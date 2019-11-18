Letter from the editor: A look inside The Green Issue

Jacob Baumgart /THE REVIEW

The EIC writes to explain our Green Issue this week.

BY

Editor in Chief

Hello everybody, and welcome to The Green Issue.

Last year, The Review started a tradition of exploring a pressing topic once per semester in a themed issue. We tailored our content to fit related themes, researching the related topics in all possible angles.

We tackled The Drunk Issue last fall and The Women’s Issue in the spring. This time, it’s The Green Issue.

This is the finest work we have done this semester. I stand behind each and every one of our stories. I will not for a second doubt our ethics or our research in producing this issue. We did our job as solid journalists, and I am beyond proud of our work.

Environmentalism has been one of the hottest topics of the last decade. With seemingly endless reports spewing out of the United Nations about the threats of climate destabilization and sea level rise, we wanted to look into human’s interaction with the environment, but dig deeper.

How is the way we talk about environmentalism changing? What new technology helps and hurts these efforts? Are small acts of earth-friendliness enough to save Mother Earth?

Inside this issue, you will see what we uncovered. You will learn about the reality of food waste on campus. You will see why we believe systemic problems limit true action and lead to nothing more than environmental theater. You will rekindle your love for connecting with nature on a trek through the mountains. You will cap off your experience debating whether an athlete can balance veganism and fitness.

Everybody is fed up with the same old debate about whether and how to combat global climate destabilization. We wanted to give our readers the chance to reconceptualize their thoughts on environmentalism.

The problem runs so much deeper than a bunch of numbers and charts. This our planet we are talking about. Whether the planet survives means nothing without the stories of all those who inhabit it.

These are their stories. This is what environmentalism means in 2019. This is how the University of Delaware, Newark and the entire state play into a larger machine that threatens human livelihood as we know it.

This is The Green Issue. Enjoy.

Jacob Baumgart is a senior media communication major and the editor-in-chief of The Review. He may be reached at baumgart@udel.edu.