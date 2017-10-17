Out Loud: Stay angry

BY

Katie speaks on the attention span (or lack thereof)

of millennials.

Millennial attention spans are getting shorter, according to more than one scientific study. But I will adamantly choose to ignore this as I simultaneously scroll through my Instagram feed and half pay attention to Netflix.

The same sentiment is often heard coming from long-time teachers, who witness their current students lose interest during class faster than the previous generations they’ve taught. The marketing and entertainment industries also chime in, including the NBA, which is looking to potentially shorten the length of games to cater to the millennial mind.

Our flighty attention is reaching far beyond entertainment and education, however. We are beginning to see its grasp extend into politics, and it is alarming.

We recently witnessed the worst mass shooting in American history — a feat which has been achieved multiple times over the past half-decade or so. Before this, we saw hurricanes devastate Texas and Puerto Rico and we saw plans for the Environmental Protection Agency be all but dismantled, and each time we’re shocked — for a day or two.

We are falling victim to the 24-hour news cycle that began with the founding of CNN and has wrapped its tentacles around the websites we use and the apps we fill our phones with. Our outrage lasts only as long as a tragedy is trending on our twitter feeds.

We might, during the 72-hour period after a major news story is published, donate to relief efforts or write a strongly worded post about how we swear that this can never happen again.

Then, our phones buzz with a new notification — it’s another breaking news update. This time maybe our president has tweeted something unpresidential (unsurprising) or somebody took a knee at a sports game (God forbid).

Suddenly the heartbreak, anger and determination we felt is gone — drowned in an endless barrage of posts, trends, notifications and hashtags.

Companies, organizations and politicians aren’t being held accountable because no more than a week after a scandal surfaces, the American public shifts their attention elsewhere. All the offending parties have to do is lay low until the next scandal arises, and all will be forgotten.

While there is certainly blame to be placed on politicians who cannot seem to remember that their jobs are to serve the people who put them in office, there is something to be said about the public’s inability to stay angry over any one issue and tell their politicians what they want because there is constantly a plethora of new stories that are vying for our attention.

300 years ago, if America’s founders were exposed to the onslaught of news that we are today, our country might not exist. People might have been furious about the Stamp Act for a few days and wrote some pamphlets, but then they would’ve turned their attention to the latest headline: “Is King George a Quaker? What the Mainstream Town Criers Aren’t Telling You.”

If we want to see real change made in our country, we need to be mad and we need to stay uniformly mad. With the 24-hour news cycle I am skeptical that the American public is capable of this anymore because of how difficult the constant presence of new news makes it for us to focus.

It has been over two weeks since the shooting in Las Vegas, and I rarely see people talking about it anymore. People were so adamant and so passionate, but now they’re silent. I have to believe that those 58 people did not lose their lives in vain. I have to believe that people still care about the hundreds of families who will never be the same again, but have just gotten distracted by the expectation that they keep up with the never ending flow of current events.

If a news story comes along that makes you angry, sad or upset, remember those emotions. Remember how passionate you felt at the time the story broke and try to hold on to it for as long as possible because this is the only way we are going to see change.