Letter from the editors



MINJI KONG/THE REVIEW



To our readers:

Being a student journalist gives you a lot of things: a coffee addiction, a poppin’ group chat, access to celebrities (and administrators) and the opportunity to get your name in print.

But most importantly, it gives you a responsibility. Somehow, we — a motley crew of English majors, political science majors, history majors, visual communications majors, a women & gender studies major, a neuroscience major and whatever the hell Mike studies — have been tasked with informing the student body and holding our university accountable.

We come together to make a paper, a freaking newspaper (in this day and age?)

This year, we covered a hateful Brit (who couldn’t sell out Mitchell Hall), two emotionally-abusive coaches, a failing football team, a pathetic basketball team and a national championship field hockey team. We (finally) sat down with our new university president, met with disgruntled professors to talk AAUP, sang “Sunday Candy” and used the same football photo over and over and over again.

We spent election night in the office until 4 a.m., rewriting the entire paper. While others cried, eyes glued to their TV screens, we fielded calls with photographers, ran up and down Main Street and pulled our thoughts together (to ultimately end our editorial with an f— this).

Okay, maybe we cried in the stairwell.

At The Review, we have a mission. Whether you read us or not, whether you believe us or not, we know this work is important. As the only newspaper on campus, we try to report accurately and fairly, despite our limited resources and the university’s pristine image.

There are exciting times ahead for the university — and we can only hope The Review is there every step of the way: filing a FOIA about university funding, knowing it’ll be rejected; nagging PR reps; interviewing campus activists and ultimately, getting that coveted one-on-one interview with Joe Biden.

We’re proud of what we’ve done this year, but we hope The Review continues to progress. We have a lot of work to do — we need to be more diverse, listening to voices from all across campus; we need to expand our digital output and we need to focus on breaking news (while continuing to pump out our premium event coverage).

In the meantime, a quick shoutout to some of our past leaders, who’ve gotten us to where we are today: especially Matt Butler, Elizabeth Quartararo, Cady Zuvich and Kelly Lyons. Thank you for paving the way and encouraging us to be better reporters and editors. To the journalism department, especially the new director, Deborah Gump, thank you for becoming a friend to us in recent years. Thank you for challenging us, telling us when we get it wrong and reminding us when we get it right (and for the coffee).

And a final thank you to our staff: thank you for populating our pages with your vibrant illustrations, sending a thousand emails to get that one interview, remembering quote formatting for AP style (sometimes), picking up that last-minute feature even though you didn’t really have the time — and doing it all without pay. We couldn’t have done it without you (especially you freshmen who don’t realize how much we depend on you).

We trust that junior Ken Chang, the incoming editor in chief, and sophomore Michael Henretty, the new executive editor, have a vision, and will lead The Review accordingly. We know they are smart, endearing and ultimately committed to spending the next year of their lives cooped up above Perkins, breathing in the dust. We trust you, we know you — now don’t screw it up.

But if you do, it’s okay. Because there’s always another issue.

Yours,

Meghan Jusczak and Ryan Barwick