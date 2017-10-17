Local chef named ‘Top Chef’ in Best of Delaware 2017 Awards



Chef Robbie won the Delaware Today award for “Best Chef Upstate” in 2017.

On the windows of the Stone Balloon Ale House, nestled right in the center strip of Main Street, a cartoon of Chef Robbie Jester looks on as students and Newark residents pass by.

The real Jester chuckles when asked about his thoughts on his own “bitmoji” being used as restaurant decor.

“Now I find it endearing, but in the beginning it was a little rough for me,” he says.

According to General Manager Luke Luckini, the bitmoji of Jester is the way that High 5 Hospitality, the company that owns the Stone Balloon, has incorporated his “big personality” into the brand of the restaurant. Jester has worked at the Stone Balloon for three years now, and was present for the transition from 16 Mile Taphouse to the current Stone Balloon Ale House in 2014.

Jester has also recently been promoted from Executive Chef at the Stone Balloon, to Culinary Director of High 5 Hospitality, so he is not always at the Main Street location. The animated Jester is “present when he’s not present,” and the logo follows him around on his company car.

The 32-year-old, Maryland native has had a busy few years. In addition to creating a theme of “comfort food, playfully reimagined” at the Stone Balloon, he’s appeared on two Food Network shows including “Guy’s Grocery Games” in 2015, and “Beat Bobby Flay” in July of 2016, in which he was triumphant against the Iron Chef.



Blair Sabol/THE REVIEW

Chef Robbie Jester’s emoji can be found on the windows of the Stone Balloon Ale House, as well as the real Chef Robbie’s company car.



“I beat him three votes to nothing,” Jester says. “The judges voted unanimously on my plate, which is pretty cool. It didn’t register [at first].”

It was his mother, Crystal Jester, who helped him realized what he had accomplished, when after the show taping she “whispered in [his] ear, ‘You beat an Iron Chef!’”

“This is an experience that not many people ever get to have, let alone chefs ever get, to go on TV, and let alone win,” Jester says. “I’m really grateful for that and it’s opened many doors for me.”

Jester’s winning dish, shrimp scampi, is one of the most popular items on the Stone Balloon menu. Another popular menu item is beef stroganoff, sans mushrooms, just like Jester liked it when he was a kid.

“What’s more nostalgic for people than comfort food?” he asks.



Blair Sabol/THE REVIEW

Chef Robbie Jester has been involved with the restaurant since its inception.

Most of Jester’s dishes have a special flair, keeping key flavor components the same as if the dish were prepared classically, but switching up ingredients or changing the technique of preparation of the plate.

Jester, in addition to his many other accolades, recently received Delaware Today’s award for “Best Chef in Upstate Delaware in 2017.” He cites his mentors and friends from Delaware, like William Hoffman of Hockessin’s House of William and Merry, who he believes deserves the award as well.

Despite his major success in the culinary world, Jester has maintained a humble character. His favorite food is lukewarm pizza, and he describes one of his favorite ways to spend time with friends as watching “Game of Thrones” and ordering $120 of chinese food take out.

Jester is now on to bigger and better steps after his work has been featured in the limelight. He describes his desire to be a part-owner of the Stone Balloon, his continuing work to raise money for lymphoma research, and his upcoming project— a fresh home-cooked meal delivery service. He also wants to pass on his legacy by sending a young protégé to culinary school on a full scholarship.

“I wanted to build something from scratch,” Jester says. “I wanted to be chef over multiple concepts and I wanted impact more people than I could in four walls.”