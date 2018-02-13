“The Little Grey Wolf Will Come”: Going beyond the bounds of “big names and the big battles”



“Sasha and the Snow” (2015-2017)

Debate over whether to normalize relations with Cuba has been hotly contested for decades in the United States. In classrooms throughout the country, American history textbooks recount the 1961 Bay of Pigs Invasion in which the United States sent Cuban-American soldiers to overthrow Castro’s regime, which ultimately failed, and President John F. Kennedy’s implementation of a complete embargo on trade between the United States and Cuba in 1962, later followed by President George H.W. Bush’s additional sanctions outside of the embargo in 1992.

But with pronounced ideological struggles, what is often lost is the human context. Through “The Little Grey Wolf Will Come,” a solo exhibition by Cuban visiting Artist-in-Residency Dashel Hernandez, Hernandez generates a relationship among childhood memory, social memory and history — changing personal memories and part of history.

“We want to move beyond all the big names and the big battles … we want to communicate what was in the mind and the hearts of Cubans in the late 1970s and the early 1980s — the generation of my parents and the generation of his [Hernandez’s] mother,” Maria Marino, the curator of “The Little Grey Wolf Will Come,” says. “We are trying to overwhelm people with the human context of the history of Cuba, going beyond the ideological struggles and the two sides … trying to understand what people — ordinary people — lived and suffered through.”

Just shy of its three-year anniversary, the Institute for Global Studies (IGS) and the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) launched the international visiting Artist-in-Residency program in 2015. What IGS and CAS hope the program brings is an offbeat medium for encouraging global understanding — like United States’ engagement with Cuba.

“He [Hernandez] was caught up in the Cuban-Soviet ideological struggle of the Cold War,” Colin Miller, director of global arts and faculty director of the African Studies Program in CAS, says. “The photographs and toys speak to how he played out these fantasies as a schoolboy around the Space Race between the Soviet Union and the United States and how, at night, he dreamt of the snow his mother would bring back in a tiny box on her return from Moscow.”

Scott Stevens, the director of the university’s English Language Institute (ELI), advanced “The Little Grey Wolf Will Come” as a kind of soft diplomacy to promote professional exchanges and build bridges of understanding.

“It [“The Little Grey Wolf Will Come”] is a contemplation of personal childhood memories,” Miller added. “By extension, it is a contemplation of that generation’s collective memory … at its root, it is a story of healing — how art may offer the possibility of healing by transforming emotions.”

While Hernandez grew up in Cuba during the late 1970s and early 1980s, Hernandez’s mother, who was a professor of Russian language and literature, lived in the Soviet Union. Hernandez’s bond with his mother, bespoken through photos, letters and family photo albums, brings light to the human context of the creation and tightening of the alliance between Cuba and the Soviet Union.



Olivia Mann/THE REVIEW

“Untitled” (2017)

“These days I am thinking to myself, back in the early 1980s, when my mother lived in Moscow, she should have gone to some sort of ELI, or rather ‘RLI,’ in Moscow,” Hernandez says.

Much of “The Little Grey Wolf Will Come,” by examining the tenderness of childhood memories, speaks to a kind of melancholic distance. “Sasha and the Snow” (2015-2017) and “Untitled” (2017) transmit a kind of mawkish distance, by exhibiting letters and gifts from Hernandez’s mother, who emigrated from Cuba to the Soviet Union, to Hernandez, who stayed behind in Cuba. “Sasha and the Snow” includes a small, worn polka dot and floral blue box — a means by which Hernandez’s mother “sent” snow from Moscow to Hernandez. “Untitled” includes a letter from Hernandez’s mother, “I’ll buy you a new bag and a lot of school supplies. Tell me what color you want your little pen to be. I love you so much! Mom (Kitty in Boots),” speaking to the imposed austerity of the Cuban government.

“It is taking you back to his [Hernandez’s] childhood … the old radio, the chalkboard in the classroom … it really emphasizes the clash of cultures between the Soviet Union and Cuba,” Taylor Matthews, a third-year student at the university, says. “The layout is really cool. The photographs, especially.”

A side wall of the exhibition space includes the photography of university students from the Winter Session 2018 study abroad program in Cuba. Colette Gaiter, an associate professor in the Department of Art and Design, tasked university students on the Winter Session 2018 study abroad program in Cuba to open up a dialogue with their homestay families focusing on an object in their private homestays.

“She [Gaiter] asked all of us to take a picture of an object in our private homestay and start a conversation with our homestay families about the history and meaning of the object, kind of to give people in America a perspective about how people in Cuba live,” Kimberly Ortega, a first-year student at the university, says. “I knew so little about Cuba before leaving for the Winter Session 2018 study abroad program in Cuba. We talk about Cuba so little, but the Cuban people talk about the United States all the time. You come to realize that our embargo is so detrimental to their society. So many people we talked to said ‘I hope this trip and I hope this experience can help you go back to the United States and change people’s perspective on Cuba.’ Even if the United States and Cuban governments have issues, we should start seeing this from the perspective of the Cubans being humans. This is a humanitarian issue.”

With a littering of little green army men, “The Little Grey Wolf Will Come” plays with the memory of a child.

“When you are a child, there are a lot of things you remember without questioning,” Marino says. “And then you are an adult more aware and start questioning a lot of the things you took for granted as a child. ‘The Little Grey Wolf Will Come’ is about a child raised in Cuba and how he looks back to the memory. It is a child’s memory, but it is worked, thought and manipulated by an adult mind.”

“The Little Grey Wolf Will Come” will be on display in Taylor Hall, Feb. 6-16.