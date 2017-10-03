Out Loud: Leave partisanship out of tragedy



Courtesy of Kresmir Juraga

Katherine discusses the government’s reaction to recent tragedies

BY

ASSISTANT MOSAIC EDITOR

How did our country become so broken?

This is all I can think scrolling through my Twitter and Facebook feeds this week.

As I sit writing this on the morning of Oct. 2, America is just learning about the 50 plus people that have lost their lives thus far and the hundreds more that were injured in Las Vegas at the hands of a single shooter — the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. This is not, however, the only tragedy we have witnessed recently.

We have been learning all week of the devastation in Puerto Rico. The roads are blocked, so in a sick twist of fate the supplies that are so desperately needed are on the island, but cannot travel to the people who need them most. People can’t reach the hospitals, though even if they could, most hospitals on the island don’t have power or fuel, so people die of easily treatable causes as medical personnel look on helplessly.

Disaster, to a point, is inevitable. Bad things have always happened, and they always will. What is not inevitable, however, is the scale at which these disasters have been occurring, and it’s our fault.

Scrolling through the comments of news articles and tweets, I don’t see condolences, I see pointed fingers. I see “If only the libtards … ” and “Deplorable conservatives should just … ” I see arguments and insults.

Looking at Washington D.C.,at the people leading our country, I see the same thing from both parties: blame, condemnation of the other side and nothing actually being done to help the people they are under oath to help.

Mass casualty events should not be a partisan issue.

Since it seems as though our nation cannot wrap our heads around this, let me reiterate: The horrific deaths of innocent men, women and children are not a platform for you to push your own political agenda.

The democratic policy of encouraging opposing views is what has, historically, made this country a great one to live in. For us to be able to thrive, however, there must be a peaceful coexistence of these views, genuine efforts made to understand different opinions and some sort of group effort where all sides combine ideas to find the most effective solutions to problems. Somewhere along the line we seem to have lost this.

Politics should not be a fight for your side to win, rather a fight to do what’s right for the people. The goal should not be to out-argue your opponent, but to work together because, while the suits in Washington are bickering about gun-control and FEMA resource allocations and tweeting at each other, more people die.

When over 1,800 people died as a result of Hurricane Katrina, we thought that would be enough for our representatives and citizens to bridge the great political divide. When 20 young children were shot to death at Sandy Hook, we thought we would see a solution, and again, when people died at Aurora, San Bernardino and Orlando.

With the divide between political parties becoming wider despite desperate need for collaboration, it leads me to question what kind of mass destruction needs to occur for our leaders to swallow their pride, deflate their egos and work with each other.

It’s not just the leaders though, as citizens we need to try to show more respect and understanding toward those with opposing views and educate ourselves on multiples sides of issues instead of living blindly in partisan bubbles. As voters with power we should encourage our leaders to do the same.

Sitting here at my computer the morning after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, I feel helpless, desperate and confused, and the leaders of our country are not quelling these feelings, but heightening them. As a country we have to change our ways because if we don’t, we will find ourselves trying once again to make sense of another preventable tragedy.