Kortz, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Laura Lessard, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Laura Salsini, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Laura Willoughby, School of Education, Graduate student
Lauren Bailes, School of Education, Faculty member
Lauren Dumont, Counseling Center, Staff member
Lauren Fair, Art Conservation, Faculty member
Lauren H. Petersen, Art History, Faculty member
Lauren Hornberger, English, Faculty member
Lauren Stegeman, HDFS, Graduate student
Lauren Wallis, Library, Staff member
Laurence Seidman, Economics, Faculty member
Laurie Palmer, School of Education, Faculty member
Lawrence G. Duggan, History, Faculty member
Leann Moore, Institute for Public Administration, School of Public Policy, Staff member
Leland Ware, Public Policy & Administration, Faculty member
Lesa G. Griffiths, Animal and Food Science, Faculty member
Leslie Allshouse, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty member
Leslie Connery, English Language Institute, Staff member
Leslie Criston, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Leslie F Goldstein, Political Science, emerita, Faculty member
Leslie Reidel, Theatre, Faculty member
Lexie Tabachnick, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Lian-Ping Wang, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty member
Libbey Bowen, School of Nursing, Faculty member
Limin Kung, Jr., Animal and Food Science, Faculty member
Linda S. Zankowsky, Delaware Center for Teacher Education, Staff member
Lindsay Hoffman, Communication, Faculty member
Lindsay Naylor, Geography, Faculty member
Lindsay Zajac, Psychological & Brain Sciences , Graduate student
Lisa Dill, English, Faculty member
Lisa Jaremka, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Lisa Rathbun, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Staff member
Lisa Sydney, Career Services Center, Staff member
Lisa Thibault, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Lissy Gold, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Liting Ma, Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics, Graduate student
Liz Pemberton, School of Education, Faculty member
Logan Penna, Student Wellness and Health Promotion, Staff member
Lori Pollock, Computer and Information Sciences, Faculty member
Louis Rossi, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Louise Thoma, Physical Therapy, Postdoctoral Fellow
Lu Ann De Cunzo, Anthropology, Faculty member
Lydia Reeves Timmins, Communication, Faculty member
Lynn Jensen Worden, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Lynnette Young Overby, Theatre, Faculty member
M. Dina Giambi, Library, Staff member
Madinah Averee Wilson-Anton, Institute for Public Administration, Graduate student
Mahasveta (Gitu) Barua, English, Faculty member
Marc Lodyga, Behavioral Health and Nutrition , Faculty member
Marcia Shirilla, Education, Graduate student
Margaret Andersen, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Margaret D. Stetz, Women and Gender Studies, Faculty member
Margaret French, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Margarita Contreras, Development and Alumni Relations, Staff member
Mari Griffioen, School of Nursing, Faculty member
Maria Johnson, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Mariam Basma, Student Health Services, Staff member
Marian Lucas, School of Nursing, Staff member
Marianne T. Johnson, Student Development & Support, Engineering, Staff member
Marie Laberge, Women and Gender Studies , Faculty member
Marie Seymour-Green, Library, Staff member
Marika Ginsburg-Block, School of Education, Faculty member
Marisa Kofke, Education, Graduate student
Mark Baillie, Chemistry and Biochemistry, Faculty member
Mark Bambach, Business Administration, Faculty member
Mark Bambach, Marketing, Postdoctoral Fellow
Mark H. Grabowski, Library, Staff member
Mark Mason, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Mark Mirotznik, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Faculty member
Mark W. McLeod, History, Faculty member
Mark Warner, Marine Science and Policy, Faculty member
Martha Carothers, Department of Art & Design, Faculty member
Martha Carper, Fashion and Apparel Studies, Faculty member
Martin Brueckner, English & Center for Material Culture Studies (CMCS), Faculty member
Mary Ann McLane, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty member
Mary Anne M. Lacour, CCSD, Staff member
Mary Beth Worrilow, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Mary Dozier, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Mary Kernan, Business Administration, Faculty member
Matt Kinservik, English, Faculty member
Matt McMahon, Student Wellness and Health Promotion, Staff member
Matthew Creasy, University Student Centers, BHLP, Staff member
Matthew Cushman, Winterthur/University of Delaware Program in Art Conservation, Faculty member
Matthew DeCamp, Physics and Astronomy, Faculty member
Matthew Doty, Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty member
Matthew J. Rinkevich, English, Graduate student
