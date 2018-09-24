Local performer discusses YouTube beginnings and making it in film



GRACE MCKENNA/THE REVIEW

Aguilar speaks candidly about the financial realities concerning film school.





With a middle name like “Han,” after Han Solo from Star Wars, it would have been wrong if Ethan Aguilar did not aspire to becoming a director — or, for that matter, an actor, screenwriter, singer, dancer, performer, script writer, movie editor, producer and many of his other talents. It just feels right for him.

“Star Wars is the main theme of my life,” Aguilar says. “My name is basically my Dad’s favorite thing.”

His claim to fame began at a young age, when his father posted a video of them on YouTube, fighting with lightsabers and blasters in the backyard. The video has been watched 623,164 times. In a sense, Aguilar’s acting career began right here in Newark.

“It all started with my dad,” Aguilar says. “The more and more we kept doing it, especially around high school, I was like ‘hey, I want to do this.'”

His parents have also appeared in skits, some where he takes advantage of his Filipino descent, poking fun at his heritage and his ability to make rice.

In many of his episodes, he makes light jokes about racism and living as an underrepresented person living in the United States.

“I’m not playing off of my Filipino side too much,” Aguilar says. “But it’s kind of died down, because I’m just trying to do me, Asian or not.”

Even in high school, Aguilar held lead roles in many of his school’s musicals, including a part as the Tin Man in “The Wiz.” Now, on his self-named Youtube channel, “The Ethan Han Aguilar Show,” he hosts a series where he invites friends over and performs short skits with them.

“I actually tried getting it started on Instagram,” Aguilar says. “I didn’t know what I was doing and I was hesitant to start up.”

After graduating from Christiana High School, Aguilar realized that he would not have the ability to attend film school. Not for lack of trying, though, as he auditioned for the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and was accepted. He also was accepted to the Academy of Art University, in San Francisco, Cal.

However, money became a huge issue for him.

“I didn’t want to go to school for something I didn’t want to do,” Aguilar says. “I got a $12,000 scholarship [for the University of the Arts], but the tuition was still $60,000. It’s still a lot, the priciness of it.”

For the Academy of Art University, he had to find his own living arrangements, and having very few connections in California, he had to turn down yet another opportunity.

“I wasn’t crushed, though — college is in no way something I have to do, I’m content,” Aguilar says. “But I look at so many actors…like Ellen DeGeneres dropped out of college and look at her, she’s Ellen DeGeneres!”

From that moment, he decided to make his abilities known in his own way, paving his own path by working at the Cinemark at the Christiana Mall. Watching movies at work every day, he analyzed shots and found favorite directors to imitate.

“My favorite directors are Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino, I really like people who take shots that are different than the usual angles,” Aguilar says.

Courtesy of Ethan Aguilar

Aguilar at the Beau Biden race, in a still he uses in his theme music.

He was noticed by other co-workers of his who now direct their own short films. He recently played a zombie in an upcoming local movie, “Nightmare Woods.” This director also reached out to another friend, gaining Aguilar a role in a superhero movie that takes place in southern Delaware.

He has also tried out for roles in auditions held at the mall, but is appalled by the concept of having to pay for auditions and having enough money to get involved in the Hollywood community, in an effort to ‘get known’.

“What makes me not go for it is when I see that you have to pay to audition,” Aguilar says. “It’s like a scam, the worst experience I had was at the Christiana Mall, there was a talent scout … they gave me a pamphlet and it said, ‘To move on, make three payments of $99.’ Why do I have to pay for my talent?”

When prompted about the idea of trying out for roles on The Disney Channel, because of his talent combination in singing and acting, Aguilar was skeptical.

“Not to talk down Disney, but some of their shows are kind of corny,” Aguilar says.

So, with his YouTube show, social media presence and small, local roles, Aguilar hopes to work his way up in the ranks, eventually getting to national — possibly international — fame.

“I’m just happy to have a full time job and my channel,” Aguilar says. “Get a job that helps pay for the dream, get s— going.”