Literary Lens: “All Grown Up”



Courtesy of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt/THE REVIEW

“All Grown Up” is about Andrea Bern, a single woman in her 30’s living in New York City.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Empathy is a key aspect of human nature. When we look for a potential partner, friend or source of comfort, we automatically reach out for the person that can offer us the most understanding and support.

In the 2017 novel, “All Grown Up,” Jami Attenberg introduces us to Andrea Bern, a single woman in her late 30s living in an NYC apartment. The novel follows Andrea through adulthood and a spiral of self-pity. A tortured former artist and graduate school dropout, Andrea faces drug addiction, self-loathing and crumbling family ties.

Andrea, stuck in a job she hates, has an extraordinarily cynical view of the world. In each chapter, she recounts people and events that shape the timeline of her life. The novel focuses mainly on her 20s and 30s but the chapters are not numbered, nor are they in chronological order.

The chapters read like different short stories. Some of the chapters have recurring characters, like her family members and close friends, but she also talks about people who have come and gone in her life. In each story, whether the person is a friend, family member or lover, Andrea often chooses to let the relationship end on poor terms and falls into a spiral of self-pity and despair.

The novel is a fast-paced, easy read. For me, the unorthodox structure kept it engaging and interesting and pushed me to keep reading during the periods in which I found myself disliking Andrea. It was difficult not to grow tired of her selfish and self-deprecating comments in the face of others’ tragedies.

Early on in the novel, you learn that her brother has gotten married to a beautiful magazine editor, and the couple has a baby who is terminally ill. The baby will only have a few years to live. Anytime her family delves into just how bad their reality is shaping out to be, Andrea only draws further into herself. Rather than focusing on the illness of her niece and the pain this must cause her brother and sister-in-law, she loathes her brother for leaving her and moving out of the city into a New Hampshire home.

Despite the often tiresome selfishness and immaturity of Andrea, there is something morosely relatable about her character. Harboring the memory of her father’s overdose from when she was a child, and the level of poverty she endured growing up, I sometimes came to sympathize with her sociopathic behavior. To an extent, she exemplifies the darker, more selfish part of all of us. The part which, at times, doesn’t want to hear or empathize with anyone else’s problems but our own.

Andrea also glorifies other people’s lives, concluding that hers is the most devastating. All she chooses to see is her her brother and his beautiful wife. She has viewed them as being so perfect that she hardly absorbs the fact her brother’s beautiful wife has lost her career and has to cope with the terminal illness of their daughter. Through Andrea’s own obliviation, Attenberg makes the point that no matter what your journey is, your education, your career or your spouse, nobodys life is perfect and everyone has to face tragedy at one point or another.

There were times I struggled with reading through Andrea’s consistently narcissistic behaviors. Ultimately however, I thought the novel was a great commentary on the methods in which different people grapple with devastation in their own lives, as well as the lives of others. Empathy is a quality which not only exemplifies maturity, but is essential to surviving your own hardships as well as sympathizing with others. Attenberg makes this concept clear in what her main character lacks in the novel, “All Grown Up.”