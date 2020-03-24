LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ensure Equity in Academic Continuity and Student Success



Editor’s note:

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to The Review. It was signed by students and faculty from the university. It does not constitute the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff, and this is not an editorial. We invite anyone with similar or differing opinions to submit letters to the editor at baumgart@udel.edu with the subject “Letter to the Editor”. To assure objectivity and equality, The Review invites a response from the university administration. Please note that several members of The Review’s staff signed this letter. We note this for full transparency, but these staffers signed this letter in their personal capacity, not as representatives of The Review. No staffer who signed this letter will report on this specific aspect of coronavirus’ effects.

To President Assanis and Provost Morgan,

Students, staff and faculty at the university understand that these are trying and unprecedented times, and that the coronavirus outbreak is raising questions and problems for which there are often no clear answers. We applaud the measures taken thus far to encourage physical distancing and help reduce the rate of transmission, but demand that, in the interests of students especially, several further steps are taken.

We have outlined these steps below, and we ask you to consider them in full.

1. Mandatory Pass/Fail

The university should follow the lead of eminent peer institutions in changing the grading criteria to pass/fail in all undergraduate courses, while allowing credits to still count toward degrees.

Many students are returning home to conditions that are not conducive to the intensive learning that most college courses, as originally designed, demand. Some students — especially the many New Yorkers in our student body — are returning to the coronavirus itself, faced with fear of infection and anxieties over the health of loved ones, as they are simultaneously expected to succeed in their coursework.

Others have new responsibilities at home, where at-risk family members may be presently forced to rely on younger family members for such basic tasks as purchasing groceries and going to the pharmacy. Some, prevented from going to alternative study spaces, such as public libraries and cafes, will be forced to attempt to learn and complete homework in home environments that, for these reasons and others, such as poor internet connectivity, will prevent them from performing to the standards they are capable of.

Of course, many students will face no difficulties at all. But these students should not be placed at a de facto advantage over their peers, at this institution and others, and students without the requisite resources should not be punished.

There are other worries that accompany the retention of normal grading standards. Certain courses will, no doubt, have their standards relaxed, and the likelihood of grade inflation increases dramatically; Meanwhile, others will be held to more rigorous standards under less ideal circumstances, and their grades are more likely to suffer as a result.

Some institutions are seeking a middle ground, allowing for students to opt-in to a pass/fail grading system while still receiving credit toward degrees. We strongly discourage this policy. As noted, those in conditions that better allow for success and academic continuity will arbitrarily benefit, while others, though not directly punished by lower grades, will be forced to explain their decision to opt for pass/fail to employers and graduate schools.

We understand that many students were seeking to improve their GPAs this semester, and that some — education and pre-medical majors, especially — will be concerned about the ways in which pass/fail will fail to satisfy certain college and professional standards that require letter grades.

For the students, and especially seniors, requiring letter grades for various reasons, the university should work to both vouch for these students and work case-by-case to ensure minimal damage and disruption. The university and relevant departments should, for instance, provide statements detailing the relevant policies to provide to graduate programs and prospective employers, and should also work individually with students, to the extent possible, to ensure success. These students should have the opportunity to enroll in needed courses, in their intended format and for a letter grade, in the coming terms, and ought to be provided with expanded opportunity to do so.

Especially considering that numerous institutions are implementing similar policies, we trust that standards for graduate and professional opportunities, in light of these extraordinary circumstances, can and will be accomodated and revised. For those who remain concerned, however, or would like to satisfy certain degree requirements (labs, seminars, etc.) in their intended format, we propose the following.

2. Expand Winter and Summer Session Offerings for a Free or Reduced Rate

As noted, many students have serious grounds for concern about or opposition to the previously proposed policy. To quell these concerns and offer a reasonable compensatory measure, we propose expanding course offerings for the coming Winter and Summer Sessions, and making these opportunities financially feasible for in- and out-of-state students alike.

The university should offer expanded course offerings at a free or reduced rate, and also provision housing for students at a similarly free or reduced rate.

3. Restore the Drop/Add Period for a Week

Lives of university community members remain in day-to-day flux, and commitments that seemed sensible in February are no longer feasible under current circumstances.

Students may, for instance, find themselves enrolled in courses that do not count toward degree requirements, and that do not make sense to remain enrolled in in a digitized format. As noted under the first proposal, students are returning home to new and difficult circumstances, and might reasonably hope to eliminate otherwise unnecessary responsibilities. They should be permitted to do so free of charge, and without any undesirable impact on their transcripts.

Upon the resumption of courses next week, we propose re-opening the Drop/Add period for no less than one week, so that students might reassess their decisions and commitments in light of these entirely unforeseen circumstances.

Conclusion

We trust that the President and Provost will seriously consider and implement these policies, as they are both fair and practicable. We also understand that these decisions will span various colleges and departments, and cannot be made easily. We feel, however, that these desperate times call for dramatic — though reasonable and fully considered — alterations in standard university policy that, taken together, can only work to benefit all members of the university community.

Sincerely,

