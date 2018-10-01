Life has exceptions, but do our policies?



Just how maleable is the University of Delaware Excused Absence Policy?

Someone close to you dies during the semester. Odds are that your instinct is to drop everything and go home, attend the funeral or memorial service and come back to school when you’re ready to.

But for many students, going home for a funeral can bring challenges that stretch beyond the psychological effects of dealing with loss. In the midst of heartbreak and sadness students are also trying to grapple with another prominent issue: their excused absence.

The university’s Faculty Handbook lays out the policies for excused absences due to loss stating that “absences due to serious illness or death within a student’s family, or other serious family emergency, are recognized as excused absences.” The policy goes on to say that the Dean’s office needs evidence of loss in order to verify the absence to the student’s instructors.

The key word in this policy is “family.”

When approaching the dean with loss, it is only an excused absence if the death is within the immediate family, a policy that can be quite restrictive to students who have lost a friend, or someone close to them outside of their nuclear family.

“The idea of family has changed,” Layne Humphrey, the assistant center director for the College of Education and Human Development, says. “Fictive kin, which is a term that applies to valuable friends of the family, carry important roles emotionally, socially and sometimes financially. And so sometimes, these people become as close as family. Sometimes they become closer than family.”

“Fictive kinships particularly have served as important foundational units for marginalized people in particular,” Roderick L. Carey, an assistant professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences, says. “These networks are really important for black and Latino students, but also in the LGBTQIA community, where they might have been abandoned by family members and might have been taken in by a network of folks who act in the role of family.”

University students must provide documentation and proof that the person who died was within their family, a process that can be confusing and difficult, especially when one has to leave campus to mourn, regardless of their relationship.

“As written, the policy, it’s actually quite restrictive. So if it’s not a family member, it’s not excused,” Matthew Kinservik, the vice provost for faculty affairs, says. “But I think it’s worth talking about and suggesting changes. It would take some education of the faculty from the student experience. Students could use this opportunity to explain what it’s like to lose someone who really matters and then be told, ‘well it doesn’t matter enough.’ I don’t think people mean to say that, but that’s what the policy says.”

While one would assume that professors would provide discretion if a student came to them with a loss in their fictive kin, some professors don’t accept an excused absence unless it comes directly from that college’s dean.

“An assistant dean is going to look at this policy and say that it says family members,” Kinservik says. “Similarly, a faculty member who doesn’t want to be inconsistent is likely to rely on a strict reading of the policy. They’re going to say it’s the policy or nothing, but the policy isn’t very helpful in all instances as it is, which is interesting.

“The thing you can do is initiate this discussion between students and faculty and the university administration, and the way to go at this policy would be for the faculty senate and university administration to agree that ‘yeah, this may be too restrictive. Let’s find a way to open this up more but allows us to have the necessary accountability.’”

At other universities, like the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the excused absence policy has a section for “unforseen circumstances.”

“If an absence is attributed to the death of a person close to the student, an instructor can request a copy of the obituary or death notice, and some evidence of the student’s relationship to the deceased,” UMass Amherst’s class absence policy says.

It then goes onto say that “instructors should be aware, however, that in a situation of genuine grief and loss, this request is usually perceived as quite callous, or even outrageous, though this is not the instructor’s intent.”

“The notion of the contemporary family has changed quite a bit,” Carey says. “And because it has changed, it’s important that structures that have attended to the needs of the ‘family’ shift with it.”