Matthew L. Cohen, Communication Sciences & Disorders, Faculty member
Matthew Weinert, Political Science & International Relations, Faculty member
Maura Perkins, Physics & Astronomy, Staff member
Max Holdsworth, Urban Affairs and Public Policy, Graduate student
McKay Jenkins, English, Faculty member
Meaghan K. Davidson, University Student Centers, Staff member
Meg Chaillou RN, Student Health, Staff member
Meg Grotti, Library, Staff member
Meg McGuire, English, Faculty member
Megan Barolet-Fogarty, Human Development and Family Studies, Graduate student
Megan Gaffney, Library, Staff member
Megan Killian, Biomedical Engineering, Faculty member
Megan Nadzan, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Megan Pell, Center for Disabilities Studies, Staff member
Megan Sions, Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Megan Ziegler, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Meghan Graham, ELI, Staff member
Meghann Matwichuk, Library, Staff member
Melissa Ianetta, Writing Center, Faculty member
Melissa K. Melby, Anthropology & College of Health Sciences, Faculty member
Melissa Mercier, MBA, Graduate student
Melissa Scott, Student Health, Staff member
Melissa Tedone, Winterthur/University of Delaware Program in Art Conservation, Faculty member
Melvin Mendoza, Associate in Arts, Staff member
Menki Cheb, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Meredith Ray, Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Faculty member
Meryl P. Gardner, Business Administration, Faculty member
Michael Arnold, Economics, Director of Honors Program, Faculty member
Michael C. Moore, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Michael J Mackenzie, Behavioral Health & Nutrition, Faculty member
Michael Rosenberg, Associate in Arts Program, Faculty member
Michal Herzenstein, Business Administration, Faculty member
Michele A. Lobo, Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Michele Juarez-Huffaker, Center for Counseling & Student Development, Staff member
Michelle A. Parent, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty member
Michelle Cirillo, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Michelle Zuelch, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Graduate student
Mieke Eeckhaut, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Mike Kuhlman, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Mikie Sarmiento, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Mikki Washburn, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Millie Sullivan, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Faculty member
Miranda Wilson, English, Faculty member
Mohamed Bah, Materials Science and Engineering , Graduate student
Mokshay Madiman, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Molly Olney-Zide, Library, Staff member
Monica Dominguez Torres, Art History, Faculty member
Monika Shafi, Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Faculty member
Mufasa Johnson, College of Agriculture & Natural Resources, Faculty member
Muhammad Asif Warsi, Physics, Graduate student
Muqtedar Khan, Political Science and International Relations, Faculty member
Myae Han, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Nami Sunami, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Nancy Contreras, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Nancy J. Chase, Student Wellness and Health Promotion, Division of Student Life, Staff member
Nancy Lavigne, School of Education, Faculty member
Nancy R. Nelson, Library, Staff member
Naomi Sadeh, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Nathan Elton, Career Services Center, Staff member
Nathan Thayer, Geography, Graduate student
Nayantara Bhatnagar, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Nelcenia Downer, Institute for Public Administration, Staff member
Nerissa C. Brown, Accounting & MIS, Faculty member
Nicholas Bell, School of Education, Staff member
Nick Oliver, University Student Centers, Staff member
Nick Valdes, Materials Science and Engineering, Graduate student
Nico Carver, Library, Staff member
Nicole Donofrio, Plant and Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Nicole Kemp, Associate in Arts, Staff member
Nicole Reagan, Residence Life & Housing, Staff member
Nigel Caplan, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Nii Attoh-Okine, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Nike Olabisi, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Noel Shadowen, Psychology, Graduate student
Norma Gaines-Hanks, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Olga Gorbachev, Economics, Faculty member
Onesimus Al-Amin, Human Development and Family Studies, Graduate student
Owen White, History, Faculty member
P. Gabrielle Foreman, English, History and Black Studies, Faculty member
Palaniappa Krishnan aka PK, Applied Economics and Statistics Department, Faculty member
Pam Cook, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Pamela A. Kisala, Physical Therapy, Staff member
Pascha Bueno-Hansen, Women and Gender Studies, Faculty member
