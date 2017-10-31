Looks to fall in love with

BY

SENIOR REPORTER



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

Offset colors like orange and red will draw attention to your outfit. Pumpkin Chunkin’:

This casual look is a useful and fashionable go-to for the fall months. By tying a flannel around your waist, you will be prepared for the fluctuating fall weather. The offset color code with an orange shirt and the red flannel also draws attention to the outfit, and the warm color brings a type of friendliness within a crowd. Converse are a versatile pair of shoes, perfect for pairing with any outfit and an easy choice to slip on before class.



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

The denim jacket is an iconic look for any season. Layered Up:

This outfit is as comfortable as it looks. The denim jacket is a wardrobe staple, as it matches any outfit, any time of the year. Paired with black skinny jeans, it creates a classic look that will allow you to feel stylish and comfortable throughout the day. Like a flannel, incorporating light-weight jackets into your look is a great way to battle changing temperatures, making the noon heat not so unbearable, as you can shed the jacket for a sweat-free afternoon.



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

Baseball-caps and thin glasses are a solid combination. Autumn Hangouts:

The baseball-cap trend experienced a drop-off a few years ago, but they’re so much more functional than the wide-brimmed hats that have dominated the fashion scene for years. A new trending look is eccentric glasses — ones that were popular back in our parents’ days. Overall, the outfit is a great way to enjoy a comfortable night out with your friends. Matching the color of your socks with your sneakers is a way to draw attention to your look, with the added contrast of olive-green pants breaking up all white.



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

Sweaters are an essential part of fall fashion — especially when they have stripes. Striped Sundown:

This outfit puts a funky twist on the classic sweater-and-jeans look. The wide sleeves and stripes of the sweater give a fashionable twist to the classic look. The scrunched up ends of the bell sleeve make for a great barrier against the wind, illustrating that the iconic ’70s look is still relevant, but also that your wrists will stay warm. This simple pair of sneakers tie the outfit together and make it both practical and comfortable.



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

It’s important to have an outfit planned for an inevitable orchard visit. Orchard Picking:

A sporty but cutesy look for your last trip to Milburn Orchards, the red sneaks make this outfit pop with perfection. You could easily run down the rows of the apple orchard in this outfit, or sit on a hayride without worrying about the hay clinging to your outfit in any way. Once the sweater comes off, the bright green top contrasts nicely with the autumn leaves. For anyone looking to frolic in the fields before the snow hits, this is a great look to adapt.