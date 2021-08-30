Letter from the Managing Arts and Culture Editor

Courtesy of Nadya Ellerhorst

Nadya Ellerhorst, Managing Arts and Culture Editor

BY

Managing Arts and Culture Editor

Greetings!

If you’ve been a particularly loyal reader of The Review, you may be wondering who I am and where this delightful little section came from.

Fear not. We come in peace.

Upon their ascent to the highest positions at our paper, Editor-in-Chief Kelsey Wagner and Executive Editor Simon Glover opted to whittle down our mountainous Mosaic section into a new-and-improved Mosaic and a brand-new Arts and Culture section.

You’re probably asking yourself what the difference is, and believe me, dear reader, we spent a good part of the summer coming up with an answer to that ourselves.

Arts and Culture will be responsible for reporting in the realms of Visual Arts; Music; Fashion; Theater and Dance; and Literature. Of course, these areas are subject to change as the semester progresses, and perhaps there’ll be an occasional overlap or gray area between us and Mosaic. I say bring it on, and I certainly hope you’ll stick with us for the ride.

Throughout the previous tumultuous year, within the volatile present, and looking towards a still-uncertain future, much of the arts (along with life itself) continues to be characterized by pandemic restrictions. However, even through these constraints, many artistic organizations, groups and individuals have managed to persevere, finding novel ways of preserving long-standing traditions, methods and structures. The method of delivery in a variety of disciplines may have changed; the dedication, professionalism and talent have not.

We anticipate bringing you coverage of artistic and cultural happenings as things slowly but surely begin to open up while providing stories of how the arts continue to respond to current circumstances.

Since our founding at the end of last semester, Arts and Culture has been able to cover a variety of topics, including expenses associated with senior recitals at the university, E-52 Student Theatre’s production of its very first audiobook and a Delaware History Museum exhibit commemorating LGBTQ history in the state of Delaware. We hope that this is just the beginning.

Although this is just one of four print issues The Review will be publishing this academic year, you can continue to read Arts and Culture articles on udreview.com. Go ahead and check out other sections while you’re at it; they’ve got plenty of outstanding content waiting for you too.

If you have knowledge of something potentially relevant to our section that you think deserves to be covered, I invite you — nay, encourage you — to email it to artsandculture@udreview.com. The Arts and Culture universe is filled with galaxies of stories, and while we’ll try our best to cover as wide a breadth of these as possible, we appreciate any sense of direction you can provide us.

Whatever these next months have in store for our section, The Review and the university community as a whole, we look forward to a semester of bringing you coverage of the university’s and surrounding communities’ creative sides.

Let’s do this,

Nadya Ellerhorst ’24

Managing Arts and Culture Editor