Patricia A. DeLeon, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Patricia Allen, Professional and Continuing Studies, Staff member
Patricia Magee, English, Faculty member
Patricia Schwarzkopf, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Patricia Sloane-White, Women and Gender Studies, Faculty member
Patricia Walsh, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Patrick J. Costigan, Business Administration, Faculty member
Paul Brewer, Communication, Faculty member
Paul D. Amer, Computer and Information Science, Faculty member
Paul Laux, Finance, Faculty member
Paul M. Anderson, Library, Staff member
Paula M. Germack, Professional and Continuing Studies, Staff member
Paula Persoleo, English, Faculty member
Peggy Tatnall, Library, Staff member
Pei Chiu, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Persephone Braham, Languages Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Peter B. Williams, Art Department, Faculty member
Peter Kolchin, History (emeritus), Faculty member
Peter Mende-Siedlecki, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Peter X Feng, English and Women & Gender Studies, Faculty member
Phil Botta, Residence Life and Housing , Graduate student
Philip Duker, Music, Faculty member
Philip Goldstein, Associate in Arts (Wilmington), Faculty member
Phillip Bannowsky, English, Faculty member
Phillip Penix-Tadsen, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Pia Inguito, School of Nursing, Faculty member
Prayash Sharma Pyakurel, Physics and Astronomy, Graduate student
Priscilla Smith, Art and Design, Faculty member
R. Lynn Sydnor-Epps, Career Services Center, Staff member
R. Scott Partridge, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Rachael Green-Howard, English, Graduate student
Rachael Hutchinson, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Faculty member
Rachel Davidson, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Rachel L. Coppola, Career Services Center, Staff member
Rachel Markiewitz, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Rachel Ryding, Sociology, Graduate student
Rachel Stargatt, Career Services, Staff member
Raj Varma, Finance, Faculty member
Ramnarayan S. Rawat, History, Faculty member
Ramona Neunuebel, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Ratna Nandakumar, School of Education, Faculty member
Raul F Lobo, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Faculty member
Ray Peters, English, Faculty member
Rebecca Della Valle, Psychological and Brain Science, Graduate student
Rebecca L. Davis, History, Faculty member
Rebekah Harless-Balmer, Office of the Dean of Students, Staff member
Regina M. Donato, The Office of Student Conduct, Staff member
Regina Wright, Nursing, Faculty member
Rejane R. de Moraes, ISLL, Department of Biological Sciences, Staff member
Rena Hallam, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Rich Jakotowicz, Finance, Faculty member
Richard E. Gordon, UD Information Technologies, Faculty member
Richard J. Braun, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Richard Kingsley, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Robert C. Pritchard IV, Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Graduate student
Robert F. Simons, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Robert L. Opila, Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty member
Robert Schmidt, Physics and Astronomy, Staff member
Roberta Golinkoff, School of Education, Faculty member
Roberta Moloff, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Robin Andreasen, Linguistics & Cognitive Science, Faculty member
Robin Morgan, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Robyn Phillips-Pendleton, Department of Art & Design, Faculty member
Rodrigo Vargas, Plant and Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Roger Kobak, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Rolf Joerger, Animal and Food Sciences, Faculty member
Ronet Bachman, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Rosalie Rolon Dow, College of Education and Human Development, Faculty member
Rudi Hiebert, Kinesiology, Staff member
Ruth Fleury-Steiner, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Ruwida Alkrekshi, ELI, Faculty member
Ryan Beveridge , Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Ryan Fuller, Career Services Center, Staff member
Ryan Zarzycki, BIOMS, Graduate student
Sabrin Beg, Economics, Faculty member
Saiah Yates, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Saleem H. Ali, Geography, Faculty member
Salil Lachke, Biological Sciences, Faculty member
Sally Dodson-Robinson, Physics and Astronomy, Faculty member
Sam Roda, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Samantha Mikels, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Graduate student
Samantha Penta , Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Samantha Speck, Geography, Graduate student
Sammy Shelton, Speech Language Pathology, Graduate student
Samuel Cogar, Mathematical Sciences, Graduate student
Sandra Millard, Library, Staff member
