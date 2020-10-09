Local sports editor goes 5-for-5, hoping to rally comeback efforts against lanternflies



Patrick LaPorte/THE REVIEW

Graphic footage of the aftermath of the lanternflies’ dizzying defeat.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

From Sunday Sept. 27 to Tuesday Sept. 29, The Review’s managing sports editor had the hot hand in the on going spotted lanternfly versus humans matchup.

The editor, a Newark local, has contributed over the two day stretch showing off his quick reactions and overall ability to crush the bugs out of the park. The Delaware native is, however, fairly inexperienced in the newly formed rivalry between the two sides.

“To be honest, I had no idea what a spotted lanternfly was for the longest time,” the editor said. “Whenever I would hear someone say, ‘that’s a lanternfly’ I thought of one of those little bugs that shines a light at night.”

Those bugs he is referring to are in fact lightning bugs, not spotted lanternflies.

The lanternflies are coming off a long stretch of home games, dating back as long as millions of years, where there were no issues for the bugs. Some analysts believed a long cross-the-world trip from eastern Asia would leave the flies jetlagged and in turn not be on their best game.

The flies have proven a tough out for the humans. Pennsylvanians alone have seen almost 63,000 of the bugs. It is safe to say the flies are on track to sweep the humans in the series if they do not step up.

The editor believes he is doing his part for the team. Now his teammates need to follow to avoid an embarrassing sweep.

“You know over these past few days I have been cooking, I have been filling in for my teammates and getting the job done,” the editor says. “I mean look at the tape, the third [lanternfly] I got on Tuesday, some other people on this team would have given up, but I didn’t, I went and chased that one down.”

The 20-year-old editor hopes to continue assisting mankind as long as they keep putting him in the game. He recently signed a contract extension worth up to 80 years and however much money an employer wants to pay him.

The editor still thinks there is hope for him and the humans. He even gave some rare advice for others teammates looking to find ways to contribute.

“Look at the bridge on North Campus, you can find those flies all over the place, dead or alive,” the editor said. “If we can start there and then work outward through Newark, into Pennsylvania and so on, I think we have a chance to be one of the greatest stories and teams of all time.”

His statement of becoming the 90s Bulls of lanternfly killing is one that analysts are skeptical of, but only time will tell whether or not the humans can pull off a historic comeback.