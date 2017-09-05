Looking ahead at the Blue Hens’ fall season



Field Hockey freshman Lotte de Koning tallied a hat trick in her first career home game Sept. 1.

As the fall semester begins, so too does the fall sports season. With new and veteran coaches on staff for the Blue Hens, its teams look for success in the upcoming weeks.

Delaware’s football opener had a crowd of over 18,000 fans and field hockey had a record crowd of 811 fans on hand for their home opener. Both teams won their respective games, moving the football team to 1-0 while the field hockey team sits at 3-1 on the season.

The Hens volleyball team collected three losses in two days to start off their season and are now 0-6. Women’s soccer is currently 2-2-1 after opening their season schedule in late August. The men’s soccer team came out with a strong home-start against Bryant and is currently sitting at 2-0-1.

Five things to look for in the coming week:

Opportunities are key for the Hens football team

The Hens will play Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Blacksburg, Va. Quarterback Joe Walker, who threw for a career-high 192 yards, and running back Thomas Jefferson, who ran for 102 yards on 19 carries against Delaware State, will have to lead the offense in scoring for the Hens. Wide Receiver Diante Cherry also proved to be a crucial player, with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in the first game for Delaware. The defense who kept Del State to only three points will need to do the same thing without the contribution of cornerback Justin Watson, who is out for the season after fracturing his tibia in the Hens season opening win.

Just how good is Virginia Tech?

The Hokies, who entered Week one of the college football season as the No. 21 team nationwide, beat No. 23 West Virginia on Sunday, Sept. 3, by a score of 31-24 and look to climb the NCAA football rankings poll. Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson passed for 235 yards, ran for 101 and had two touchdowns in the game vs. WVU. Of the past four FBS opponents Delaware has played––Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech –– the Hokies will be ranked the highest at the time of the matchup with Delaware. Delaware’s last FBS win was against Navy in 2007 when Joe Flacco and the Hens won 59-52.

The road ahead for volleyball

The Hens volleyball team has played some good D1 teams, but have finished short of victory with a 0-6 record to start the season under new head coach Sara Mathews. They play again in the upcoming Temple Tournament on Sept. 8 and 9. Then, the team embarks on matchups against CAA opponents by the end of September.

Keep an eye on the National Championship field hockey team

Freshman Lotte de Koning had a standout game against Dartmouth, collecting her first career goal and later registering a hat trick to become only the sixth-ever Blue Hen to collect a hat trick as a freshman. Senior Taylor Lister and junior Greta Nauck, who both tallied two goals in the Hens 5-3 win over Princeton, look to stay consistent as the team enters its road trip, where they will take on Penn on Friday and Liberty on Sunday.

Men’s soccer goes on the road

The team looks to add wins on the road against Villanova on Sept. 6, and against Seton Hall on Sept. 13. Goalkeeper Todd Morton looks to continue the same performance shown in the 21 games he started in last season in which he helped guide Delaware to a CAA Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Look for him to remain in goal so long as he continues to help provide victories.