Sanford (Sandy) Robbins, Theatre, Faculty member
Sara A. Rauscher, Geography, Faculty member
Sara Shaw, Human Development and Family Studies, Graduate student
Sarah E. Katz, Library, Staff member
Sarah Garland, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Sarah Georger, Honors Program, Staff member
Sarah I. Rooney, Biomedical Engineering, Faculty member
Sarah Petersen, ELI, Faculty member
Sarah Trembanis, Associate in Arts Program, Faculty member
Sarah Wasserman, English, Faculty member
Satoshi Tomioka, Linguistics and Cognitive Science, Faculty member
Saul D. Hoffman, Economics, Faculty member
Scott Caplan, Communication, Faculty member
Scott Duarte, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Scott Rappaport, Career Services Center, Staff member
Scott Stevens, English Language Institute, School of Education, and Linguistics, Faculty member
Sean Diffendall, Library, Staff member
Sean Watson, Residence Life and Housing, Staff member
Sebastian Cioaba, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Seda Oz, English, Graduate student
Seonyoung Park, Economics, Faculty member
Shane Reybold , Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Shannon Lennon-Edwards, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, Faculty member
Shannon Streisel, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Sharon Bomberger, Physical Therapy, Graduate student
Sharon Colliso, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Sharon L Neal, Chemistry & Biochemistry, Faculty member
Sharon Lee, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Shaun Sutherell, Professional & Continuing Studies, Staff member
Sheau Ching Chai, Behavioral Health & Nutrition, Faculty member
Shelby McMenamin, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Graduate student
Sherri Stewart, Office of Student Conduct, Staff member
Sherrie Fauvelle, Professional & Continuing Studies, Staff member
Shreeram Inamdar, Plant & Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Siobhan Carroll, English, Faculty member
Stacy Purse, Career Services Center, Staff member
Stefanie Hansen, Theatre, Faculty member
Stephan Bohacek, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Faculty member
Stephanie Kerschbaum, English, Faculty member
Stephanie Lane, Communication Sciences and Disorders , Graduate student
Stephanie Law, Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty member
Stephen C. Roberts, English Language Institute, Staff member
Stephen J Kramarck III, University Student Centers, Staff member
Steve Amendum, School of Education, Faculty member
Steve Beighley, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Steve Goodwin, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Faculty member
Steve Taylor, English, Faculty member
Steven E. Sidebotham, History, Faculty member
Steven M. Eidelman, HDFS, Faculty member
Stevie N. Grassetti, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Postdoctoral Fellow
Stevie Schein, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Staff member
Stewart Shapiro, Business Administration, Faculty member
Stuart Binder-Macleod, Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Sue Castelli, Professional and Continuing Studies, Staff member
Sue McNeil, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Sue Walton, ELI, Staff member
Suhair Aljanabi, Biological Sciences, Graduate student
Sunshine Webster-Latshaw, Dance Minor, Faculty member
Suresh Sundaram, Business Administration, Faculty member
Susan B. Murphy, Business Administration, Lerner College of Business & Economics, Faculty
member
Susan Barton, Plant and Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Susan Coffing, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Staff member
Susan Conaty-Buck , School of Nursing, Faculty member
Susan Folger, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Susan Luchey, University Student Centers, BHLP, Staff member
Susan M. Agent, Library, Faculty member
Susan McKenna, Languages, Literatures & Cultures Faculty member
Susanna M Morton, Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Suzanne J. Cherrin, Women and Gender Studies, Faculty member
Suzanne L. Burton, Music, Faculty member
TaLisa J. Carter, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Tamara Nicol Medina, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty
Tammy L. Anderson, Sociology-Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Tammy Rossi, Mathematical Sciences, Faculty member
Tamoya Taylor, Dance Minor, Faculty member
Tania L. Roth, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
Tanya Gressley, Animal and Food Sciences, Faculty member
Tanya Whittle, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Graduate student
Tara Jo Manal, Physical Therapy, Faculty member
Tara Trammell, Plant and Soil Sciences, Faculty member
Teresita Cuevas, Center for Disabilities Studies, Staff member
Terry Harvey, Computer Science (CISC), Faculty member
Theresa Hessey, Library, Staff member
Theresa P. Ginley, Material Science and Engineering , Graduate student
Thomas E. Hanson, School of Marine Science and Policy, Faculty member
Thomas Leitch, English, Faculty member
Thomas R. Rocek, Anthropology, Faculty member
Thomas W. Ilvento, Applied Economics and Statistics, Faculty member
Tia Barnes, Human Development and Family Studies , Faculty member
Tian-Jian Hsu, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Tierra Fields, Residence Life and Housing, Staff member
Tiffany Doherty, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Graduate student
Tiffany M. Gill, Black American Studies and History, Faculty member
Tim English, Special Collections, Staff member
Tim Leefeldt, Interdisciplinary Science Learning Labs, Staff member
Tim Spaulding, English, Faculty member
Timothy E. Detwiler, Finance, Faculty member
Timothy Vickery, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Faculty member
TL Warren, Library, Staff member
Tom Powers, Philosophy, Faculty member
Tony Middlebrooks, Horn Program in Entrepreneurship, Faculty member
Tory McHugh, Behavioral Health and Nutrition, Staff member
Tracey Quigley Holden, Communication, Faculty member
Traci Parman, Associate in Arts Program, Staff member
Tracy Branigan, Professional and Continuing Studies, Staff member
Trevor A. Dawes, Libraries and Museums, Staff member
Trevor Daly, ISE Lab, Staff member
Tricia Wachtendorf, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Tripp Shenton, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty member
Tyler Williamson, Physics and Astronomy, Graduate student
Tyrese Cason, College of Engineering, Staff member
Valerie A. Earnshaw, Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty member
Valerie Beck, Psychological and Brain Sciences, Postdoctoral Fellow
Veronica F. Rempusheski, Nursing, Faculty member
Vicki Goettel, School of Education, Faculty member
Victor W. Perez, Sociology and Criminal Justice, Faculty member
Victoria A. King, Kinesiology & Applied Physiology, Staff member
Vimalin Rujivacharakul, Art History, Faculty member
Vinny Jackson, University Student Centers, Staff member
W.O. Maloba, Black American Studies , Faculty member
Walt Babich, English Language Institute, Faculty member
Wayne F. Voelmeck, Nursing, Faculty member
Wei-Fan Chiang, Computer and Information Science, Postdoctoral Fellow
Wendy Bellion, Art History, Faculty member
Wendy Smith, Business Administration, Faculty member
William E. Lewis, School of Education, Faculty member
William Latham, Economics, Faculty member
William Wherry, English Language Institute, Staff member
Xiangyu Ma, Physics and Astronomy, Graduate student
Xiao Fang, Lerner College of Business and Economics, Faculty member
Xiaoxue Vera Zhang, College of Education and Human Development, Graduate student
Yaping Tsai, Linguistics and Cognitive Science, Faculty member
Yiben Wang, Chemistry & Biochemistry, Graduate student
Yi-Lin Tsai, Business Administration, Faculty member
Yuanchong Wang, History, Faculty member
Zachary Elison, Center for Counseling and Student Development, Staff member
Zara Anishanslin, History and Art History, Faculty member
I join my colleagues in their condemnation of hateful acts and in their affirmation of the dignity, value, and right to safety of all members of our community.
Free speech is not a threat. The comment shown on facebook, while inappropriate and broad reaching, does not represent a clear and present danger to any specific person, and does not represent an illegal or prosecutable act under the United States Constitution. Overbroad speech codes and cries for censorship so no justice for those who are oppressed or underrepresented; rather, more speech is the answer. The signers have a right to an opinion; mine is that calls for prosecution are just as much a “threat” to the supposed culture of openness and free thought at the University of Delaware.
We are all to blame for this Presidential Election Result and its aftermath – those who voted for him and those who voted against Hillary by voting for a third party candidate. And most of all those who did not vote. However, it will take all of us, no matter who we voted for or not, to help guide us through these next 4 years. Don’t coward away. Be Brave!
Yes. Well said.
But yet….they have an avowed racist on staff……AND….I’ve been called the n-word by some of your students on campus……this letter…in MY opinion means diddly squat…..GOOD TRY…..smh…..talk to some of the minority students amd get THEIR opinion concerning this…I’ve actually asked some of them how they feel about being on campus…..and MOST of them have responded that they CAN feel the racism on campus…
The phrase: “we pledge to staunchly defend the rights and dignity of our black, Muslim, Jewish, LGBTQ+, Latinx, Asian and Native American communities ….” excludes white Americans, many of whom are just as poor and opressed by the system as minorities. To have a productive dialogue we need to include ALL groups and pledge to defend the rights of ALL Americans. The recent election results demonstrate that antagonizing white working class can backfire.